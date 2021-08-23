August 22nd Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Warmoth perfect in Herd’s win

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 1 and 2.

Buffalo- Logan Warmoth, Richard Urena, and Christian Colon each had multiple hits and drove in multiple runs for the Bisons. Casey Lawrence had another solid start, picking up his 4th win. Nate Pearson surrendered a home run in his one inning of relief of Lawrence.

New Hampshire- Cancelled

Vancouver- A 4-run 1st inning proved too much for the C’s to overcome. Spencer Horwitz extended his hit streak to 12 games with an 8th inning single. The Dust Devils scored 6 runs on 13 hits while the C’s scored 4 runs on 7 hits.

Dunedin- The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels scored 10 runs on 15 hits. Steward Berroa, Miguel Hiraldo, and Hugo Cardona each had 2 hits in the loss. Naswell Paulino struggled, allowing 4 runs in 3 innings, including a HR. Jimmy Burnette and Rafael Monsion held Fort Myers off the board between the 4th and 7th inning before making way for Julian Valdez who surrendered 5 runs in 2/3 of an inning.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (56-36)

Won 9 to 2

HR- Logan Warmoth (8) and Christian Colon (13)

No audio, yes… but also no doubt! 💣 Christian Colon crushes his 13th of the year to give the #Bisons a 6-1 lead. pic.twitter.com/Pe5nkvQHjl — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) August 22, 2021

Starter- Casey Lawrence 5.0IP, 2H, 1R, 0BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 66 pitches

W- Lawrence (4-2, 5.82ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (44-47)

Canceled

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (44-52)

Loss 6 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Alex Nolan 4.0IP, 9H, 5R, 0BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 84 pitches

L- Nolan (0-4, 7.56ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (43-52)

Loss 10 to 5

HR- Cardona (2)

Starter- Naswell Paulino 3.0IP, 6H, 4R, 3BB, 3K, and 1HRA on 77 pitches

L- Julian Valdez (1-5, 6.52ERA)/BSV2

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (17-18)

No Game Played.

DSL

Blue Jays (16-10)

No Game.

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Logan Warmoth.

Batting 9th and playing CF for the Buffalo Bisons on Sunday. The 25-yr-old native of Orlando, FL., was HBP in the 3rd inning. He came around to score on Richard Urena’s 19th double to give the Herd a 2-0 lead.

The former 22nd overall pick in the 2017 Draft, hit a 2-run home run in the 4th inning. Warmoth singled and stole 2nd base in the 6th. Logan drew a bases-loaded walk to push Tyler White across home plate with the Herd’s 7th run.

Warmoth finished 2-for-2 with two runs scored, three RBI, a walk, and a stolen base. In 82 games, Warmoth owns a .237BA with a .731OPS while collecting 12 doubles, a triple, 8HR, and 35RBI. He has 40 walks and 116 strikeouts with 15 stolen bases.

It was a good game for a kid who has struggled over the past month and a half. Logan batted .276 with 5 doubles, a triple, and 2HR with 15RBI in June. In July, Warmoth batted .233 with 4 doubles, and a HR with 4RBI but he’s really struggled in August to the tune of .191BA, no doubles, no triples, and 2 HR with 9RBI.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans and the Fisher Cats did not play.

In 68 games with New Hampshire, Jordan Groshans owns a .289BA with a .824OPS. He has 7HR, 21 doubles, and 37RBI.

Orelvis Martinez played 3rd base and batted 4th for the Canadians. He went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a run batted in with a strikeout. Martinez singled in the 4th inning and scored on Zac Cook‘s double. In the 8th inning, Orelvis grounded out to SS, scoring Rafael Lantigua.

With Vancouver, the 19-yr-old owns a .167BA with a .555OPS, a double, and 4HR while driving in 11RBI.

