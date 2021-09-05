September 4th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Make it a 23-gamer for Horwitz

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The system went 3 and 4

Buffalo GM1- The Herd picked up the W in game 1 when they erupted for 3 runs in the 4th, followed by a 4 run 6th. Otto Lopez hit his first Triple-A HR in the 1st inning. Nash Knight hit a 3-run HR in the 4th.

Buffalo GM2- It was a bullpen day in GM2 for the Bisons. Kyle Johnston started us off with two shutout innings. Jacob Waguespack followed with a no-hit inning, needing just 7 pitches. Ryan Borucki walked two and allowed a run on two hits in his one inning. Rafael Dolis struck out two in his no-hit inning. Curtis Taylor pitched one no-hit inning. Hobie Harris allowed one hit, a solo HR, striking out one batter in his inning. Kellin Deglan hit a two-run HR in the 2nd inning. Richard Urena hit an RBI double in the 3rd. Christian Colon scored Urena on a miss play by Estevan Florial and Deglan worked a bases-loaded walk to put the Herd up 5-0.

New Hampshire- Portland pounded the Fisher Cats for 7 runs on 8 hits while holding NH to one run on 6 hits.

Vancouver- Zac Cook continues his recent power surge with a 2-run HR in the 6th inning. Tanner Morris also hit a HR in the 6th. Philip Clarke hit his 7th HR in the 7th, a solo shot. The C’s committed 5 errors in the game. Sem Robberse struggled, allowing 5 runs in 3IP. Will McAffer continues to struggle in 2021, pushing his ERA to 9.43 after allowing 3 runs in his inning of work. Davis Schneider took to the mound in extra-innings, allowing the AquaSox to score 2 run in the 11th and took the L.

Hit Streak- Horwitz extended his hit streak to 23 games. Spencer walked in the 3rd inning and singled in the 6th inning. He finished 1-for-4 with two walks and a strikeout. He also committed 2 errors.

Dunedin- The D-Jays got some strong pitching in a shutout win over the Palm Beach Cardinals. Naswell Paulino struck out 6 over 5 innings. Jimmy Burnette threw 2 no-hit innings, striking out 4. The 22-yr-old 2021 18th round pick has not allowed a run in 10 innings, striking out 11. Matt Svanson finished the game off with 2 no-hit innings, striking out 3 batters.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (63-41)

GM1- Won 8 to 4

HR- Lopez (1) and Nash Knight (7)

Starter- Thomas Hatch 5.0IP, 7H, 4R, 2BB, 6k , and 1HRA on 94 pitches

W- Hatch (2-5, 3.77ERA)

GM2- Won 6 to 2

HR- Kellin Deglan (4)

Starter- Kyle Johnston 2.0IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, 1K on 27 pitches

W- Jacob Waguespack (7-2, 2.66ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (49-54)

Lost 7 yo 1

HR- none

Starter- Luis Quinones 5.0IP, 4H, 5R, 3BB, 8K, and 2HRA on 86pitches.

L- Quinones (2-4, 5.20ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (50-57)

Loss 10 to 9

HR- Cook (8), Morris (6), and Clarke (3)

Starter- Sem Robberse 3.0IP, 5H, 5R, 1BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 75 pitches

L- Schneider (0-1, -.–ERA)

H- Gabriel Ponce (2)

BSV- McAffer (3)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (50-57)

Won 8 to 0

HR- Harrison Ray (8), Zac Britton (7), MacKenzie Mueller (3), and Addison Barger (15)

Starter- Naswell Paulino 5.0IP, 3H, 0R, 2BB, 6K on 74 pitches

W- Paulino (6-4, 4.12ERA)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (23-22)

Loss 6 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Santos 4.0IP, 6R, 4R, 1BB, 6K, and 2HRA

L- Santos (1-2, 4.58ERA)

DSL

Blue Jays (22-14)

Loss 5 to 2

HR- none

STarter- Alcalde 4.0IP, 1H, 1R, 5BB, 5K

L- De Jesus (1-2, 14.04ERA)/H1

BSV- Medina (2)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Zach Britton

The 22-yr-old was the Blue Jays 2020 5th round pick. He was behind the plate, batting 2nd for the Dunedin Blue Jays.

Britton walked and scored on Riley Tirotta’s triple in the 1st inning. With one out in the 3rd inning, Britton hit a deep fly to right CF for his 7th HR. He walked in the 5th and scored on a Addison Barger GRAND SLAM, 8-0. Zach singled in the 6th to finish 2-for-3 with 3 runs scored, an RBI, and two walks.

Zach enjoyed a strong August with a .292BA while hitting 4 doubles and 2HR for a .914OPS. In 75 games, Zach Britton owns a .223/.372/.375 triple slash. He has hit18 doubles and 7HR. He has a 48:96 BB:K and 4 stolen base in 5 attempts.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans was given another day off. Groshans owns a .291BA with a .817OPS. He has 7HR, 23 doubles, and 40RBI. The 21-yr-old infielder played 21 games in August, batting .284 with a .828OPS while hitting 9 doubles, 2HR, and driving in 9RBI.

Orelvis Martinez was given the day off. With Vancouver, the 19-yr-old owns a .214BA with a .773OPS. He also has 4 double, and 9HR while driving in 19RBI. Martinez also has 10 walks and 28 strikeouts.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *