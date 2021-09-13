September 12th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Lantigua homers twice in C’s victory

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The system went 2 and 1.

Buffalo- The Herd dropped their 2nd game in a row to the lowly Mets. The Mets scored 10 runs on 13 hits, holding the Bisons to 2 runs on one hit. Kevin Smith singled in the 4th to score Otto Lopez who reached on a fielding error. Lopez reached 2nd base on the fielding error and advanced to 3rd when Cavan Biggio grounded out. Still in the 4th, Smith advanced to 2nd after Cullen Large walked and advanced to 3rd on a throwing error on a pick-off attempt. Smith came in to score on Christian Colon‘s ground out.

Rehab notes: Cavan Biggio went 0-for-3 with a K as Buffalo’s 3rd baseman.

New Hampshire- Postponed due to Covid-19

Vancouver- A 7-run 5th gave the C’s their 54th win. Rafael Lantigua jumped on the first pitch he saw for a 3-run HR, 4-2. Davis Schneider brought Tanner Morris and Will Robertson home with a double to CF, 6-2. Philip Clarke scored on a wild pitch, 7-2. Andres Guerra capped off the inning with an RBI single to LF, 8-2.

Dunedin- PK Morris doubled (21) home Steward Berroa in the 1st inning, 1-0. Addison Barger scored Riley Tirotta in the 1st giving Dunedin a 2-0 lead. Tampa scored two in the 5th, chasing Naswell Paulino before he could qualify for the W. PK Morris scored the D-Jays winning run as Harrison Ray singled him home in the 7th inning. Addison Barger added some insurance with a solo home run (19) in the 9th.

Matt Svanson had a great relief appearance with 5 strikeouts and a pick off in 2 innings. Miguel Hiraldo had a character-building game in the field with a fielding error and two throwing errors. Miggy has committed 24 errors, he has one more double than errors. Does that even things out? Probably not, eh! Steward Berroa stole his 52nd and 53rd bases of the year.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (68-43)

Fall 10 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Bowden Francis 5.1IP, 5H, 4R, 1B, 5k, and 3HRA on 91 pitches

L- Francis (9-5, 4.00ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (49-54)

Covid-19

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (54-59)

Won 8 to 4

HR- Rafael Lantigua (10, 11)

Starter- Alejandro Melean 4.2IP, 6H, 2R, 1BB, 5K on 84 pitches

W- Hayden Juenger (2-0, 3.00ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (54-60)

Won 4 to 2

HR- Barger (19)

Starter- Naswell Paulino 4.1IP, 3H, 2R, 4BB, 6K on 91 pitches

W- Jimmy Burnette (1-0, 1.69ERA)

H- Matt Svanson (1)

SV- Julian Valdez (4)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (23-26)

No Game.

DSL

Blue Jays (25-15)

Game suspended

Top Performers:

Buffalo- Kevin Smith (1-for-4, R, RBI, K)

C’s- Trevor Schwecke (3-for-3, R, BB, 2B, CS, E), Will Robertson (2-for-5, R, K, 2B), Philip Clarke (1-for-2, R, 2BB, K), Schneider (1-for-4, 2B, R, 2RBI, K), Andre Guerra (2-for-4, R, RBI)

Dunedin- Burnette (1.2IP, 1H, 1BB, 4K), Svanson (2IP, 5K), PK Morris (2-for-3, R, RBI, 2BB, 2B), Barger (2-for-4, R, 2RBI, HR), Berroa (0-for-2, R, 3BB, K, 2SB)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Rafael Lantigua.

Playing 2nd base and batting leadoff for Vancouver, Lantigua hit a solo HR in the 3rd inning. He homered again in the 3rd, a 3-run shot to RF. In his final at-bat in the 8th inning, Rafael singled to CF.

The 23-yr-old out of Puerto Plata, DR., finished 3-for-5, with 2 runs scored, 4RBI, two HR, and a single. In 9 games played in September, Lantigua is batting .371 with a 1.263OPS. He has hits in his last 14 games, going 20-for-60. For the season, Lantigua owns a .280BA with a .845OPS. He’s scored 65 runs with 22 doubles, a triple, and 11HR. Rafael has driven in 43 runs with 26 stolen bases in 32 attempts. Lantigua has 42 walks and 76 strikeouts while maintaining a solid .375OBP.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans and the Fisher Cats did not play. Groshans owns a .291BA with a .817OPS. He has 7HR, 23 doubles, and 40RBI. The 21-yr-old infielder played 21 games in August, batting .284 with a .828OPS while hitting 9 doubles, 2HR, and driving in 9RBI.

Orelvis Martinez has not played since September 3rd. With Vancouver, the 19-yr-old owns a .214BA with a .773OPS. He also has 4 double, and 9HR while driving in 19RBI. Martinez also has 10 walks and 28 strikeouts.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *