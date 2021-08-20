August 19th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Trent Palmer throws a 7-inning No-Hitter

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 4 and 4.

Buffalo GM1- The Mets scored 3 runs in the 2nd and a run in the 5th to take game 1 4 to 3. Cullen Large went 3-for-3 with pair of HR. Nate Pearson struck out one batter and didn’t allow a hit in his one inning of work.

Buffalo GM2- Richard Urena doubled home Cavan Biggio in the 1st inning for the Herd’s only run in a 2-1 defeat. Bowden Francis allowed one run over 5 innings.

New Hampshire- Jordan Groshans hit his 21st double in the 1st inning to give the Fisher Cats a 1-0 lead. Samad Taylor hit his 16th home run in the 3rd, a two-run shot, in what turned out to be the winning blow. New Hampshire collected four doubles, a triple, and a home run. They also stole six bases, lead by Tanner Kirwer who swiped 4 bases. The Yard Goats scored 2 runs on 5 hits.

Vancouver- Luis De Los Santos hit a 3-run home run and Will Robertson and Davis Schneider hit solo homers in Vancouver’s 5-run 1st. The C’s added 4 insurance runs, one in the 3rd and 5th, and two in the 6th for a 9-4 win.

Dunedin GM1- Julian Merryweather threw one inning, walking one and striking out one. The Mighty Mussels scored 3 runs in the top of the 9th to seal the deal.

Dunedin GM2- Trent Palmer no-hit Fort Myers in the 7-inning doubleheader. Zach Britton homered in the 4th to give the D-Jays a 1-0 lead and Miguel Hiraldo hit a sac fly in the 6th to bring Steward Berroa home.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (54-35)

GM1- Loss 4 to 3

HR- Cullen Large (6,7)

Starter- Nick Allgeyer 5.0IP, 5H, 4R, 2BB, 2K on 79 pitches

L- Allgeyer (4-3, 4.50ERA)

GM2- Loss 2 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Bowden Francis 5.0IP, 2H, 1R, 1BB, 5K on 62 pitches

L- Anthony Castro (0-1, 4.50ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (44-45)

Won 3 to 2

HR- Samad Taylor (16)

Starter- Maximo Castillo 7.0IP, 4H, 2R, 2BB, 3K on 76 pitches

W- Maximo (10-3, 4.76ERA)

SV- Brandon Eisert (1)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (42-51)

Won 9 to 4

HR- De Los Santos (12), Robertson (2), and Schneider (7)

Starter- Paxton Schultz 5.0IP, 7H, 4R, 0BB, 5K, and 2HRA on 74 pitches

W- Schultz (4-4, 4.37ERA)

H- Wil McAffer (3)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (41-51)

GM1- Loss 6 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Julian Merryweather 1.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 0K on 17 pitches

L- Patrick Svanson (1-1, 1.80ERA)

GM2- won 2 to 0

HR- Zach Britton (6)

Starter- Trent Palmer 7.0IP, 0H, 0R, 3BB, 10K on 92 pitches

W- Palmer (2-2, 3.29ERA)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (16-18)

Fall 6 to 5

HR- Del Rosario (1) and Sotolongo (3)

Starter- Bernal 2.0IP, 5H, 5R, 1BB, 3K, and 1HRA

L- Bernal (0-2, 4.34ERA)

DSL

Blue Jays (16-9)

Won 3 to 0

HR- none

Starter- Cruz 6.0IP, 2H, 0R, 0BB, 4K

W- Cruz (2-1, 2.60ERA)

S- Lopez (1)

Top Performers:

Buffalo GM1- Cullen (3-for-3, 2R, 2RBI, 2HR), Cavan Biggio (2-for-4, R, 2B), Forrest Wall (2-for-4, K, 2SB)

Buffalo GM2- Francis (see above)

NH- Kirwer (0-for-3, 2R, 2BB, K, 4SB), Taylor (2-for-5, R, 2RBI, HR, 2K), Young (2-for-4, 2-2B, SB), Eisert (2IP, H, BB, 3K)

Vancouver- Rafael Lantigua (1-for-2, R, 3BB, K, 2B, SB), Davis Schneider (2-for-3, 2R, RBI, BB, K, HR), Guerra (1-for-2, R, RBI, 2B, 2BB, K), De Los Santos (1-for-4, R, 4RBI, HR, BB, K), Spencer Horwitz (1-for-1, 2R, 3BB, RBI, 2B, SB), McAffer (2IP, H, BB, 2K)

Dunedin GM1-Steward Berroa (1-for-4, 2SB), Mac Mueller (2-for-3, RBI, CS, K)

Dunedin GM2- Britton (1-for-3, R, RBI, HR, K), Berroa (1-for-3, R, 3B)

FCL- Casimiri (3IP, H, BB, 3K), Del Rosario (1-for-5, R, RBI, HR, K), De Castro (2-for-5, R, K), Sotolongo (1-for-4, R, RBI, HR, BB)

DSL- Cruz (see above), Garcia (0-for-1, R, 2BB, SB)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Trent Palmer.

The 22-yr-old Palmer was selected in the 3rd round of the 2020 shortened Draft. Trent has ben lights out since a rough June which saw him post a 7.15ERA in 5 starters over 11.1IP. The 6-foot-1 righty posted a 1.38ERA in 13 innings in July and owns a 2.16ERA in 16.2IP in August.

Palmer set a career-high with 10 strikeouts. His previous high was set on August 4th when he racked up 7K in 5 innings. He has two 6K games. In his last three starts (16.2IP), Trent Palmer has 23 strikeouts and 6 walks.

Trent Palmer threw 58 of his 92 pitches for strikes and induced 6 ground ball outs. Trent didn’t register his 1st strikeout until 3rd inning, striking out the side.

For the season Trent Palmer is 2-2 with a 3.29ERA. In 12 starts, he has 32 walks, and 52 strikeouts while holding opponents to a 1.50 batting average.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans DH’d and batted 4th for the Fisher Cats. Jordan went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Groshans doubled Tanner Kirwer with the game’s first run in the 1st inning. He singled in the 8th inning and advanced to 3rd on Chavez Young‘s double but Demi Orimoloye struck out and Chris Bec grounded out to end the threat.

In 66 games with New Hampshire, Jordan Groshans owns a .286BA with a .814OPS. He has 6HR, 21 doubles, and 36RBI.

Orelvis Martinez played SS and batted 4th for the Canadians. He went 0-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts and 9LOB. He is now 0-for-13 since he singled in the 3rd inning of Tuesday’s game.

With Vancouver, the 19-yr-old owns a .177BA with a .587OPS, a double, and 4HR while driving in 10RBI.

