New Hampshire: Chavez Young, Vinny Capra, Jordan Groshans, and Demi Orimoloye

Join Jays From the Couch as we highlight the exceptional August of several New Hampshire Fisher Cats players.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

Chavez Young

A former 39th round pick from the 2016 Draft, Young has rebounded very well from the so-so season he had in 2019 as a member of the Dunedin Blue Jays. In 2018, Young managed to bat just .247 with 17 doubles, 4 triples, and 6HR with 24SB in 111GP.

Young missed some time in May and June to play for his country but returned on June 12th. He had a strong July, batting .270 with a .776 while collecting 3 doubles, 2 triples, and 3HR. He also drove in 20 RBI and stole 8 bases.

In 24 games played in August, Young scored 15 runs and hit 7 doubles and 3HR while stealing 9 bases. Chavez also slashed .302/.371/.488.

Season Stats: .277BA with 7HR, 51RBI, 18SB and .783OPS

At the Trade Deadline, many Blue Jays fans felt Jordan was more likely to be dealt over Austin Martin. Maybe it was his strong July, a month which saw the former 1st rounder from 2018 bat .333 with .858OPS while collecting 6 doubles. Unfortunately, Jordan has yet to tap into his over-the-fence power with just 5HR over the first 3 months of the season.

In 21 games played in August, Jordan batted .284 with an .828OPS. He scored 13 runs, driving in 9. He worked 10 walks and struck out 16 times. He collected 9 doubles and 2HR.

Season Stats: .285BA, 7HR, 40RBI, 0SB, .807OPS

Honorable Mention

The 25-yr-old former 2017 20th round pick is having a huge breakout season in 2021. He got his first taste of Triple-A in July but was returned to New Hampshire on August 2nd.

Capra has come back to earth in August after batting .426 and .361 in June and July. In 21 games played in August, Vinny batted .265 with 3 doubles and 4HR. He drove in 19 runs and scored 14 times.

Season Stats: .319BA, 10HR, 54RBI, 4SB, and .940OPS

The 24-yr-old former 2015 4th round pick of the Milwaukee Brewers owned a .204 batting average, .239OBP, and .296SLG heading into August. Demi had 9 doubles and 3 home runs in 52GP.

In 19 games played in August, Demi Orimoloye batted .297 with 7 doubles, a triple, and 3HR but drove in just 7RBI. He walked just two times and struck out 19 times while stealing 2 bases.

Season Stats: .230BA, 6HR, 18RBI, 12SB, and .623OPS

