September 8th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Make it a 26-gamer for Horwitz

The system went 3 and 0.

Buffalo- The Herd picked up win 66 and extend their win streak to 10 games. The win also extended their lead in the division to 5 games. The game was tied 2-2 heading into the 6th. The Mets scored 2 runs in their half but the Bisons stormed back with a 4 spot in the bottom half. Otto Lopez brought Nash Knight and Logan Warmoth home with a 2-run single. Forrest Wall scored when Otto Lopez stole 2nd base and advanced on a throwing error which allowed Wall to scamper home and Lopez to move to 3rd. Lopez would score on a wild pitch to give the Herd a 6-4 advantage. Cullen Large would add two more insurance runs in the 8th off a 2-run triple, scoring Otto and Richard Urena.

New Hampshire- Postponed due to Covid-19

Vancouver- Spokane and Vancouver went back and forth through 5 innings. Spokane jumped out in front, 1-0, in the 2nd but the C’s manufactured 4 runs in the 3rd to take the lead. Spokane took back the lead with a 4-run 5th to see the game tied in the bottom half with a Philip Clarke RBI single. In the 8th, Zac Cook and Tanner Morris hit RBI singles to give Vancouver a 7-5 lead. Spencer Horwitz hit a two-run single, Rafael Lantigua hit an RBI double, and Clarke grounded out to score Horwitz, capping a 6-run 8th. Adam Kloffenstein struck out 7 but allowed 5 runs. Hayden Juenger (1.2IP), Gabriel Ponce (2.0IP), and Wil McAffer (1IP) held Spokane to one hit over the final 4.2 innings.

Hit Streak- Horwitz extended his hit streak to 26 games. Spencer singled in the 1st, 3rd, and 8th innings. He finished 3-for-5 with 2 runs scored, and 3RBI. Vancouver’s 1st baseman has raised his batting average from .235 on August 8th, the last time he went hitless in a game, to .292.

Dunedin- The D-Jays upset the 71-37 Tarpons, scoring 11 runs on 16 hits. The Tarpons held a 6-8 lead heading into the 9th. Zach Britton singled home Leo Jimenez to pull within a run, 7-8. PK Morris singled home Miguel Hiraldo to tie the game, 8-8. A wild pitch allowed Britton to score, 9-8. Rookie catching sensation Victor Mesia scored Morris on a single to LF, 10-8. Leo Jimenez, who lead off the 9th with a single, singled to LF to score Steward Berroa, 11-8.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (66-41)

Won 8-4

HR- none

Starter- Zach Logue 5.0IP, 4H, 2R, 1BB, 4k, and 2HRA on 83 pitches

W- Rafael Dolis (1-1, 1.50ERA)

H- Kyle Johnston (2) and Fitz Stadler (1)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (49-54)

Covid-19

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (52-58)

Won 11 to 5

HR- none

Starter- Adam Kloffenstein 4.1IP, 7H, 5R, 3BB, 7K on 81 pitches

W- Ponce (2-2, 2.57ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (51-59)

Won 11 to 8

HR- Steward Berroa (7)

Starter- Trent Palmer 5.0IP, 4H, 3R, 2BB, 11K on 88 pitches

W- Connor Cooke (1-0, 0.00ERA)

SV- Julian Valdez (3)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (23-22)

No Game

DSL

Blue Jays (23-15)

No game.

Top Performers:

Buffalo- Forrest Wall (3-for-4, 2R, BB, K, 2B, 3B), Otto Lopez (2-for-5, 2R, 2RBI, SB), Richard Urena (3-for-5, R, 2K), Cullen Large (1-for-4, R, 2RBI, 3B), Kellin Deglan (3-for-5, RBI, 2-2B), Anthony Castro (1IP, 3K)

C’s- Horwitz (3-for-5, 2R, 3RBI), Tanner Morris (1-for-4, 2R, RBI, BB, K), Rafael Lantigua (2-for-3, R, RBI, 2-2B), Clarke (1-for-4, 3RBI, K), Zac Cook (1-for-2, 2R, RBI, BB), Ponce (2IP, 4K), Juenger (1.2IP, 2K)

Dunedin- Dasan Brown (2-for-5, R, RBI, BB, 3K, 2SB), Jimenez (2-for-2, 2R, RBI, 3BB), PK Morris (3-for-5, R, 3RBI, 2-2B, K), Miguel Hiraldo (2-for-5, 2R, 2K, 2SB), Britton (2-for-4, R, 2RBI, SB, K),

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Steward Berroa.

The 22-yr-old out of Santo Domingo, D.R., has really made improvements in his game in 2021. After hitting just one double in the first 23 games of the season, Berroa has hit 4 in July (23GP), 3 in August (24GP), and 3 in September (7GP). He has surprised with his over the fence power, demonstrating some surprise pop with home runs in each month, including two in July and September. Berroa is showing he might be more than just a slap hitter with the potential to steal 60 bases in 2021 with close to 10 home runs.

I can not understand for the life of me why they have Berroa batting 8th but that’s where he is batting. He was in RF with Dasan Brown in CF. He singled in the 2nd, stole his 51st base of the season and scored on Brown’s single to LF.

Steward singled in the 4th but did not score. In the 8th inning, Berroa hit a solo HR. He finished 3-for-5 with 3 runs scored, an RBI, HR, and a walk.

For the season, in 77GP, Berroa has scored 57 runs with 37RBI while collecting 11 doubles, 5 triples, and 7HR. He has 45 walks and 70 strikeouts, stealing 51 bases in 59 attempts. The 22-yr-old owns a .252BA with a .362OBP and .412SLG.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans and the Fisher Cats did not play. Groshans owns a .291BA with a .817OPS. He has 7HR, 23 doubles, and 40RBI. The 21-yr-old infielder played 21 games in August, batting .284 with a .828OPS while hitting 9 doubles, 2HR, and driving in 9RBI.

Orelvis Martinez did not play for the 2nd straight game. With Vancouver, the 19-yr-old owns a .214BA with a .773OPS. He also has 4 double, and 9HR while driving in 19RBI. Martinez also has 10 walks and 28 strikeouts.

