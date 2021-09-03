Buffalo Bisons: Tyler White, Cullen Large, and Thomas Hatch

Join Jays From the Couch as we highlight the exceptional August of several Buffalo Bisons players.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The 30-yr-old former Houston Astro started the year slowly batting just .248 with 10 doubles, and 1 home run in May and June. He turned things around with a strong July which saw him hit 7 home runs while driving in 20 RBI. White batted .297 in July and entered August with a .266/.376/.453 slash line.

Tyler White played 25 games in August, batting a whopping .352 with a 1.003OPS. It was his 2nd straight month with an OPS over 1.000. His power numbers dropped as he only deposited 2 balls over the fence but he did hit 10 doubles. White did a great job with 20 walks and 10 strikeouts. He also scored 11 runs and drove in 20RBI.

Season Stats: .292BA with 10HR, 54RBI, 1SB and .883OPS

The 25-yr-old former 2017 5th round pick has LARGELY had a disappointing season in 2021. Entering August, Cullen Large owned a triple slash of .226/.308/.329 with 11 doubles, a triple, 4HR, and 27RBI.

In 24 games played in August, the native of Midlothian, VA., batting .310 with a .952OPS while amassing 7 doubles, a triple, and 4HR. He only drove in 9 RBI but scored 13 runs.

Season Stats: .248BA, 8HR, 34RBI, 3SB, and .720OPS

The 26-yr-old starting pitcher hasn’t enjoyed the most productive 2021. He has struggled to remain healthy thanks to an impingement in the elbow of his throwing arm. He joined the Buffalo Bisons on August 1st, making 5 appearances and throwing 27.2 innings.

Hatch went 1-4 with a 4.88ERA in August. In 27.2 innings, he allowed 30 hits while walking just 3 batters for a 1.19WHIP. Thomas struck out 31 batters but surrendered 6 home runs.

Season Stats: 13G, 1-5, 3.47ERA, 57.0IP, 60K, 1.12WHIP.

Honorable Mention

At just 25-yrs-old the San Francisco de Macoris, DR. native could still turn into a Major Leaguer; unfortunately, it is unlikely to be in a Toronto uniform. The former Blue Jays top prospect has had an up and down season with the batting average. He batted .261 in May, .303 in June, and .234 in July. He entered August with 14 doubles, a triple, 7HR, and 25RBI while slashing .269/.315/.468 in 54GP.

Urena played 23 games in August, batting .289 with 9 doubles, 2 HR, and 16RBI. Unfortunately, it is Urena’s inability to work a walk and limit the strikeouts which hold him back. Urena walked twice and struck out 24 times.

Season Stats: .275BA, 9HR, 41RBI, 2SB, and .784OPS

I’ll be completely honest when the Blue Jays acquired Chad Spanberg, Forrest Wall, and Bryan Baker back in 2018, I did not think Baker would be the only one of the trio to make the majors. But here we are.

The 25-yr-old former 35th overall pick of the Colorado Rockies missed over a month between June 8th and July 22nd with an injury. Heading into August, Forrest owned .266BA with 7 doubles, 2 triples, 0HR, 7RBI, 16 runs, and 13SB in 32GP.

In 24 games played in August, Forrest Wall batted .269 with a .754OPS while collecting 4 doubles, 2 triples, 1HR, and 6RBI. He also stole 12 bases in 15 attempts with 13 walks and 23 strikeouts.

Noteworthy: in 54 at-bats, Wall has struggled to find any success against LHP. He has batted just .185 against LHP vs .294 against RHP.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.