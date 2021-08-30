August 29th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Martinez homers and Horwitz hit steak up to 18

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 3 and 1.

Buffalo- Nick Allgeyer surrendered 5 runs to the Red Sox in the 2nd inning. Fortunately, the Herd chipped away with a 3-run 3rd thanks to a Richard Urena 2-run double and Cullen Large RBI single to make it 5-4. Tyler White hit a 2-run home run in the 6th to give the Bisons the lead, 6-5. Kellin Deglan extended Buffalo’s lead with a 3-run HR in the 7th inning. Dany Jimenez threw 2.0 no-hit innings, striking out 5 batters. Kirby Snead, Hobie Harris, Ryan Borucki, Fitz Stadler, and Jacob Barnes combined to throw 5 innings of two-hit, no-run relief.

New Hampshire- Luis Quinones laboured through 3.1 innings, surrendering 8 runs. The Rumble Ponies scored 3 runs in the 1st, one in the 2nd, and 4 in the 4th. Jon Harris (1.2IP), Parker Caracci (2IP), Graham Spraker (1IP), and Sean Rackoski (1IP) combined to hold the Ponies to 5 hits and 3 walks while striking out 6 over 5.2IP.

Vancouver- Andres Guerra got the C’s on the board with a sac fly to score Davis Schneider in the 2nd inning. Tanner Morris, Spencer Horwitz, and Will Robertson added to Vancouver’s lead with run-scoring singles in the 2nd inning, 6-0. Tanner Morris added to the C’s lead with an RBI single in the 6th, 7-2. The Hops out hit the C’s 12 to 9 but Vancouver held the Hops to 4 runs.

Hit Streak- Spencer Horwitz extends his hit streak to 18 games with a 2nd inning RBI single. Over the past 30 days, Spencer has hit 5HR with 9 doubles, 17 walks, 18 strikeouts, and 21RBI while slashing .357/.448/.602.

Dunedin- In the 2nd inning, the D-Jays got RBI singles from J.J. D’Orazio, Justin Ammons, and Steward Berroa to put Dunedin ahead 3-0. Riley Tirotta padded the D-Jays lead with an RBI single in the 5th, 4-0. The Flying Tigers chipped away with two runs in the 5th and pulled to within one run with a run in the 7th inning, 4-3.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (57-41)

Won 9 to 5

HR- Tyler White (10) and Deglan (3)

Starter- Nick Allgeyer 2.0IP, 5H, 5R, 1BB, 2K on 65 pitches

W- Hobie Harris (5-2, 3.12ERA)

H- Borucki (1)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (47-50)

Loss 8 to 4

HR- none

Starter Quinones 3.1IP, 5H, 8R, 5BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 74 pitches

L- Quinones (2-3, 4.60ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (47-55)

Won 8 to 4

HR- Orelvis Martinez (6)

Starter- Sem Robberse 4.2IP, 5H, 2R, 2BB, 6K on 85 pitches

W- Justin Maese (3-1, 5.24ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (46-56)

Won 4 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Naswell Paulino 5.0IP, 4H, 2R, 2BB, 4K on 80 pitches

W- Paulino (5-4, 4.37ERA)

H- Rafael Monsion (1), Justin Kelly (2), and Trenton Wallace (1)

SV- Sean Mellen (1)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (21-20)

no game

DSL

Blue Jays (19-12)

no game

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Tanner Morris.

The Vancouver Canadians SS went 3-for-5 with a run scored and three runs batted in. Tanner singled in the 1st, 2nd, and 6th. Morris’ 2nd inning single scored Eric Rivera and Zac Cook. His 6th inning single scored Rafael Lantigua to extend the C’s lead to 7-2.

Morris has put together a steadily consistent season. Tanner batted .250 and .265 in May and June but turned up the heat over the past two months with a .326BA and .906OPS in July and .301BA and .774OPS in August. Over the past 30 days, Morris has 8 doubles, a triple, 13RBI while batting .302.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans was back in the lineup after two days off, playing 3rd and batting 4th. Jordan went 0-for-3 with an RBI he got when he grounded out in the 1st inning to score Samad Taylor. Groshans walked 5th inning.

Jordan Groshans owns a .286BA with a .811OPS. He has 7HR, 22 doubles, and 38RBI.

Orelvis Martinez played 3rd and batted 4th for the Canadians. He went 1-for-3 with a run scored, two walks, a strikeout, and a HR. Orelvis hit a 7th inning solo HR to extend the C’s lead to 8-2. He extended his hit streak to 5-games.

With Vancouver, the 19-yr-old owns a .208BA with a .687OPS. He also has 3 double, and 6HR while driving in 15RBI. Martinez also has 6 walks and 23 strikeouts.

