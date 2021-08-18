August 17th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Young homers and drives in 4 runs for Fisher Cats

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 1 and 3.

Buffalo- Rained out

New Hampshire- Johnny Barbato threw three scoreless innings. Parker Caracci, Brody Rodning, Marcus Reyes, and Emerson Jimenez kept the shutout intact, holding the Yard Goats off the board. Caracci made his AA debut and picked up the W. Chavez Young drove in 4 runs, while LJ Talley drove in 3 and Samad Taylor contributed by driving in two. Tanner Kirwer continues to swing a hot bat this week with two doubles in the game.

Vancouver- A 7-run 3rd off Alex Nolan was too much for the Canadians offense to overcome as Vancouver fell to the Dust Devils. The C’s collected 5 runs off 12 hits, committing 2 errors. Spencer Horwitz pushed his batting average to .260 with a 4-for-4 game.

Dunedin- The D-Jays scored 3 runs on 6 hits while the Mighty Mussels scored 4 runs off 7 hits. Steward Berroa stole two bases and now has 40SB on the season.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (54-33)

Postponed

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (42-45)

Won 12 to 0

HR- LJ Talley (8), Samad Taylor (15), and Chavez Young (5)

Starter- Barbato 3.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 5K on 47 pitches

W- Caracci (0-0, 0.00ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (41-50)

Loss 8 to 5

HR- none

Starter- Nolan 2.1IP, 9H, 8R, 2BB, 1K, and 1HRA on 49 pitches

L- Nolan (0-3, 7.06ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (40-50)

Loss 4 to 3

HR- Zach Britton (5)

Starter- Naswell Paulino 4.0IP, 5H, 3R, 0BB, 5K, and 1HRA on 78 pitches

L- Paulino (4-4, 4.12ERA)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (16-16)

Fall 7 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Perdomo 4.0IP, 2H, 0R, 3BB, 11K

L- Villasmil (2-1, 7.11ERA)

DSL

Blue Jays (14-8)

No Game Played.

Top Performers:

NH- Tanner Kirwer (2-for-5, 2-2B, 2R, K), Taylor (1-for-4, 2R, 2RBI, BB, HR), Kevin Vicuna (3-for-5, R, RBI, K), Talley (1-for-4, R, 3RBI, HR, K), Barbato (see above), Caracci (2IP, 2H, BB, 2K), Reyes (2IP, BB, 4K)

Vancouver-

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Chavez Young.

The 24-yr-old outfielder manned CF and batted 5th for the Fisher Cats. He grounded out in the 2nd inning. Chavez picked up his 1st hit of the game with a two-run single to CF in the 3rd inning. Young scored when Chris Bec hit a two-out single to CF, 7-0.

The native of Freeport, Bahamas, hit his 5th HR in the 4th inning, a 2-run shot to right CF, 11-0. Leading off the 7th inning, Chavez Young singled to LF and scored off a Kevin Vicuna single, 12-0. Young struck out in his final at-bat, finishing 3-for-5 with 3 runs scored and 4RBI.

For the season, Chavez Young has played 58 games with the Fisher Cats, slashing .257/.339/.388. He’s scored 31 runs while driving in 41. He has 9 doubles, 2 triples, and 5HR to go along with 14 stolen bases.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Kevin Smith will join the Blue Jays. The 25-yr-old Smith owns a .286BA with a .947OPS. He’s collected 23 doubles, 4 triples, and 19HR while scoring 53 runs and driving 63. Kevin has also stolen 16 bases and 3CS. Good luck Kevin.

Jordan Groshans rejoins The Show after struggling to begin the season. He’s been more consistent since I removed him. Maybe too much pressure. Jordan played SS and batted 4th for the Fisher Cats on Tuesday. Jordan went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a walk.

Groshans lead off the 2nd inning with a single to CF and scored on LJ Talley’s 8th HR of the season, 3-0. The 21-yr-old singled in the 3rd inning to load the bases for Chavez Young who stroked a two-run single. Groshans was thrown out at 3rd base on the play. Jordan Groshans walked in the 4th and scored off Young’s HR, 11-0.

Jordan grounded into a double and flew out in his next two at-bats. In 64 games with New Hampshire, Jordan Groshans owns a .277BA with a .782OPS. He’s hit 5HR while collecting 19 doubles.

Orelvis Martinez played SS and batted 4th. Orelvis went 1-for-5 with a run scored, an RBI, and 2 strikeouts. Martinez singled in the 3rd inning, driving in Tanner Morris to make the score 8 to 2 for the Dust Devils. Martinez scored off a Will Robertson sac fly, 8 to 3.

With Vancouver, the 19-yr-old owns a .212BA with a .698OPS, a double, and 4HR while driving in 10RBI.

