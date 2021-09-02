September 1st Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Horwitz extends hit streak to 20 games

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 0 and 1.

Buffalo- Postponed.

New Hampshire- Postponed.

Vancouver- The C’s outhit the AquaSox 14 to 12 but it was the AquaSox who came away with the W. Everett jumped out to a 4-0 lead with a run in the 1st inning and 3 more in the 2nd. Alejandro Melean allowed another run to the AquaSox in the 3rd but he did finish with a shutout 4th; however, the 4th was nothing close to a clean inning with a single and a pair of walks surrendered by Melean. The C’s took the lead in the 4th after scoring 4 runs in the 3rd and one more in the 4th. Rafael Lantigua lead off the 3rd with a HR, and Tanner Morris singled before Spencer Horwitz and Orelvis Martinez hit back-to-back home runs.

The AquaSox regained the lead with 2 runs in the 6th but the C’s reclaimed the lead with a 3-run 7th inning. Philip Clarke brought Tanner Morris home with his 14th double. A passed ball scored Spencer Horwitz to tie the game. Sebastian Espino cashed in Clarke with an infield single to take the lead, 8-7.

Gabriel Ponce was unable to hold the lead in the bottom of the 7th as he surrendered a 2-run double to Andy Thomas. 9-8. Game set match.

Dunedin- Postponed.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (59-41)

Postponed.

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (47-50)

Postponed

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (48-56)

Loss 9 to 8

HR- Rafael Lantigua (8), Horwitz (9), and Orelvis Martinez (8)

Starter- Melean 4.0IP, 6H, 5R, 3BB, 3K, and 1HRA on 80 pitches

L- Ponce (1-2, 3.60ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (47-56)

Postponed

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (22-21)

No Game

DSL

Blue Jays (20-13)

No Game

Top Performers:

Vancouver- Rafael Lantigua (2-for-5, R, RBI, HR, 2-SB, E, K), Tanner Morris (3-for-3, 2R, RBI, BB), Philip Clarke (2-for-5, R, RBI, 2-2B, E, K), Sebastian Espino (2-for-5, RBI, 2B, CS, K), and Zac Cook (2-for-4, R, 2B, K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Spencer Horwitz.

The Vancouver Canadians 23-yr-old 1st baseman extended his hit streak to 20 games with a double in the 1st inning. Unfortunately, Martinez struck out and Will Robertson grounded out to end the frame. Horwitz hit a 2-run home run in the 3rd inning. He walked and scored in the 7th. Spencer walked again in the 8th but did not score, finishing 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, two walks, and two runs scored.

Horwitz played 25 games in August, slashing .364/.453/.606. He scored 18 runs while driving in 21. Spencer collected 9 doubles and 5HR while finishing the month with a 17/19 BB/K ratio. This came on the heels of the least productive month of his career hitting just .202 with 4 doubles, no HR, and 2RBI in 24 games in July.

In 96 games with Vancouver, Horwitz is batting .279 with a .827OPS. He’s scored 57 runs and driven in 52 while collecting 24 doubles, a triple, and 9 home runs. He has an outstanding .397OBP, walking 68 times with just 62 strikeouts.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans and the Fisher Cats were rained out. Groshans owns a .285BA with a .807OPS. He has 7HR, 23 doubles, and 40RBI. The 21-yr-old infielder played 21 games in August, batting .284 with a .828OPS while hitting 9 doubles, 2HR, and driving in 9RBI.

Orelvis Martinez played SS and batted 4th for the Canadians. Martinez has hit home runs in three straight games with his solo shot in the 3rd inning. He finished 1-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts and an error.

With Vancouver, the 19-yr-old owns a .219BA with a .758OPS. He also has 4 double, and 8HR while driving in 18RBI. Martinez also has 7 walks and 25 strikeouts.

