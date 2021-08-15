August 14th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Pearson, Opener for Buffalo

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 4 and 3.

Buffalo- The Herd was shut out, being held to five hits. Nate Pearson struck out one batter, with no hits allowed in one inning. Thomas Hatch struck out 6 batters over 6 innings, allowing two runs.

New Hampshire- the Senators walked the Fisher Cats off with 4-runs in the bottom of the 9th. Donovan Casey singled off Brody Rodning to score Cole Freeman with the game’s winning run. The Senators scored 7 runs off 14 hits. The Fisher Cats scored 6 runs on 7 hits with Tanner Kirwer hitting a HR for the 2nd straight game.

Debut: Nick Fraze allowed three runs in his 1st start at AA.

Vancouver- The Canadians built a 7-0 lead by the end of the 3rd inning with an assortment of C’s batters contributing. Will Robertson, Spencer Horwitz, and Rafael Lantigua each contributed with 3-hit performances. Zach Cook drove in three runs with a double and a HR.

Dunedin GM1- Addison Barger and Harrison Ray hit solo home runs in the 2nd and 5th innings. In the 6th inning, PK Morris put the D-Jays ahead with a two-run double, and Ray added some insurance with an RBI double to score Morris. Nathaneal Perez struck out 8 over 6 innings, allowing two innings.

Dunedin GM2- Hugo Cardona doubled in Addison Barger with the D-Jays 3rd run in the 4th inning and later scored when Glenn Santiago reached on a fielder’s choice. Jose Rivas cashed Santiago in with an insurance run. Dunedin finished with 5 runs on 5 hits.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (53-33)

Lose 4 to 0

HR- none

Opener- Nate Pearson 1.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 1K on 13 pitches

Starter- Hatch 6.0IP, 5H, 2R, 0BB, 6K, and 1HRA on 80 pitches

L- Hatch (1-3, 3.11ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (41-44)

Loss 7 to 6

HR- Kirwer (4)

Starter- Nick Fraze 4.2IP, 8H, 3R, 2BB, 1K on 68 pitches

L- Sean Rackoski (1-2, 4.63ERA)/BSV2

H- Graham Spraker (2)

BSV- Brody Rodning (6)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (40-49)

Won 11 to 6

HR- Cook (4)

Starter- CJ Van Eyk 5.0IP, 3H, 2R, 3BB, 7K, and 1HRA on 88 pitches

W- Van Eyk (4-6, 6.14ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (40-49)

GM1 Won 5 to 2

HR- Barger (14) and Ray (7)

Starter- Nathaneal Perez 6.0IP, 4H, 2R, 1BB, 8K, and 1HRA on 74 pitches

W- Perez (2-3, 7.50ERA)

SV- Julian Valdez (2)

GM2- Won 5 to 3

HR- Hiraldo (6)

Starter- Sean Mellen 3.0IP, 3H, 1R, 1BB, 5K on 52 pitches

W- Elixon Caballero (2-2, 6.65ERA)

SV- Thomas Ruwe (2)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (16-15)

Won 6 to 4

HR- none

Starter- A.J. Cole 1.0IP, 1H, 1R, 1BB, 1K

W- Casimiri (2-1, 2.16ERA)

SV- Martinez (1)

DSL

Blue Jays (14-8)

Loss 6 to 0

HR- none

STarter- Castro 2.0IP, 1H, 1R, 3BB, 4K

L- Castro (0-1, 0.87ERA)

Top Performers:

Bisons- Hatch (see above)

NH- Spraker (2IP, 3K), Orimoloye (2-for-5, R, RBI, 2-2B, K)

Vancouver- Luis De Los Santos (2-for-6, 2R, 2K, 2B, 3B), Robertson (3-for-4, 2R, 2RBI, BB, 2-2B), Horwitz (3-for-5, RBI, BB, K), Sebastian Espino (1-for-3, R, RBI, 2BB), Rafael Lantigua (3-for-4, 3R, 2B, 2SB), Cook (2-for-4, 3R, 3RBI, BB, 2B, HR)

Dunedin GM1- Perez (see above), Barger (1-for-3, R, RBI, HR, K), PK Morris (1-for-3, R, 2B, 2RBI)

Dunedin GM2- Miguel Hiraldo (1-for-2, R, 2RBI, HR, BB, SB), Hugo Cardona (1-for-3, R, RBI, 2B)

FCL- Santos (3IP, H, BB, 4K), Del Rosario (0-for-3, 3R, BB, 2K, 4SB), Martinez (2-for-4, R, 2RBI, 2-2B, K), Mesia (2-for-4, R, RBI, K), Palmegiani (2-for-4, RBI, K)

DSL- Beltre (2-for-3, BB), and Garcia (2-for-4, K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Harrison Ray.

The 23-yr-old Ray was the D-Jays DH in game 1 and batted 7th. His first at-bat was a strikeout in the 2nd inning. In the 5th inning, Harrison hit a leadoff home run, giving Dunedin a 2-0 lead. An inning later, Harrison Ray doubled to score PK Morris with Dunedin’s 5th run. He finished 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBI, including a double and a home run.

The native of Rockville, MD, played LF and batted cleanup for Dunedin in game 2. Ray went hitless in two at-bats, working a walk and striking out.

In his rookie season, Ray owns a .221/.352/.387 slash with 11 doubles, a triple, 7HR, and 19 stolen bases. Ray has scored 37 runs, driving in 27 while working 34 walks and striking out 84 times.

The Smith and Martinez Show

Kevin Smith did not play. The 25-yr-old Smith owns a .278BA with a .930OPS. He’s collected 21 doubles, 4 triples, and 19HR while scoring 51 runs and driving 59. Kevin has also stolen 15 bases and 3CS.

Orelvis Martinez played 3rd base and batted 3rd. Orelvis went hitless in five at-bats. He did drive in a run in the 1st inning with a sac fly to score Luis De Los Santos with the game’s first run.

With Vancouver, the 19-yr-old owns a .167BA with a .587OPS, a double, and 3HR while driving in 7RBI.

