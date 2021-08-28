August 27th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Cook 4-for-4, delivers game winning HR for C’s

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 2 and 3.

Buffalo- Thomas Hatch cruised through 5.1 innings but a pair of singles and a 2-out 3-run home run knocked him out of the game, handing him his 5th loss. The offense was quieted, scoring one run on two hits.

New Hampshire- The Rumble Ponies scored 3 runs on 8 hits while holding the Fisher Cats to 2 runs on 5 hits. Chavez Young drove in the Cats first run on a forceout in the 3rd inning. Reggie Pruitt singled in the 8th to drive in Chris Bec to make it 3 to 2.

Vancouver- With the game tied 7-7 heading into the 9th, Zac Cook sent a 2-2 pitch over the fence in right CF to give the C’s the win. Orelvis Martinez had a strong game with three hits. Spencer Horwitz extended his hit streak with his 7th HR. His hit streak stands at 16 games. Like a teenage boy on prom night, Adam Kloffenstein didn’t last long. Kloff was bounced from the game after allowing 5 runs over 2 innings. Hayden Juenger and Jol Concepcion held the Hops at bay with 4 scoreless innings in relief.

Dunedin- The D-Jays jumped out to an early 5 to 1 lead after two innings but the Flying Tigers bounced back to tie the game with a 4-run 3rd. The game remained tied at 5-5 until the 9th when both teams traded one-run innings. They did the same in the 10th but it was the Tigers who came out on top with a run in the bottom of the 11th.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (56-40)

Loss 4 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Hatch 5.2IP, 8H, 3R, 0BB, 8K, and 1HRA on 97 pitches

L- Hatch (1-5, 3.47ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (46-49)

Loss 3 to 2

HR- none

Starter Reilly Hovis 4.1IP, 4H, 2R, 5BB, 3K, and 1HRA on 96 pitches

L- Hovis (2-4, 5.32ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (46-54)

Won 8 to 7

HR- Horwitz (7), Davis Schneider (8), and Cook (6)

Starter- Adam Kloffenstein 2.0IP, 5H, 5R, 3BB, 2K on 56 pitches

W- Wil McAffer (2-3, 8.39ERA)/BSV2

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (44-56)

Loss 8 to 7

HR- Dasan Brown (3)

Starter- Micheal Dominguez 4.0IP, 6H, 5R, 2BB, 2K, and 1HRA on 75 pitches

L- Jefferson Herrera (1-2, 4.78ERA)/BSV1

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (20-20)

No Game

DSL

Blue Jays (18-12)

Won 8 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Nathaneal Perez 3.0IP, 2H, 2R, 2BB, 0K

W- Mercedes (1-1, 4.05ERA)

SV- Leon (1)

Top Performers:

Buffalo- none

New Hampshire- Adrain Hernandez (2IP, 2K), Chris Bec (2-for-3, 2R)

Vancouver- Juenger (2IP, H, 4K), Concepcion (2IP, BB, 3K), Horwitz (1-for-4, R, 3RBI, BB)

Dunedin- Dasan Brown (2-for-5, 3R, RBI, HR, 2B, BB, K), Steward Berroa (1-for-4, 3R, BB, K), PK Morris (1-for-3, 2RBI, BB), Riley Tirotta (1-for-4, 2RBI, 2K), Jimmy Burnette (2IP, H, K)

DSL- Leon (3.2IP, 2K, 5K), Munoz (3-for-4, 2R, 2RBI, 2B, 3B), Aponte (2-for-2, R, 2RBI, 3B, BB, CS), Peguero (2-for-3, R, 2RBI, BB, 2CS)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Zac Cook.

The 23-yr-old native of Simi Valley, CA., manned CF and batted 9th for the Vancouver Canadians on Friday. His first at-bat came in the 3rd inning with Anthony Morales on 1st base. Cook doubled and scored on Spencer Horwitz’ 7th long ball of the year, 3-5.

Cook singled in the 5th but was erased on a Rafael Lantigua double-play ground ball. With two-on and no-outs in the 7th, Zac Cook singled to load the bases for Lantigua. Rafael Lantigua hit a sac fly to tie the game at 5-5. Tanner Morris hit a ground-rule double to give the C’s the lead and push Cook to 3rd. Cook was thrown out at home on a fielder choice.

With the game tied 7-7 heading into the 9th, Cook hit a leadoff home run to give the C’s the win. Cook finished 4-for-4 with two runs scored, a double, a HR, and one RBI.

Dunedin: 34GP, .237/.388/.432 with 9 doubles, one triple, 4HR, 18RBI, and 12SB.

Vancouver: 30GP, .255/.339/.529 with 8 doubles, one triple, 6HR, 19RBI, and 2SB.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans got a day off. Jordan Groshans owns a .289BA with a .818OPS. He has 7HR, 22 doubles, and 38RBI.

Orelvis Martinez played SS and batted 4th for the Canadians. He went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a strikeout. O doubled to leadoff the 2nd inning, struck out in the 3rd, singled in the 6th and 7th, and popped out in the 9th. His 7th inning single drove in Tanner Morris to give the C’s a 7-5 lead.

With Vancouver, the 19-yr-old has hits in each of his last three games and 4 of the last 5 games to push his batting average from .162 to 191BA with a .614OPS. He also has 2 double, and 5HR while driving in 14RBI.

