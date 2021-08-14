August 13th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Capra and Kirwer power Fisher Cats to a win

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Buffalo- The Bisons never trailed in collecting their 53rd win. Forrest Wall and Otto Lopez, batting 1 and 2, provided the offensive spark with Wall going 2-for-2 with a double and a stolen base while driving in a run and scoring a pair. Lopez drove in two. Zach Logue continues to adjust well to Triple-A, picking up his 5th win with 6 shutout innings. Marcus Reyes struggled in his Triple-A debut, allowing 3 runs. Kyle Johnston and Fitz Stadler pitched another clean outing since their recent promotion.

Rehab notes: Cavan Biggio went 0-for-3 with a walk and strikeout. Josh Palacios went 0-for-4 with a run scored.

New Hampshire- Tanner Kirwer and Vinny Capra both hit home runs supplying all the runs Maximo Castillo would need to pick up a shutout win over the Harrisburg Senators.

Vancouver- The AquaSox scored 9 runs on 10 hits while the C’s scored 7 runs on 11 hits. Luis De Los Santos, Spencer Horwitz, and Sebastian Espino each had two hits. Vancouver collected 4 doubles and a triple in the loss.

Dunedin- Steward Berros singled to left field in the bottom of the 8th inning, scoring Harrison Ray and MacKenzie Mueller. This snapped a 0-0 tie and handed Dunedin the win. Naswell Paulino only pitched one inning as Micheal Dominguez, Juan De Paula, Matt Svanson, and Joel Concepcion held the Mets to no runs on 7 hits, 3 walks, and 7 strike outs.

Rehab- Josh Palacios went 2-for-2. Carl Edwards Jr. allowed one run, striking out two in one inning. A.J. Cole threw one no-hit inning as the opener.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (53-32)

Won 6 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Logue 6.0IP, 5H, 0R, 0BB, 5K on 86 pitches

W- Logue (5-2, 3.51ERA)

H- Johnston (1)

SV- Stadler (1)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (41-43)

Won 7 to 0

HR- Capra (8) and Kirwer (3)

Starter- Maximo Castillo 6.0IP, 5H, 0R, 1BB, 5K on 76 pitches

W- Castillo (9-3, 4.95ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (39-49)

Fall 9 to 7

HR- none

Starter- Paxton Schultz 4.0IP, 5H, 4R, 2BB, 8K, and 1HRA on 85 pitches

L- Justin Maese (2-1, 6.18ERA)/BSV2

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (38-49)

Won 2 to 0

HR- none

Starter- Naswell Paulino 1.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 1K on 21 pitches

W- Svanson (1-0, 0.00ERA)

SV- Concepcion (1)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (15-15)

Loss 10 to 7

HR- none

Starter- Ayala 1.2IP, 4H, 5R, 3BB, 2K, and 2HRA

L- Castro (1-1, 3.38ERA)

DSL

Blue Jays (13-7)

Won 10 to 6

HR- none

STarter- Caruci 2.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 4K

W- Acosta (2-0, 4.00ERA)

Top Performers:

Bisons- Logue (see above), Wall (2-for-2, 2R, RBI, 2B, SB, BB), Lopez (2-for-4, 2RBI, SB), Richard Urena (2-for-4, RBI, K, 2B)

NH- Jordan Groshans (0-for-2, 3BB, K), Vinny Capra (2-for-4, R, 3RBI, HR), Nick Podkul (1-for-2, R, RBI, 2BB, K, SB), Castillo (see above)

Vancouver- De Los Santos (2-for-5, 2R, RBI, 2B, K), Horwitz (2-for-3, 3RBI, 2B, 2BB), Espino (2-for-4, R, RBI, 2K, 3B), Wily Gaston (2IP, H, BB, K)

Dunedin- Dominguez (3.2IP, 5H, 0R, 2BB, 3K), Svanson (2IP, H, K), Berroa (1-for-4, 2RBI, 3K, SB), Hugo Cardona (1-for-2, BB, K, SB)

FCL- Alvarado (2IP, 2BB), Del Rosario (0-for-2, 2R, 2BB, K, 5SB), Rudd (0-for-0, BB, R, 2SB), De La Rosa (1-for-4, 2K, 2SB), De Castro (2-for-3, R, 2RBI, BB, 3B)

DSL- Acosta (2IP, H, BB, 3K), Robertis (1-for-3, R, 2RBI, K), Beltre (1-for-3, R, RBI, BB), Arias (2-for-2, 2R, 2RBI, 2-2B, BB), Garcia (2-for-2, 2R, 2RBI), Peguero (0-for-1, R, 2BB

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Tanner Kirwer.

The 25-yr-old native of Sherwood Park, AB continues to have a solid season. Playing LF and leading off for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Kirwer walked in his first at-bat. Kirwer came around to score off Vinny Capra’s 8th HR.

Kirwer singled in the 2nd inning, driving in Ryan Gold to give the Fisher Cats a 5-0 advantage. Kirwer stole 2nd for his 13th as a member of the Fisher Cats but did not score in the inning.

In the 4th inning, following a Nick Podkul lead-off walk, Kirwer jumped on the first pitch for his 3rd AA HR. 7-0. He reached in the 6th inning on a throwing error by 3rd baseman Jake Alu but was stranded at 1st base. He hit into a force out in the 8th inning to end his excellent day.

Vancouver: 36GP, .285/.420/.474 with 36R, 6 doubles, a triple, 6HR, 17RBI, and 25SB.

New Hampshire: 31GP, .218/.322/.327 with 22R, 2 doubles, 3HR, 11RBI, and 13SB.

The Smith and Martinez Show

Kevin Smith played SS and batting 4th for Buffalo. Smith went 0-for-4 with a strikeout.

The 25-yr-old Smith owns a .278BA with a .930OPS. He’s collected 21 doubles, 4 triples, and 19HR while scoring 51 runs and driving 59. Kevin has also stolen 15 bases and 3CS.

Orelvis Martinez was given the day off. In 7 games with Vancouver, the 19-yr-old owns a .189BA with a .670OPS, a double, and 3HR while driving in 6RBI.

