August 26th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: C’s Horwitz extends hit streak to 15 games

The system went 3 and 3.

Buffalo- Both clubs exchanged 4-run innings in the 1st (Red Sox) and 2nd (Bisons). Buffalo starter, Zach Logue, allowed Sox to scored another run in the 3rd and 5th innings as he fell to 6-3 on the season. Forrest Wall, Richard Urena, and Cullen Large each collected two hits. Large hit a 2-run home run, his 8th, in the 2nd inning.

New Hampshire- Ryan Gold hit his 1st Double-A HR in the 2nd inning, a solo HR. Demi Orimoloye and Tanner Kirwer hit solo home runs in the 5th and 8th innings. The Fisher Cats bats were active early on in this one, scoring 3 runs in the 1st and 3rd inning with a 2-run 2nd inning as they ran away with a 10-3 victory over the Rumble Ponies. Nick Fraze picked up his first AA win with 5 strong innings.

Vancouver- The Canadians scored 8 runs off 11 hits. They held a commanding 8 to 2 lead heading into the bottom of the 8th. The Hops scored 3 runs in the 8th to make things interesting, 8 to 5. Hillsboro scored another run in the 9th but Gabriel Ponce A.J. Vukovich to ground into an inning-ending/game-ending double play.

Hot Streak- Spencer Horwitz extended his hit streak to 15 games with a lead-off double in the 4th inning. He is now batting .275 with 23 doubles and a .798OPS.

Dunedin- With the Flying Tigers ahead 2-1 in the 7th inning, Hugo Cardona hit an RBI single to RF, scoring the speedy Steward Berroa to knot the game up at 2-2. Dasan Brown brought Mack Mueller home with a line-drive single to LF which proved to be the game-winning hit. Berroa stole two more bases, 45. Trent ‘No-hitter’ Palmer allowed two runs over 5 innings. Rafael Monsion and Matt Svanson held the Tigers off the board over the final four innings, allowing 4 hits, walking one, and striking out 7.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (56-39)

Loss 8 to 5

HR- Large (8)

Starter- Logue 5.0IP, 6H, 6R, 1BB, 5K, and 2HRA on 90 pitches

L- Logue (6-3, 3.97ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (46-48)

Won 10 to 3

HR- Ryan Gold (1), Demi Orimoloye (6), and Tanner Kirwer (5)

Starter Nick Fraze 5.0IP, 5H, 1R, 1BB, 4K on 73 pitches

W- Fraze (1-0, 3.86ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (45-54)

Won 8 to 6

HR- Rafael Lantigua (7)

Starter- C.J. Van Eyk 2.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 3K on 19 pitches

W- Andrew Bash (2-0, 3.68ERA)

SV- Ponce (1)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (44-55)

Won 3 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Trent Palmer 5.0IP, 3H, 2R, 4BB, 6K on 85 pitches

W- Rafael Monsion (1-0, 2.53ERA)

SV- Matt Svanson (3)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (20-20)

Loss 4 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Cesar Ayala 4.oIP, 7H, 4R, 1BB, 7K, and 1HRA

L- Ayala (1-1, 7.52ERA)

DSL

Blue Jays (17-12)

Loss 4 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Cruz 4.0IP, 4H, 0R, 1BB, 2K

L- Rojas (0-1, 3.97ERA)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Tanner Kirwer.

Kirwer went 3-for-5 with 3 runs scored, an RBI, and a home run. He was in LF and batting leadoff for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Tanner double to leadoff the bottom of the 1st, jumping on a 1-0 pitch. Tanner scored on a Groshans single to RF.

With two outs in the 2nd inning, Kirwer singled to RF and scored on a Samad Taylor double to right CF, 5-1. Leading off the 8th inning, Tanner Kirwer jumped on the 1st pitch he saw from Colin Holderman. He raced around the bases for an inside-the-park home run.

Kirwer showed off his speed and base running skills, scoring from 1st on double in 2nd inning and with his inside-the-park home run in the 8th. He has 42 stolen bases in 2021 between Vancouver and New Hampshire. In AA, Kirwer owns a .231BA with a .718OPS, 5 doubles, and 5HR. The 25-yr-old has done a great job putting himself on the Blue Jays prospect map.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans DH’d and batted 3rd. Jordan went 2-for-5 with 2 runs scored, an RBI, and two strikeouts. He singled in the 1st, driving in Tanner Kirwer with the Fisher Cats’ first run. Groshans scored on Chavez Young’s 2-run single to RF. Groshans doubled and scored in the 3rd inning.

Jordan Groshans owns a .289BA with a .818OPS. He has 7HR, 22 doubles, and 38RBI.

Orelvis Martinez played SS and batted 4th for the Canadians. He went 1-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI, a walk, and a strikeout. He walked and scored in the 4th inning. In the 8th with two on and two outs, Martinez singled home Rafael Lantigua with a line drive to CF, 8-2.

With Vancouver, the 19-yr-old owns a .167BA with a .568OPS, a double, and 5HR while driving in 13RBI.

