August 15th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Smith drives in 4, Martinez homers, and Espino hits 3 homers

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The system went 2 and 1.

Buffalo- A big game from Kevin Smith (4RBI) and Tyler White (3 hits and 2RBI) combined with some outstanding pitching from Casey Lawrence (6.0 scoreless) gave the 1st place Bisons their 54th win.

Rehab: Cavan Biggio went 0-for-3 with a run scored, two walks, and three strikeouts. Josh Palacios went 2-for-4 with two runs and two strikeouts. Tim Mayza allowed a HR in his one inning of relief.

New Hampshire- Reilly Hovis allowed 7 runs (5ER) and Brandon Eisert allowed 4 runs allowing the Senators to run away with the win. Hovis surrendered 3HR. Tanner Kirwer picked up two RBI with a pair of singles. Vinny Capra went 2-for-4 with a double and a HR. Nick Podkul and his .195BA hit his 7th HR.

Vancouver- Leadoff man Rafael Lantigua went 4-for-5, scoring 4 of the C’s 11 runs. Orelvis Martinez registered his 1st multi-hit game since joining the Canadians, smashing his 4th HR. Sebastian Espino went deep three times and Zac Cook went deep for the 5th time in 11 games. Adam Kloffenstein was unspectacular but solid in picking up his 5th win and lowering his ERA to under 6.00 for the first time since July 17th.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (54-33)

Won 7 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Casey Lawrence 6.0IP, 2H, 0R, 0BB, 7K on 80 pitches

W- Lawrence (3-2, 6.52ERA)

H- Travis Bergen (3) and Hobie HArris (4)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (41-45)

Loss 11 to 5

HR- Capra (9) and Podkul (7)

Starter- Hovis 4.2IP, 10H, 7R, 2BB, 3K, and 3HRA on 97 pitches

L- Hovis (2-2, 4.93ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (41-49)

Won 11 to 3

HR- Espino (5,6,7), Martinez (4), Cook (5), and Lantigua (6)

Starter- Kloffenstein 5.0IP, 3H, 1R, 3BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 74 pitches

W- Kloff (5-6, 5.94ERA)

H- Hagen Danner (2)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (40-49)

No game played.

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (16-15)

No Game Played.

DSL

Blue Jays (14-8)

No Game Played.

Top Performers:

Bisons- Casey Lawrence (see above), Josh Palacios (2-for-4, 2R, 2K), Tyler White (3-for-4, 2RBI, BB)

NH- Tanner Kirwer (2-for-5, 2RBI, K), Vinny Capra (2-for-4, R, RBI, 2B, HR, K), Nick Podkul (2-for-4, 2R, 2RBI, HR)

Vancouver- Rafael Lantigua (4-for-5, 4R, RBI, HR, BB, K, SB), Zack Cook (2-for-5, R, RBI, 2K, HR)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Sebastian Espino.

Playing LF and batting 6th for the Vancouver Canadians on Sunday, the 21-yr-old out of Bonao, DR. went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and four RBI. With two-outs, one on in the 4th inning, Espino hit HR RF, 2-1. In the 7th inning, Espino went deep to right CF for a solo jack, 6-3. In the 9th inning, Espino went deep for a 3rd time, a solo shot to CF.

In 53 games with Vancouver, Sebastian owns a .312/.371/.538 slash with 35 runs scored, 14 doubles, 5 triples, 7HR, and 42RBI.

The Smith and Martinez Show

Kevin Smith played SS and batted cleanup for the Buffalo Bisons. Kevin went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and four RBI. Smith popped out in the 1st inning. His second at-bat came in the 3rd inning, a two-run single, scoring Josh Palacios and Otto Lopez with the game’s first runs. The Herd’s talented shortstop singled, stole 2nd, and scored in the 5th inning. Leading off the 7th inning, Kevin Smith doubled. With the bases loaded in the 8th inning, Kevin Smith doubled, plating two runs, Lopez was out at home plate. Tyler White plated Smith with a single.

The 25-yr-old Smith owns a .286BA with a .947OPS. He’s collected 23 doubles, 4 triples, and 19HR while scoring 53 runs and driving 63. Kevin has also stolen 16 bases and 3CS.

Orelvis Martinez played 3rd base and batted 3rd. Orelvis went 3-for-5 with a run scored, two RBI, and 2 strikeouts. Martinez struck out in the 1st and 4th innings. His first hit of the day came in the 5th inning, an infield single to the left side. He was hit by a pitch in the 6th inning. With the C’s leading 6 to 3 in the 8th, Martinez hit a long fly ball over the fence in LF to score Rafael Lantigua, extending the lead to 8 to 3. Orelvis singled in the 9th inning to end his day.

With Vancouver, the 19-yr-old owns a .213BA with a .729OPS, a double, and 4HR while driving in 9RBI.

