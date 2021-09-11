September 10th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Horwitz up to 28, Buffalo 12th straight win

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

I had some computer issues which prevented me from getting today's recap. Hopefully, the issues have been resolved.

The system went 4 and 2.

Buffalo- The Herd jumped out to a 2-0 lead after 2 innings but the Mets stormed back in the 3rd with 3 runs, adding 2 more runs in the 5th for a 5-2 lead. Buffalo tied things up in the bottom half of the 5th with a Gregory Polanco RBI double and Cullen Large two-run double. Richard Urena Richard gave the Herd the lead in the 6th with a sac fly and Tyler white added some insurance in the 8th with a solo HR. Travis Bergen, Hobbie Harris, Jacob Barnes, and Trent Thornton no-hit the Mets over 4 innings from the 6th inning on as the Bisons picked up their 12th straight victory.

New Hampshire- Postponed due to Covid-19

Vancouver- Spokane held the C’s to one run on 7 hits. Sem Robberse allowed 2 runs over 6 innings, striking out 4. Alex Nolan returned to the bullpen after some shakey starts, throwing 2 scoreless innings.

Hit Streak- Horwitz extended his hit streak to 28 games. Spencer had to wait until his final at-bat to extend his streak. He hit a 2-2 pitch on a line to RF for an RBI single.

Horwitz now owns a .294BA with 28 doubles, 1 triple, 10HR, 62RBI, 65 runs, 70 walks, and 65 strikeouts in 104 games.

Dunedin GM1- The D-Jays scored a run in the 3rd thanks to a MacKenzie Mueller solo shot. Dunedin scored 4 runs in the top of the 4th, a two-run HR from Miguel Hiraldo, a sac fly by Andres Sosa, and a Garrett Spain RBI single. Unfortunately, the skies opened up and grounds were deemed unfit to play on. The game will be finished on September 10th. Dunedin scored 3 runs in the 5th, adding two more in the 8th. The Tarpons made things interesting with a 5-run 7th.

Dunedin GM2- Harrison Ray put the D- Jays on the board with a solo HR in the 2nd inning. Addison Barger hit a 3-run HR in the 4th. Ray singled, stole 2nd base, stole 3rd base and scored on the throwing error by the pitcher. Nathaneal Perez struck out 9 over 5 innings, allowing one hit.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (68-41)

Won 8 to 5

HR- Tyler White (12)

Starter- Nick Allgeyer 2.2IP, 3H, 3R, 4B, 1k on 65 pitches

W- Travis Bergen (2-0, 3.44ERA)

H- Hobie Harris (5), JAcob Barnes (1)

SV- Trent Thornton (2)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (49-54)

Covid-19

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (53-59)

Fall 4 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Sem Robberse 6.0IP, 7H, 2R, 1BB, 4K on 84 pitches

W- Robberse (0-3, 5.54ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (52-59)

Suspended in the bottom of the 4th on Thursday, September 9th. Completed, D-Jays won 10 to 6.

HR- MacKenzie Mueller (4) and Miguel Hiraldo (7)

Starter- Michael Dominguez 3.0IP, 4H, 0R, 2BB, 1K on 52 pitches

W- Harry Rutkowski (3-1, 2.45ERA)

GM2- Won 5 to 1

HR- Harrison Ray (9), and Addison Barger (17)

Starter- Nathaneal Perez 5.0IP, 1H, 0R, 3BB, 9K on 86 pitches

W- Perez (3-3, 5.79ERA)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (23-25)

Loss 13 to 11

HR- Sotolongo (6) and Guzman (2)

STarter- Bernal 1.2IP, 7H, 6R, 1BB, 1K, and 1HRA

L- Castro (1-2, 5.14ERA)

DSL

Blue Jays (25-15)

Won 5 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Alcalde 6IP, 4H, 2R, 2BB, 5K, and 1HRA

W- Leon (4-1, 2.74ERA)

H- Obeso (1)

S- Mercedes (1)

Top Performers:

Buffalo- White (2-for-3, R, 2RBI, HR, BB, K), Richard Urena (2-for-3, R, 2RBI, 2B, K)

C’s- Nolan (2IP, 2H, K), Wil Robertson (2-for-4, K)

Dunedin GM1- Rutkowski (2IP, 2BB, 3K), Sean Mellen (2IP, BB, 3K), Harrison Ray (1-for-3, 2R, 2BB, 2K,2SB), Leo Jimenez (1-for-3, R, 2RBI, 2B, BB, 2K), Miguel Hiraldo (2-for-4, R, 2RBI, HR, 2B, BB, K), Garrett Spain (2-for-5, R, RBI)

Dunedin GM2- Perez (see above), Ray (2-for-3, 2R, RBI, HR, K, 2SB), Barger (1-for-3, R, 3RBI, HR), Jimenez (1-for-2, 2BB)

FCL- Rojas (4IP, 3H, 1R, 1BB, 11K), Sanchez (2-for-4), Nunez (2-for-5, 2R, K), Martinez (1-for-3, 2BB, SB), Rudd (1-for-4, R, 2RBI, BB, 2K), Guzman (1-for-1, RBI, 2BB), De Castro (2-for-4, 2RBI, K)

DSL- Jimenez (3IP, BB, 2K), Robertis (3-for-3, 2R), Gimenez (2-for-4, K, SB), Munoz (2-for-4, R, 2B, BB, 2K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Forrest Wall.

The 25-yr-old Buffalo Bison’s outfielder was in LF and batted leadoff on Friday.

Walls walked in the 1st, stole 2nd base, and scored on Richard Urena’s double to CF. He singled in the 2nd inning. In the 5th, Wall picked up his 2nd hit of the game with a double to LF. He scored on a Gregory Polanco double. Forrest walked for the second time in the game in the 6th inning and scored Buffalo’s 7th run on a wild pitch.

Forrest Wall finished 2-for-3, with 3 runs scored, two walks, and a strikeout. In 64 games, Wall has scored 37 runs, driving in 14 runs. He has 13 doubles, 5 triples, and one HR. Wall has 28 stolen bases in 32 attempts while maintaining a .270BA with a .720OPS.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans and the Fisher Cats did not play. Groshans owns a .291BA with a .817OPS. He has 7HR, 23 doubles, and 40RBI. The 21-yr-old infielder played 21 games in August, batting .284 with a .828OPS while hitting 9 doubles, 2HR, and driving in 9RBI.

Orelvis Martinez did not play for the 2nd straight game. With Vancouver, the 19-yr-old owns a .214BA with a .773OPS. He also has 4 double, and 9HR while driving in 19RBI. Martinez also has 10 walks and 28 strikeouts.

