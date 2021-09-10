September 9th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Horwitz up to 27, Buffalo wins 11th straight

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 3 and 1.

Buffalo- The Bisons and Mets only played 5 and a half innings before having the weather call the game after the top of the 6th. The Herd scored 6 runs in the 5th which included a Logan Warmoth 2-run HR, a Tyler White 3-run HR, and an Otto Lopez RBI single…..not in that order. The win gives Buffalo a franchise record 11 straight wins.

New Hampshire- Postponed due to Covid-19

Vancouver- The C’s scored 14 runs on 13 hits. Vancouver scored 3 runs in the 1st and 6th, 5 runs in the 5th, and single run innings in the 2nd, 7th, and 8th. Philip Clarke had himself a day, hitting his 6th HR and two doubles in 4 at-bats, driving in 8 RBI. Zac Cook went 3-for-3 with 3 doubles, 3 runs scored, and 2RBI. Clarke has 4HR in September after just 7 games played. During this time he has already surpassed his season-high for RBI’s in a month which was set in August at 12. Clarke has hit well since the middle of July when he owned a .191BA. Since then he has batted .277 in July and .282 in August. He is on a tear in September with a .452BA, going 14 for 31 with 8 runs scored, 5 doubles, 4HR, and 17 with one walk and 5K.

Hit Streak- Horwitz extended his hit streak to 27 games. Spencer was HBP in the 1st inning, scoring on a 2-run double off the bat of Clarke. He extended his hit streak in Vancouver’s 5-run 5th with a single to RF to load the bases for Rafael Lantigua. Lantigua hit a 2-run single, pushing Horwitz to 3rd base. Clarke hit a 3-run HR to score Horwitz. Spencer hit an RBI single in the 6th and Clarke brought him around to score for the 3rd time with a 2-run double.

Horwitz now owns a .294BA with 28 doubles, 1 triple, 10HR, 61RBI, 65 runs, 70 walks, and 65 strikeouts in 103 games.

Dunedin- The D-Jays scored a run in the 3rd thanks to a MacKenzie Mueller solo shot. Dunedin scored 4 runs in the top of the 4th, a two-run HR from Miguel Hiraldo, a sac fly by Andres Sosa, and a Garrett Spain RBI single. Unfortunately, the skies opened up and grounds were deemed unfit to play on. The game will be finished on September 10th.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (67-41)

Won 6 to 4

HR- Logan Warmoth (9) and Tyler White (11)

Starter- Casey Lawrence 5.0IP, 4H, 1R, 1BB, 7k, and 1HRA on 74 pitches

W- Lawrence (5-2, 4.86ERA)

H- Kyle Johnston (2) and Fitz Stadler (1)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (49-54)

Covid-19

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (53-58)

Won 14 to 5

HR- Clarke (6)

Starter- Andrew Bash 5.0IP, 4H, 4R, 4BB, 2K on 74 pitches

W- Bash (3-0, 5.16ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (51-59)

Suspended in the bottom of the 4th.

HR- MacKenzie Mueller (4) and Miguel Hiraldo (7)

Starter- Michael Dominguez 3.0IP, 4H, 0R, 2BB, 1K on 52 pitches

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (23-24)

Loss 9 to 6

HR- none

STarter- Laws 1.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 2K

BSV- Perez (2)

L- Alvarado (3-2, 6.28ERA)

DSL

Blue Jays (24-15)

Won 4 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Caruci 5IP, 6H, 2R, 1BB, 5K, and 1HRA

W- Jimenez (1-0, 2.84ERA)

S- Rojas (3)

Top Performers:

Buffalo- White (1-for-3, R, 3RBI, HR), Warmoth (1-for-2, R, 2RBI, HR)

C’s- Cook (3-for-3, 3R, 3-2B, 2RBI, BB), Lantigua (2-for-3, 4R, 2RBI, 2BB, K), Clarke (3-for-4, R, 8RBI, 2-2B, HR)

FCL- Rojas (4IP, 3H, 1R, 1BB, 11K), Sanchez (2-for-4), Nunez (2-for-5, 2R, K), Martinez (1-for-3, 2BB, SB), Rudd (1-for-4, R, 2RBI, BB, 2K), Guzman (1-for-1, RBI, 2BB), De Castro (2-for-4, 2RBI, K)

DSL- Jimenez (3IP, BB, 2K), Robertis (3-for-3, 2R), Gimenez (2-for-4, K, SB), Munoz (2-for-4, R, 2B, BB, 2K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Gabriel Moreno.

The Blue Jays catching phenom made his 1st rehab start with the FCL Blue Jays. Gabby last played on June 25th before landing on the IL with a fractured thumb. Losing two months to surgery was a big blow to New Hampshire and their catcher.

Moreno catch and batted 2nd. He doubled in his 1st at-bat and scored on a Jaden Rudd single. Moreno singled on a line to RF in the 3rd and advanced to 2nd base on a passed ball. Leading off the 5th inning, Gabriel was first-pitch swinging and singled on a line to CF but was erased on a double play.

After a rain delay, Gabriel Moreno was replaced behind the plate by Juan Gonzalez.

His bat looks ready to rejoin the Fisher Cats.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans and the Fisher Cats did not play. Groshans owns a .291BA with a .817OPS. He has 7HR, 23 doubles, and 40RBI. The 21-yr-old infielder played 21 games in August, batting .284 with a .828OPS while hitting 9 doubles, 2HR, and driving in 9RBI.

Orelvis Martinez did not play for the 2nd straight game. With Vancouver, the 19-yr-old owns a .214BA with a .773OPS. He also has 4 double, and 9HR while driving in 19RBI. Martinez also has 10 walks and 28 strikeouts.

