September 2nd Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Horwitz extends hit streak to 21 games

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The system went 5 and 1.

Buffalo- Otto Lopez put the Herd on the board with a sac fly in the 5th inning. Buffalo scored 4 rums in the 8th, taking a commanding 5-1 lead, thanks to an RBI sac bunt by Richard Urena, an RBI sac fly by Cullen Large, and a 2-run HR off the bat of Christian Colon. Starter Zach Logue threw 52 of his 76 pitches for strikes, amassing 5 strikeouts on route to his 7th AAA victory.

New Hampshire- The Fisher Cats were held to a run on 7 hits while committing 2 errors. New Hamphire’s only run came in the 3rd inning when LJ Talley reached on a fielding error by the Sea Dogs 2nd baseman, scoring Samad Taylor.

Vancouver- Zac Cook pushed Philip Clarke across for the C’s first run when he was hit by a pitch in the 5th inning. Vancouver scored another on a Tanner Morris sac fly and an RBI single off the bat of Spencer Horwitz. Davis Schneider added to the C’s lead in the 6th with an infield hit to score Philips. Horwitz added one more run for the C’s in the 7th to score Cook to extended the lead to 5-2. Adam Kloffenstien was much better in this outing, allowing 2 runs on 2 hits over 5.2IP for his 7th win.

Hit Streak- Horwitz extended his hit streak to 21 games with an RBI single in the 5th. He finished 1-for-3 with 2RBI and a strikeout.

Dunedin GM1- Leo Jimenez gave the D-Jays the lead in the bottom of the 2nd inning when he drove home Addison Barger and reached on a fielding error by the Cards 3rd baseman. Zach Britton extended the lead with a 2-run double as Dunedin scored 3 runs in the 2nd inning on their way to a 4-1 win.

Dunedin GM2- A 2-run 2nd and 5-run 5th were enough for the D_Jays to sweep the doubleheader. in the 5th, Britton was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, PK Morris hit an RBI sac fly to score Leo Jimenez, Addison Barger singled home Britton, and MacKenzie Mueller singled home Barger, 7-1. Micheal Dominguez struck out 9 over 5 innings of one-run ball.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (60-41)

Won 5 to 3

HR- Colon (15)

Starter- Logue 5.0IP, 3H, 0R, 0BB, 5k on 76 pitches

H- Rafael Dolis (2) and Travis Bergen (4)

SV- Jacob Barnes (1)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (47-51)

Lost 3 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Elvis Luciano 2..2IP, 2H, 0R, 2BB, 1K on 39 pitches.

L- Nick Fraze (1-1, 4.24ERA)/BSV1

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (49-56)

Won 5 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Adam Kloffenstein 5.2IP, 2H, 2R, 3BB, 5K, and 1HRA on 92 pitches

W- Kloff (7-6, 6.03ERA)

H- Justin Maese (4) and Roither Hernandez (2)

SV- Hagen Danner (3)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (48-56)

GM1 Won 4 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Trent Palmer 5.0IP, 5H, 1R, 2BB, 5K on 77 pitches

W- Palmer (3-2, 3.18ERA)

SV- Harry Rutkowski (1)

GM2- Won 7 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Dominguez 5.0IP, 3H, 1R, 1BB, 9K, and 1HRA on 80 pitches

W- Dominguez (1-0, 4.35ERA)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (22-21)

No Game

DSL

Blue Jays (21-13)

Won 4 to 3

HR- none

STarter- Cruz 6.0IP, 6H, 2R, 1BB, 4K, and 1HRA

W- Lopez (3-1, 5.68ERA)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Christian Colon.

DH’ing for the Bisons and batting 7th, Colon doubled in the 2nd with no one on and two outs. Kellin Deglan struck out to end the inning. In the 8th with 2-outs and one on, Colon jumped on a 1-0 pitch for his 15th HR, 5-0.

Colon finished 2-for-4 with a run scored, two RBI, a HR, and a double. In 82 games, the 32-yr-old Colon has 13 doubles, 15HR, 49RBI while batting .270 with a .817OPS.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans played SS and batted 3rd for the Fisher Cats. Jordan hit 3 singles in 4 at-bats, with no runs scored or RBI.

Groshans owns a .291BA with a .817OPS. He has 7HR, 23 doubles, and 40RBI. The 21-yr-old infielder played 21 games in August, batting .284 with a .828OPS while hitting 9 doubles, 2HR, and driving in 9RBI.

Orelvis Martinez played SS and batted 4th for the Canadians. Martinez went hitless in 4 at–bats with a walk and a pair of strikeouts.

With Vancouver, the 19-yr-old owns a .211BA with a .737OPS. He also has 4 double, and 8HR while driving in 18RBI. Martinez also has 8 walks and 27 strikeouts.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *