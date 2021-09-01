August 31th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Big games for Large, Martinez, and Barger

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 7 and 1.

Buffalo GM1- Richard Urena hit a 2-run HR in the 1st inning, Nash Knight hit a solo HR in the 2nd. A familiar face, Jonathan Davis, put the RailRiders on the board with a solo HR in the bottom of the 2nd inning. The Bisons scored 5 runs on 9 hits while holding Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to 1 run on 3 hits. Bowden Francis‘s only blemish was the Davis solo HR.

Buffalo GM2- The Bisons scored a pair in the top of the 1st thanks to an Otto Lopez RBI single and Cullen Large RBI double. Reggie Pruitt hit his 1st AAA home run in the 5th to give the Herd an insurance run. Nate Pearson struck out the side in the 3rd in his only inning of work. Julian Merryweather allowed one hit and struck out a batter in the 6th in his only inning of work.

New Hampshire GM1- The Fisher Cats jumped out to an early 3-0 lead with an RBI single off the bat of LJ Talley, an RBI double from Vinny Capra and Kevin Vicuna. Chavez Young added to the lead in the 4th with a 2-run double. 5-3.

New Hampshire GM2- Vinny Capra put the Fisher Cats on the board with a 2-run double to start a 5-run 1st inning. Jordan Groshans, Chavez Young, and Brock Lundquist drove in the other 3 runs in the 1st inning. Tanner Kirwer brought in the winning run for New Hampshire in the 4th with an RBI single to score Chris Bec. Maximo Castillo pitched 3 scoreless innings before running into some trouble in the 4th, allowing 3 runs. Maximo would get through 6 innings.

Vancouver- The C’s scored single runs in the 2nd and 5th, scoring 5 runs in the 3rd and 2 runs in the 7th for 9 runs on 15 hits. The AquaSox scored 8 runs on 9 hits.

Hit Streak- Spencer Horwitz extended his hit streak to 19 games with a 3rd inning single. Spencer finished August with 9 doubles, 5 home runs, 21RBI, 17 walks, and 19 strikeouts while batting .364 with a 1.059OPS.

Dunedin- The D-Jays scored 16 runs on 12 hits, scoring 7 runs in the 8th inning. Addison Barger registered 3 hits in 5 at-bats while driving in 6RBI with 3 doubles. Leonardo Jimenez had a successful return the D-Jays after missing over a month. Leo went 1-for-2 with 3 runs scored, a HR, an RBI, and 3 walks. It was Jimenez’s 1st professional home run in his 139th game.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (59-41)

GM1- Won 5 to 1

HR- Urena (9) and Knight (6)

Starter- Bowden Francis 6.0IP, 3H, 1R, 1BB, 6K, and 1HRA on 81 pitches

W- Francis (8-4, 4.07ERA)

GM2- Bisons won 3 to 0

HR- Pruitt (1)

Opener- Kyle Johnston 1.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 1K on 18 pitches

W- A.J. Cole (1-0, 0.00ERA)

H- Pearson (1), Anthony Castro (1), Curtis Taylor (7), Merryweather (1)

SV- Hobie Harris (7)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (47-50)

GM1- Won 6 to 3

HR- none

Starter Rielly Hovis 3.0IP, 6H, 3R, 1BB, 3K, and 1HRA on 61 pitches

W- Jeremy Beasley (1-0, 0.00ERA)

H- Brodey Rodning (2)

Adrian Hernandez (1)

GM2- Won 6 to 5

HR- none

Starter- Maximo Castillo 6.0IP, 5H, 3R, 1BB, 8K, and 1HRA on 90 pitches

W- Castillo (11-4, 5.01ERA)

H- Sean Rackoski (5)

SV- Marcus Reyes (2)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (48-55)

Won 9 to 8

HR- Tanner Morris (5) and Orelvis Martinez (7)

Starter- Paxton Schultz 4.0IP, 4H, 3R, 4BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 83 pitches

W- Hayden Juenger (1-0, 3.75ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (47-56)

Won 16 to 6

HR- Jimenez (1)

Starter- Yaifer Perdomo 3.0IP, 4H, 5R, 3BB, 5K, and 2HRA on 78 pitches

W- Jefferson Herrera (2-2, 4.76ERA)

H- Jimmy Burnette (1)

SV- Matt Svanson (4)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (22-21)

Loss 7 to 5

HR- none

Opener- James Dykstra 1.IP, 4H, 4R, 0BB, 1K, and 1HRA

Follower- Rafael Ohashi 4.0IP, 1H, 2R, 2BB, 4K, and 1HRA

DSL

Blue Jays (20-13)

Won 6 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Santana 3.0IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, 1K

W- De Jesus (1-1, 11.25ERA)

SV- Rojas (2)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Cullen Large.

GM2- 2-for-3, RBI, 2-2B.

Playing 2nd base and batting 5th in game 1, Cullen Large went 3-for-4 with a run scored, and an RBI while hitting two doubles and a triple. Cullen doubled in the 1st but did not score. He struck out in the 3rd. Leading off the 6th, Large doubled to RF but was thrown out at home trying to score on Christian Colon’s single to LF. With two-outs and one on in the 7th, Large tripled to RF to score Tyler White, 4-1. Large socred on a C0lon single to RF.

Large was back in the lineup for game 2 at DH and batting 6th. Large went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a pair of doubles. Large hit an RBI double in the 1st inning, scoring Richard Urena, 2-0. He grounded out in the 4th. Cullen hit his 4th double of the day in the 6th.

The 25-yr-old utility infielder had a good August with 7 doubles, a triple, 4HR, and 9RBI while batting .310 with a .952OPS.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans played SS and batted 3rd in game 1. He went 0-for-2. In GM2 he played SS and batted 4th. Groshans went 1-for-3 with a double, a run scored, and an RBI.

Jordan Groshans owns a .285BA with a .807OPS. He has 7HR, 23 doubles, and 40RBI.

Orelvis Martinez played SS and batted 4th for the Canadians. He went 2-for-4 with 3 runs scored, two RBI, a double, a home run, and a walk. Orelvis went 1-for-24 between August 18th and 24th but he’s gone 10-for-24 from the 25th to 31st. During this hot streak, Martinez has scored 7 runs while driving in 6RBI along with 3 doubles and 2 HR. He has hit home runs in back-to-back games.

With Vancouver, the 19-yr-old owns a .220BA with a .745OPS. He also has 4 double, and 7HR while driving in 17RBI. Martinez also has 7 walks and 23 strikeouts.

