August 18th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Chavez and Jordan homer in Fisher Cats win

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The system went 2 and 3.

Buffalo- Rained out, again.

New Hampshire- Chavez Young drove home Samad Taylor with the game’s first run in the 1st inning. Jordan Groshans and Young added to the lead with solo home runs in the 5th and 8th innings. The Fisher Cats pitching staff held the Yard Goats to 2 runs on 6 hits.

Vancouver- The Dust Devils scored 5 runs in the 4th inning off the 19-yr-old Sem Robberse, handing the C’s their 51st loss of the season. Sem was making just his 2nd start at the new level. Spencer Horwitz keeps swinging a hot bat, going 4-for-5 and is now batting .269.

Dunedin- rain, suspended.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (54-33)

Postponed

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (43-45)

Won 3 to 2

HR- Chavez Young (6) and Groshans (6)

Starter- Luis Quinones 5.0IP, 1H, 0R, 4BB, 9K on 85 pitches

W- Quinones (1-2, 3.27ERA)

H- Sean Rackoski (4) and Graham Spraker (3)

SV- Adrain Hernandez (2)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (41-51)

Loss 6 to 3

HR- Sebastian Espino (8)

Starter- Robberse 3.2IP, 5H, 5R, 4BB, 6K on 80 pitches

L- Robberse (0-1, 8.53ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (40-50)

Suspended due to rain.

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (16-17)

Fall 9 to 6

HR- none

Starter- Colton Laws 1.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 1K

L- Urbaez (0-1, 9.00ERA)/BSV1

DSL

Blue Jays (15-9)

GM1- Loss 8 to 5

HR- none

Starter- Simon 1.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 1K

L- Acosta (1-1, 5.40ERA)

GM2- Won 7 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Alcalde 4.0IP, 4H, 2R, 2BB, 2K

W- Nathaneal Perez (2-0, 1.50ERA)

Top Performers:

NH- Quinones (see above), Spraker (2Ip, 3K), Young (2-for-4, R, 2RBI, HR)

Vancouver- Hayden Juenger (2IP, 3K), Tanner Morris (2-for-5, R, 2K), Horwitz (4-for-5, RBI), Philip Clarke (2-for-4, K)

FCL- Rojas (4IP, R, 6K), Del Rosario (1-for-4, R, 2RBI, BB, 2K, 2B, 3SB), De La Rosa (2-for-2, 2R, 2RBI, 2BB, 2B)

DSL GM1- Garcia (1-for-3, R, 2RBI, BB, 2B, SB)

DSL GM2- Fajardo (2-for-3, 2R, BB, 2-2B, 2SB), Arnaez (2-for-3, 4RBI, 3B, SB, K), Beltre (1-for-3, 2R, RBI, 2B, BB, 2K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Francisco Fajardo.

The 21-yr-old infielder out of San Pedro de Macoris, DR., played 2nd base in the DSL Blue Jays game 1. He went hitless in 3 at-bats with a strikeout. In GM2, Fajardo batted 2nd and played 1st base. He went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a walk.

Fajardo doubled in 1st to put runners at 2nd and 3rd. He scored off a Jean Arnaez 2-run single. Leading off the 3rd inning, Francisco doubled and stole 3rd base. Manuel Beltre brought Fajardo home with an RBI double. He walked in the 6th but did not score.

In 20 games, Fajardo owns a .365BA with a .896OPS. He has 3 doubles, a triple, and 2RBI while stealing 11 bases.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans played SS and batted 3rd for the Fisher Cats. Jordan went 2-for-3, with a run scored, an RBI, and a walk.

Groshans walked in the 1st inning but did not score. He doubled in the 3rd but did not score. In the 5th, Groshans hit a solo shot to CF, 2-0. He popped out in the 7th.

In 65 games with New Hampshire, Jordan Groshans owns a .282BA with a .807OPS. He has 6HR, 20 doubles, and 35RBI.

Orelvis Martinez played SS and batted 4th for the Canadians. He went 0-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts and 6LOB.

With Vancouver, the 19-yr-old owns a .193BA with a .638OPS, a double, and 4HR while driving in 10RBI.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *