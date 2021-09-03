Vancouver Canadians: Spencer Horwitz, Tanner Morris, Rafael Lantigua, and Zac Cook

Join Jays From the Couch as we highlight the exceptional August of several Vancouver Canadian players.

If you’ve followed the Blue Jays minor league recaps published on Jays from the Couch, you’ve seen the Horwitz accolades all month. Heading into August, the former 24th round pick from 2019 owned .241 batting average with a sparkling .368OBP and .341SLG.

In 25 games played in August, Horwitz collected 9 doubles and 5 home runs. He scored 18 times and drove in 21 runs. Spencer walked 17 times with 19 strikeouts. He finished the month with a .364 batting average and a 1.059OPS.

On September 1st, Spencer Horwitz extended his hit streak to 20 games.

Season Stats: .279BA with 9HR, 52RBI, 4SB and .827OPS

Drafted in the 5th round of the 2019 Draft, Morris is quietly having a very consistent season for the C’s. He batted .250, .265, and .326 in the first 3 months of the season. Tanner was slashing .284/.403/.395 with 11 doubles, 2 triples, and 4HR in 66GP.

In 23 games played in August, the 23-yr-old out of Crozet, VA., collected 8 doubles, a triple, and a home run. He also scored 12 runs and drove in 15 while walking 10 times with 20 strikeouts. Morris upped his season batting average with a .299BA and .800OPS.

Season Stats: .294BA, 5HR, 51RBI, 4SB, .810OPS

Honorable Mention

The 23-yr-old is having himself a breakout season. Once considered just a glove, decent contact, no power infielder, Lantigua has proved too be much more for the C’s.

Lantigua batted just .149 with .489OPS in 15 games in May. This soft start resulted in less playing time in June. June saw Rafael get into just 13 games; however, Lantigua produced in those starts (.283/.333/.509) which resulted in more playing time in July (22GP).

Entering August, Lantigua had played 40 games but after an extremely strong showing in July, no one could have expected another strong month in August. Lantigua slashed .304/.411/.443 in 21 games played in August. He collected 5 doubles and 2 home runs. Rafael batted at the top of the Canadians order scoring 22 runs and driving in 5. He worked 14 walks and struck out 22 times while stealing 8 bases in 9 attempts.

Season Stats: .270BA, 8HR, 34RBI, 23SB, and .800OPS

The 23-yr-old is in his first professional season. He earned a promotion from Dunedin to Vancouver on July 13th. It took him a minute to adjust to his new level as he entered August with a .139BA with 2 doubles, 4RBI, 4BB, and 16K.

Cook appeared in 22 games in August, slashing .289/.365/.632 with 6 doubles, a triple, and 6HR. Cookie scored 17 runs and drove in 15. The native of Simi Valley, CA., struck out 25 times and 6 walks.

Season Stats with Vancouver: .250BA, 6HR, 19RBI, 2SB, and .836OPS

