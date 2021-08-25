August 24th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Merryweather with a clean inning, clean bill health?

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 2 and 4.

Buffalo- The fell to the Red Sox, allowing 4 runs on 9 hits. Nick Allgeyer cruised through the first two innings, allowing a walk and a single, facing one over the minimum. He was touched up for an RBI double from recently demoted Jarren Duran and Franchy Cordero added another run on a groundout. A leadoff triple, a walk, an RBI sac fly, a single, a pop-out, and an RBI single and Allgeyer was pulled, failing to make it through five innings. Hobie Harris, Rafael Dolis, Travis Bergen, A.J. Cole, and Anthony Castro held the Red Sox to just two hits over the final 4.1 innings.

New Hampshire- Luis Quinones held the Rumble Ponies to three hits over 6 innings. Johnny Barbato and Adrain Hernandez kept the Rumble Ponies allowed a solo home run over 3 innings, striking out 5. A wild pitch in the 2nd innings brought player of the week, Chavez Young, home with the Fisher Cats first run. Kevin Vicuna scored Vinny Capra with the Fisher Cats winnings run with a sac fly in the 6th.

Vancouver- The C’s scored a run in the 4th and 9th inning on route to a 9 to 2 beating at the hands of the Hillsboro Hops. Sem Robberse pitched pretty well, allowing 3 runs on 3 hits over 6 innings; however, the wheels came completely off with Will McAffer on the mound in the 8th inning. McAffer (9.55ERA) allowed a run in the 7th and 4 runs in the 8th before giving way to Joel Concepcion who retired the only two batters he faced.

Dunedin- The Lakeland Tigers smoked the D-Jays, scoring 12 runs on 10 hits. The only good in this game for Dunedin was that Steward Berroa stole his 43rd base which is 3rd highest in the Low-A level but 1st in the Southeast League.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (56-37)

Loss 4 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Allgeyer 4.2IP, 7H, 4R, 3BB, 2K on 95 pitches

L- Allgeyer (4-4, 4.73ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (45-47)

Won 2 to 1

HR- none

Starter Luis Quinones 6.0IP, 3H, 0R, 3BB, 3K on 75 pitches

H- Barbato (1)

SV- Hernandez (3)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (44-53)

Loss 9 to 2

HR- Will Robertson (3)

Starter- Robberse 6.0IP, 3H, 3R, 1BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 82 pitches

L- Robberse (0-2, 6.57ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (43-53)

Loss 12 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Alejandro Melean 4.2IP, 5H, 5R, 3BB, 6K, and 1HRA on 88 pitches

L- Melean (3-5, 5.29ERA)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (18-19)

Loss 6 to 4

HR- Brock Lundquist (2)

Starter- Julian Merryweather 1.oIP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 1K

L- Urbaez (0-2, 10.24ERA)

DSL

Blue Jays (17-11)

Won 2 to 1

HR- Feliz (4)

Starter- Alcalde 5.0IP, 4H, 1R, 2BB, 3K

W- Alcalde (2-1, 3.10ERA)

H- Mercedes (2)

Rojas (1)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Luis Quinones

In his 6th start since being promoted from the Vancouver Canadians on July 20th, the 24-yr-old out of Arecibo, Puerto Rico threw 44 of his 75pitches for strikes. He induced 7 ground ball outs and 3 fly ball outs.

Luis allowed the first batter he faced to reach on a single but retired four batters. He stumbled a little in the 2nd inning with a single, a wild pitch, and a walk before getting Edgardo Fermin to fly out to CF to end the frame. He walked the leadoff batter in the 3rd but induced a doubleplay ball and ground out to end the inning.

!-2-3 in the 4th. Groundout, walk, pop out, and fly out in the 5th. A pair of ground ball-outs to start the 6th, a single, and strikeout to end the frame and his day.

In 6 starts with the Fisher Cats, Luis owns a 2-2 record with a 2.57ERA. He has allowed 16 hits in 28 innings while walking 18 batters for a 1.21WHIP. Quinones has struck out 39 batters and held opponents to a .162 batting average while allowing just 1 HR.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans played SS and batted 3rd. Jordan reached base twice in four at-bats. He reached on an error in the 4th inning and a single in the 6th.

In 69 games with New Hampshire, Jordan Groshans owns a .288BA with a .819OPS. He has 7HR, 21 doubles, and 37RBI.

Orelvis Martinez played SS and batted 4th for the Canadians. He went 0-for-4 with 3 strikeouts. With Vancouver, the 19-yr-old owns a .158BA with a .526OPS, a double, and 4HR while driving in 11RBI.

