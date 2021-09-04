September 3rd Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Make it a 22-games for Horwitz

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The system went 4 and 2.

Buffalo- The Herd got a strong start from veteran Casey Lawrence, who threw six shutout. Julian Merryweather picked up the win with one hit, one strikeout inning. Dany Jimenez and Trent Thornton followed with a pair of shutout innings. Thornton struck out the side in the 9th for his 1st save……ever in his professional career. Buffalo scored one run on an Otto Lopez sac fly to score Kellin Deglan in the 8th.

New Hampshire- Mike Ellenbest opened the game, allowing one run on 3 hits. The Fisher Cats weren’t able to overcome the small deficit, handing Ellenbest his 4th loss. Reilly Hovis didn’t make things easy for New Hampshire, allowing 3 runs in the 3rd and 4 runs to cross in the 4th in his 2.1IP of work. Parker Caracci inherited two runners, allowed one inherited run to score but finished with 2.2 no-hit, no-walk, no-strikeout innings of relief.

Vancouver- The AquaSox jumped on Andrew Bash for 4 runs in the first two innings. The C’s battled back to 3-4 after three innings. Both teams traded 2-run frames in the 5th, 5-6. The C’s 3-run 7th proved to be the difference-maker, 8-6. Spencer Horwitz stroked an RBI single to LF to score Zac Cook, Luis De Los Santos reached on a fielder’s choice and scored Will Robertson in the process, Trevor Schwecke scored Horwitz on a forceout, 8-6. Cook put the game away in the 8th with his 7th HR, a solo shot, 9-6.

Hit Streak- Horwitz extended his hit streak to 22 games, going 4-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBI. He had a single, two doubles, and his 10 home run.

Dunedin- The D-Jays starer Nathaneal Perez allowed 5 runs on 4 hits over 4 innings. Jefferson finished the extra innings game with 2.0 innings in relief, he also allowed 5 Cardinals to cross the plate as Palm Beach scored 12 runs on 12 hits. Trenton Wallace (2.0IP), Justin Kelly (2.0IP), and Julian Valdez (3.0IP, 2R) held the Cards to two runs over 7 innings, allowing just 4 hits, walking 3, and striking out 8.

Dunedin Debut- Top Prospect, catcher Victor Mesia went 1-for-5 with 2K and 2 passed balls in his D-Jays debut. He also allowed one stolen base. Yet another catching prospect.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (61-41)

Won 1 to 0

HR- none

Starter- Lawrence 6.0IP, 3H, 0R, 0BB, 5k on 79 pitches

W- Merryweather (1-0, 3.38ERA)

H- Jimenez (5)

SV- Thornton (1)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (49-52)

Lost 8 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Mike Ellenbest 1.0IP, 3H, 1R, 1BB, 1K on 21 pitches.

L- Ellenbest (1-4, 5.50ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (50-56)

Won 9 to 7

HR- Orelvis Martinez (9), Rafael Lantigua (9), Horwitz (10), and Cook (7)

Starter- Andrew Bash 3.0IP, 4H, 4R, 1BB, 3K, and 2HRA on 56 pitches

W- Alex Nolan (1-5, 8.29ERA)

H- Jol Concepcion (1)

SV- Thomas Ruwe (1)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (49-57)

Loss 12 to 9

HR- none

Starter- Nathaneal Perez 4.0IP, 4H, 5R, 4BB, 3K, and 1HRA on 76 pitches

L- Jefferson Herrera (2-3, 5.50ERA)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (23-21)

Won 9 to 2

HR- Masson (2), Sotolongo (5)

Starter- Bernal 4.0IP, 4R, 2R, 0BB, 4K

W- Dykstra (1-0, 18.00ERA)

DSL

Blue Jays (22-13)

Won 11 to 8

HR- David (1)

STarter- Caruci 3.0IP, 3H, 1R, 2BB, 5K

BS- Leon (1)

W- Mercedes (2-1, 4.32ERA)

SV- Acosta (2)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Adriel Sotolongo.

To be honest I was going to highlight Horwitz or Cook of the C’s big win but I’ve highlighted them already this week, while also highlighting them in Vancouver’s top players for August. We like to spread the love around here at JFtC.

The 23-yr-old is extremely over-aged for the level and has done enough in a small sample size to warrant playing time with Dunedin. Not sure why that hasn’t happened. On Friday, the native of Havana, Cuba, played RF and batted 4th.

Sotolongo singled home Gabriel Martinez with the Blue Jays opening run in the 1st inning. Adriel scored off a Rainer Nunez double, 2-0. His next hit was a solo home run to lead off the 6th inning. He lead off the 8th inning with a single. Sotolongo advanced to 3rd base on a wild pitch and an infield groundball out. He would later score on another wild pitch.

Adriel Sotolongo finished 3-for-5 with 3 runs scored, two RBI, and a strikeout. In 25 games, the Cuban has scored 20 runs and hit 3 doubles and 5HR. He has 21RBI while walking 12 times with 19 strikeouts. Adriel has slashed .368/.461/.605.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans was given the day off. Groshans owns a .291BA with a .817OPS. He has 7HR, 23 doubles, and 40RBI. The 21-yr-old infielder played 21 games in August, batting .284 with a .828OPS while hitting 9 doubles, 2HR, and driving in 9RBI.

Orelvis Martinez played SS and batted 4th for the Canadians. Martinez hit 9th HR with Vancouver, a solo shot in the 2nd inning. He also walked twice and struck out in 3 at-bats.

With Vancouver, the 19-yr-old owns a .214BA with a .773OPS. He also has 4 double, and 9HR while driving in 19RBI. Martinez also has 10 walks and 28 strikeouts.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *