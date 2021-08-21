August 20th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Young extends hit streak to 9 games

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 4 and 4.

Buffalo- Forrest Wall put the Bisons on the board with an RBI single to CF in the 3rd inning. Tyler White‘s sac fly scored Logan Warmoth to extend the lead to 2-0 in the 3rd. In the 4th inning, Richard Urena doubled home Josh Palacios to make it 3-1. Zach Logue struck out 5 and allowed one run over 5 innings for the win.

New Hampshire- The Fisher Cats held a 3-2 lead heading into the bottom of the 8th but Brody Rodning and Graham Spraker were unable to hold off the Yard Goats as they scored 3 runs in the inning on route to a 5-3 win.

Vancouver- Spencer Horwitz hit a solo home run in the 6th to tie the game at 2’s. In the 7th, Zac Cook gave the C’s the lead with an RBI single. Luis De Los Santos and Tanner Morris added two more runs on RBi singles as the Canadians picked up their 43rd win. Joel Concepcion made his Vancouver debut with one scoreless inning, picking up his 1st save.

Dunedin- Harrison Ray brought Jose Rivas around to score the winning run with a single in the bottom of the 10th. Miguel Hiraldo went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI to guide the D-Jays to victory.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (55-35)

Won 3 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Zach Logue 5.1IP, 3H, 1R, 2BB, 5K on 84 pitches

W- Logue (6-2, 3.33ERA)

H- Dany Jimenez (4), A.J. Cole (1), and Carl Edwards Jr. (1)

SV- Bryan Baker (9)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (44-46)

Lose 5 to 3

HR- Chavez Young (7)

Opener- Elvis Luciano 1.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 3K on 18 pitches

Starter- Nick Fraze 4.1IP, 5H, 2R, 1BB, 5K, and 2HRA on 86 pitches

L- Brody Rodning (3-4, 6.79ERA)

BSV- Graham Spraker (3)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (43-51)

Won 5 to 2

HR- Horwitz (5)

Starter- C.J. Van Eyk 5.0IP, 4H, 2R, 2BB, 6K, and 1HRA on 87 pitches

W- Willy Gaston (1-3, 6.37ERA)

SV- Joel Concepcion (1)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (42-51)

won 5 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Micheal Dominguez 4.2IP, 4H, 2R, 3BB, 6K on 91 pitches

W- Elixon Caballero (3-2, 6.00ERA)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (17-18)

Won 4 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Santos 3.0IP, 2H, 0R, 2BB, 7K

L- Alvarado (2-1, 3.72ERA)

SV- Ayala (2)

DSL

Blue Jays (16-9)

No game played

Top Performers:

Buffalo- Forrest Wall (2-for-4, RBI, SB), Josh Palacios (2-for-4, R), Richar Urena (1-for-4, RBI, 2B)

NH- Vinny Capra (1-for-3, 2R, BB), Ryan Gold (2-for-4)

Vancouver- Tanner Morris (2-for-4, R, RBI, 2K), Horwitz (2-for-4, R, HR, RBI, 2B, K), Gaston (3IP, 2H, 2BB, 2K)

Dunedin- Caballero (2.1IP, 0H, 0R, 1BB, 2K), Hiraldo (3-for-4, 2R, RBI, K, 2B, SB), Hugo Cardona (1-for-4, R, 2K, SB)

FCL- Alvarado (3IP, 4K), Ayala (3IP, 1H, 1R, 3BB, 2K), Martinez (2-for-4, RBI, K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Chavez Young.

Over the past two weeks, Chavez Young owns a 1.134OPS, hitting 6 doubles and 3 HR while scoring 9 runs and driving 12. He also stole 5 bases in 6 attempts while batting .383. He is carrying a 9-game hit streak with multiple hits in each of the last 4 games.

The 24-yr-old Freeport, Bahamas native played CF and batted 5th for the Fisher Cats on Friday. He struck out in the 2nd inning. In the 4th inning, with two on and one out, Chavez Young doubled to RF to tie the game 1-1. With two out and one on in the 6th inning, Young sent a ball over the wall in right CF to bring Capra home to give the Fisher Cats a 3-2 lead. Chavez singled in the 8th but was caught stealing to end the inning.

In 61 games with the Fisher Cats, Chavez Young is slashing .274/.350/.438 with 12 doubles, 2 triples, 7HR, and 15SB. He’s walked 27 and struck out 64.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans played 3rd base and batted 3rd. Jordan singled in four at-bats, striking out once. Groshans also committed his 12 errors, a fielding error. In 67 games with New Hampshire, Jordan Groshans owns a .285BA with a .809OPS. He has 6HR, 21 doubles, and 36RBI.

Orelvis Martinez DH’d and batted 4th for the Canadians. He went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks. He is now 0-for-15 since he singled in the 3rd inning of Tuesday’s game.

With Vancouver, the 19-yr-old owns a .172BA with a .592OPS, a double, and 4HR while driving in 10RBI.

