September 7th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Make it a 25-gamer for Horwitz

The system went 2 and 2.

Buffalo- The Herd picked up win 65. The game remained scoreless until a wild pitch in the 7th inning allowed Christian Colon to cross the plate. Gregory Polanco added to the lead with a 2-run home run to right CF, back-to-back games with a HR, 3-0. Ross Stripling threw a scoreless inning and a third to open the game but was relieved by Kirby Snead. Bowden Francis followed with five innings of two-hit ball. A.J. Cole allowed two hits but struck out 3 in his inning. Jacob Waguespack picked up his first save.

New Hampshire- Postponed due to Covid-19

Vancouver- A 4-run 3rd inning by Spokane proved to be the difference. Vancouver jumped out to a 2-run lead with a run in the 1st and 2nd inning. They cut the lead to 4-3 in the 5th with an RBI single off the bat of Tanner Morris to score Rafael Lantigua. However, Spokane scored a run in the top of the 6th to take a 5-3 lead. The C’s scored a run in the bottom half of the 6th on a Philip Clarke (back-to-back games) solo shot but that was as close as they’d get.

Hit Streak- Horwitz extended his hit streak to 25 games. Spencer singled in the 3rd inning, finishing 1-for-4 with a strikeout.

Dunedin- Dasan Brown hit a solo HR to lead off the game for the D-Jays and Addison Barger hit a Grand Slam later in the inning to give Dunedin an early 5-0 lead. Unfortunately, the Tarpons held the D-Jays off the board the rest of the game, scoring 6 runs on 8 hits.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (65-41)

Won 3-0

HR- Polanco (2)

Starter- Stripling 1.1IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, 1k on 32 pitches

W- Francis (9-4, 3.84ERA)

H- Cole (2)

SV- Waguespack (1)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (49-54)

Covid-19

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (51-58)

Loss 5 to 4

HR- Clarke (5)

Starter- Alejandro Melean 4.2IP, 8H, 4R, 1BB, 6K on 86 pitches

L- Melean (5-5, 4.88ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (50-59)

Loss 6 to 5

HR- Dasan Brown (4) and Addison Barger (16)

Starter- Rafael Ohashi 3.2IP, 4H, 2R, 3BB, 7K on 74 pitches

L- Justin Kelly (0-1, 7.04ERA)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (23-22)

No Game

DSL

Blue Jays (23-15)

Won 10 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Villasmil 2.2IP, 1H, 1R, 3BB, 1K

W- Leon (3-1, 3.00ERA)

Top Performers:

Buffalo- Francis (5.0IP, 2H, 0R, 1BB, 3K), Tyler White (2-for-3, R, BB),

C’s- Rafael Lantigua (1-for-3, 2R, BB, 3SB), Clarke (1-for-3, 2R, RBI, HR), Jol Concepcion (2IP, 1H, 1BB)

Dunedin- Trenton Wallace (2.0IP, 4K), Dasan Brown (1-for-3, R, RBI, BB, 2K, HR)

DSL- Hiciano (2IP, H, 2K), Beltre (2-for-3, R, RBI, BB, K, 2B), Munoez (2-for-4, 2R, RBI, K, 2B), Giminez (3-for-4, 3R, K, 2B), Olivia (2-for-4, 2R, 2RBI, 2B, K), Garcia (3-for-4, 3RBI)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Addison Barger.

Playing 2B and batting 6th, the 21-yr-old Addison Barger went 2-for-4 with a run scored and 4RBI. After Dasan Brown lead off the game with a HR, Leo Jimenez drew a walk, Zach Britton struck out, PK Morris and Riley Tirotta walked to load the bases. Barger took strike one, fouled off two pitches, took ball one, deposited the 5th pitch he saw over the fence in RF for Grand Slam.

The former 2018 6th round selection doubled in his next at-bat in the 3rd inning but Steward Berroa popped out to end the frame.

Addison had a strong month of May, batting .329 with 7 doubles, 2 triples, and 4HR while driving in 19 runs. Unfortunately, he’s not been very consistent over the past three months. Maybe he has been consistent, consistently not as good as he was in May. He batted just .182, .234, .200 in June, July, and August. He continues to his doubles and home run though. He just struck out way too much with 28, 24, and 33 strikeouts.

For the season, Addison Barger owns a .249BA with 20 doubles, 2 triples, and 16 HR. He has scored 50 runs while driving in 74RBI. He has 36 walks and 121 strikeouts in 87 games.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans and the Fisher Cats did not play. Groshans owns a .291BA with a .817OPS. He has 7HR, 23 doubles, and 40RBI. The 21-yr-old infielder played 21 games in August, batting .284 with a .828OPS while hitting 9 doubles, 2HR, and driving in 9RBI.

Orelvis Martinez did not play for the 2nd straight game. With Vancouver, the 19-yr-old owns a .214BA with a .773OPS. He also has 4 double, and 9HR while driving in 19RBI. Martinez also has 10 walks and 28 strikeouts.

