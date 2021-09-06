September 5th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Make it a 24-gamer for Horwitz

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The system went 2 and 1.

Buffalo- The Herd picked up win 64, scoring 3-runs in the 11th inning. Forrest Wall singled home Kellin Deglan to give Buffalo a 7-6 lead. Otto Lopez scored Logan Warmoth with an RBI single, 8-6. Richar Urena scored Wall with a sac fly, 9-6. Gregory Polanco hit his 1st home run as a member of the Bisons, a solo HR in the 8th inning to tie the game at 6-6.

New Hampshire- Postponed due to Covid-19

Vancouver- The C’s scored three runs in the 2nd inning, adding a run in the 3rd, 4th, 6th, and 7th. Vancouver finished with 7 runs on 12 hits while holding the AquaSox to 4 runs on 6 hits.

Hit Streak- Horwitz extended his hit streak to 24 games. Spencer doubled twice in five at-bats, scoring once. He first doubled to lead off the 3rd inning and scored on a Philip Clarke single. Horwitz doubled for a second time in the 8th inning. Philip Clarke hit a home run for the second straight game.

Dunedin- Julian Valdez was the only Dunedin pitcher who had an answer to the Cardinal bats. Valdez pitched 1.2 no-hit innings, striking out 3 batters. The Cards jumped on starter Sean Mellen for 5 runs in the 2nd inning and added one against Hunter Gregory, one more from Harry Rutkowski (3.0IP). Jefferson Herrera allowed a run in the 9th and OF Garrett Spain took to the mound and allowed two runs to score in the 10th.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (64-41)

Won 9 to 6

HR- Polanco (1)

Starter- Nick Allgeyer 5.0IP, 4H, 3R, 4BB, 6k on 86 pitches

W- Trent Thornton (1-0, 0.00ERA)

SV- Hobie Harris (8)

BSV- Julian Merryweather (1)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (49-54)

Covid-19

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (51-57)

Won 7 to 4

HR- Clarke (4) and Andres Guerra (1)

Starter- Paxton Schultz 5.2IP, 4H, 2R, 1BB, 5K on 88 pitches

W- Schultz (5-5, 4.88ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (50-58)

Loss 10 to 9

HR- Steward Berroa (6) and Riely Tirotta (1)

Starter- Sean Mellen 2.0IP, 4H, 5R, 2BB, 3K, and 2HRA on 51 pitches

L- Garrett Spain (0-1, 9.00ERA)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (23-22)

No Game

DSL

Blue Jays (22-14)

No Game

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Steward Berroa.

The 22-yr-old native of Santo Domingo, DR., played CF and batted leadoff for the Dunedin Blue Jays. He grounded out in his first two at-bats. With one out in the 6th inning, Berroa hit a solo HR to right CF. Berroa walked in the 8th inning and scored on a PK Morris double, 4-7.

Leading off the 9th inning, Steward Berroa double and stole his 50th base. Berroa scored on a balk, 8-8. In the 10th inning, Steward Berroa singled but did not score. Steward finished 3-for-5 with 3 runs scored, an RBI, a walks, a double, and a HR.

In 75 games, Berroa owns a .247BA with a .357OBP and .400SLG. Steward has 11 doubles, 5 triples, 6HR, and 36RBI with 63 runs scored. Berroa has 43 walks and 70 strikeouts while stealing 50 bases versus 6 caught stealing.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans and the Fisher Cats did not play. Groshans owns a .291BA with a .817OPS. He has 7HR, 23 doubles, and 40RBI. The 21-yr-old infielder played 21 games in August, batting .284 with a .828OPS while hitting 9 doubles, 2HR, and driving in 9RBI.

Orelvis Martinez did not play for the 2nd straight game. With Vancouver, the 19-yr-old owns a .214BA with a .773OPS. He also has 4 double, and 9HR while driving in 19RBI. Martinez also has 10 walks and 28 strikeouts.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *