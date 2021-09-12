September 11th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Horwitz hit streak ends at 28, Buffalo win streak ends at 12th

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went o and 4.

Buffalo- The Herd saw their win streak end at 12 games. The Mets scored 3 runs on 10 hits as the Herd ran with a bullpen day with Thomas Hatch being called up to Baltimore for the doubleheader. Kyle Johnston allowed a run in 2.2 innings. Jacob Waguespack allowed a run to cross on 3 hits over 1.1IP. A.J. Colen and Kirby Snead each pitched scoreless innings. Rafael Dolis allowed one run on 3 hits in his 1.2 innings of work. Bryan Baker allowed a walk, striking out a pair, in his 1.1 innings of work.

Rehab notes: Cavan Biggio went 1-for-3 with a pair of K’s as Buffalo’s DH.

New Hampshire- Postponed due to Covid-19

Vancouver- Spokane held the C’s to one run for the 2nd straight game. Paxton Schultz allowed 7 runs on 6 hits, walking 4 in 3.1IP. Wily Gaston allowed 3 runs in 1.1IP following Paxton. Jol Concepcion (1.1IP) and Wil McAffer (2.0IP) held Spokane off the board for 3.1 innings despite McAffer issuing 4 walks. Gabriel Ponce allowed one run in his inning of work.

Hit Streak- Horwitz saw his hit streak end at 28 games. Spencer went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. Horwitz owns a .290BA with 28 doubles, 1 triple, 10HR, 62RBI, 65 runs, 70 walks, and 66 strikeouts in 105 games.

Dunedin- The Tarpons jumped on 18-yr-old Dahian Santos in his 1st start with the D-Jays. Santos allowed 5 runs in the 1st inning, followed by a somewhat clean 2nd inning where he allowed a 4-pitch walk and nothing else. NDFA Justin Kelly threw two scoreless innings in the 3rd and 4th but was tagged for a 3-run HR in the 5th. Recent Draftees Trenton Wallace (10th round) and Connor Cook (11th round) combined to no-hit the Tarpons over the final 3 innings. Wallace successfully picked off two base runners.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (68-42)

Fall 3 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Kyle Johnston 2.2IP, 2H, 1R, 0B, 1k, and 1HRA on 29 pitches

L- Rafael Dolis (1-2, 2.35ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (49-54)

Covid-19

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (53-59)

Fall 12 to 1

HR- Will Robertson (5)

Starter- Paxton Schultz 3.1IP, 6H, 7R, 4BB, 3K on 76 pitches

L- Schultz (5-6, 5.36ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (52-59)

Loss 8 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Santos 2.0IP, 5H, 5R, 2BB, 1K on 45 pitches

L- Santos (0-1, 22.50ERA)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (23-26)

Loss 5 to 0

HR- none

STarter- Ayala 0.2IP, 2H, 5R, 3BB, 0K

L- Ayala (1-2, 8.22ERA)

DSL

Blue Jays (25-15)

Game suspended

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Leo Jimenez.

Not much to pick from. Jimenez is swinging a hot bat since he returned from the IL. The 20-yr-old recently hit his 1st professional HR in his 3rd season in the Blue Jays organization. He batted 2nd and manned SS for the D-Jays. He doubled in three at-bats with a run scored, a walk, and a strikeout.

Jimenez was on fire when he landed on the IL on July 13th. He had just finished up a solid June which saw him bat .391 with 4 doubles, 16 walks, and 12K in 20 games.

He returned to the D-Jays on August 31 where he went 1-for-2 with 3 runs scored, a HR, an RBI, and 3 walks. He has appeared in 9 games in September, collecting hits in 7 of those games but has walked in all 9 games. Leo is showing improved plated discipline with 43 walks and 31 strikeouts in 53 games between Dunedin and Blue Jays FCL.

In September, Leo Jimenez owns .455BA with a .721OBP and .545SLG. He has walked 15 times, striking out 6 times. Leo has 2 doubles, 5RBI, and 8 runs scored.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans and the Fisher Cats did not play. Groshans owns a .291BA with a .817OPS. He has 7HR, 23 doubles, and 40RBI. The 21-yr-old infielder played 21 games in August, batting .284 with a .828OPS while hitting 9 doubles, 2HR, and driving in 9RBI.

Orelvis Martinez has not played since September 3rd. With Vancouver, the 19-yr-old owns a .214BA with a .773OPS. He also has 4 double, and 9HR while driving in 19RBI. Martinez also has 10 walks and 28 strikeouts.

