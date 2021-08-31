Blue Jays Fan Rituals Just Got Better!

Polar Ice Vodka has teamed up with the Toronto Blue Jays to bring you a unique game day experience.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

When this story came across my desk, I couldn’t resist. Normally, I do, but this partnership and cocktail is pretty exciting for Blue Jays™ fans! Fans of the Toronto Blue Jays™ know how to celebrate. We’ve shown that in recent years where time and time again MLB players have sung the praises of the fans and the atmosphere they create. Despite our collective passion, we all have our own unique rituals and celebrations before and after a game. This past year has forced us to find new traditions. Whether you were watching solo from your couch or watching within your bubble, we have had to enjoy our Blue Jays™ in different ways.

Now that the Blue Jays™ are back playing at home, after two years, we may find ourselves mixing some of our previous traditions with some of our newfound ideas – this is where an exciting, new partnership comes in! Polar Ice Vodka is now the Official Canadian Vodka of the Toronto Blue Jays™, and as the first partnership of its kind, Polar Ice has released a limited edition bottle and new signature cocktail: The Polar Leadoff.

And, to say that Polar Ice Vodka is excited about this drink is an understatement: “The Polar Leadoff is a brand new way for Canadians to start their game day activities, delivering an unforgettable drinking experience worthy of your starting lineup. It hits home with a solo shot of Polar Ice Vodka, it bleeds blue (Curaçao) like all Blue Jays™ fans, and hits it out of the park with a popcorn topper. It’s a true taste of the game, before the game’s even begun.”

The Polar Leadoff recipe was developed by the talented, Toronto-based mixologist and spirits consultant, Danielle Yoon who has hit a home run with this one:

– 1 oz Polar Ice Vodka

– 1/4 oz blue curaçao

– 4-5 oz sparkling lemonade

– Build in a tall glass with lots of ice.

– Top with popcorn

The inspiration for this cocktail came from the Rogers Centre and you can tell with the popcorn topper. It is an interesting and refreshing addition to your responsible Blue Jays game activities! You can pick up the Limited Edition Polar Ice Bottle at your nearest liquor store, while supplies last, and start your next Blue Jays game on the right note with this signature cocktail.

PLEASE ENJOY RESPONSIBLY!

™TORONTO BLUE JAYS and all related marks and designs are trademarks and/or copyright of Rogers Blue Jays Baseball Partnership, used under licence.

