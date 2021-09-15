September 14th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Buffalo wins, magic number at 2

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 2 and 1.

Buffalo- The magic number to clinch a playoff spot is down to 2 with the Herd’s big win. Buffalo scored 2 runs in the 5th (2-run single, Forrest Wall) and 8th (2-run HR, Gregory Polanco). Forrest Wall drove in the winning run in the 9th with a single to CF. Zach Logue K’d 7 Red Wings over 5.2IP but picked up a ND. Dany Jimenez K’d 3 in 1.1IP following Logue, picking up the W.

Forrest comes through AGAIN! 👏👏5-3 Herd pic.twitter.com/ar68fCcGbY — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) September 15, 2021

Rehab notes: Cavan Biggio went 0-for-4 with 2K as Buffalo’s 3rd baseman. Biggio now has an impressive .116BA with a .473OPS. I joke. One good game and he’ll be batting .300.

Noteworthy: Josh Palacios had successful surgery on a broken bone in his hand. He was out most of the year with hand issues, separate issues. We wish him well in his recovery and hope to see him swinging pain-free in March.

New Hampshire- Postponed due to Covid-19. They’ll start the series on Wednesday.

Vancouver- The Hops jumped on Adam Kloffenstein for 4-runs in the 4th and 2 more in the 6th. Kloff evened his record at 7-7, allowing one HR. The strikeout number weren’t there for Adam last night but he was around the zone all even with 58 of his 84 pitches going for strikes. Addison Barger made his Vancouver debut after pounding 18HR for the D-Jays. This move is likely to fill the hole at SS for Orelvis Martinez who is on the IL. Barger doubled and singled in 4 at-bats.

Dunedin- Rained out. Double dip on Wednesday.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (69-43)

Won 5 to 4

HR- Gregory Polanco (3)

Starter- Logue 5.2IP, 4H, 2R, 0B, 7k, and 1HRA on 83 pitches

W- Jimenez (3-3, 2.41ERA)

H- Jacob Barnes (2)

SV- Bryan Baker (10)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (49-54)

Covid-19

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (54-60)

Fall 7 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Adam Kloffenstein 6.0IP, 6H, 6R, 0BB, 3K on 84 pitches

L- Kloff (7-7, 6.22ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (54-60)

Rained out

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (23-26)

No Game.

DSL

Blue Jays (27-15)

Won 11 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Caruci 3.0IP, 3H, 2R, 1BB, 3K, and 1HRA

H- Leon (1), Mercedes (3)

BSV- Hiciano (1)

W- Lopez (4-1, 4.88ERA)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Robert Robertis.

An 18-yr-old out of San Felipe, Venezuela, Robertis was signed on July 2nd, 2019. He is currently playing for the DSL Blue Jays as an outfielder/DH. He’s split most of his time between LF (8GP), CF (7GP), and DH (7GP).

On Tuesday, Robertis batted 6th and DH’d for the Blue Jays. The 5-foot-11 LHB singled in the 3rd inning, scoring Yhoangel Aponte from 2nd base, 2-2. Robert doubled in 5th and 7th innings. He finished his day with another single in the 8th, scoring two runs, 8-3.

Robert Robertis finished 4-for-5, with a run scored, three RBI, two doubles, and two singles. In 25GP, Robertis owns a .275/.337/.375 triple slash. He has walked 6 and struck out 16, stealing 5 bases in 7 attempts. Robertis has scored 13 runs with 5 doubles, a HR, and 13RBI.

The Groshans and Smith Show

Jordan Groshans and the Fisher Cats did not play. Groshans owns a .291BA with a .817OPS. He has 7HR, 23 doubles, and 40RBI. The 21-yr-old infielder played 21 games in August, batting .284 with a .828OPS while hitting 9 doubles, 2HR, and driving in 9RBI.

Kevin Smith is back on the show with Orelvis Martinez on the self. Playing SS and batting 4th, Smith went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a K. He doubled in the 8th and scored on Polanco 3rd HR as a Bison. The 25-yr-old Smith owns a .286/.370/.568 slash with 16SB in 19 attempts. In 85 games, Kevin has scored 55 runs while driving in 64RBI. He has 24 doubles, 4 triples, and 19HR.

