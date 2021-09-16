September 15th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Another No-Hitter for Trent Palmer

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 2 and 3.

Buffalo- The Herd crushed the Red Wings, outhitting them 23 to 9. Buffalo crushed 3 home runs, accounting for 7 runs. Casey Lawrence allowed three runs over 5 innings with 6K. Jacob Waguespack, Tyler Saucedo, Rafael Dolis, and Anthony Castro held the Wings to one hit over the final 4 innings.

Rehab notes: I threw this little haha down yesterday about Cavan Biggio.

Biggio now has an impressive .116BA with a .473OPS. I joke. One good game and he’ll be batting .300.

Biggio must not have found my comment too funny because he went 3-for-5 with 4 runs scored, 5RBI, a GRAND SLAM, a walk, and two strikeouts. His one big game came on the heels of a 1-for-10 5K skid. HE is now batting .167 with a 619OPS.

New Hampshire- Postponed due to Covid-19, oh wait. Nope. This was one was actually postponed due to rain.

Vancouver- The Hops scored 3 runs in the 5th knocking Alex Nolan out of the game after 4.2IP. Will McAffer pitched well, striking out 3 and allowing 1H over 2.1IP. The C’s were limited to 2 runs on 7 hits.

Dunedin GM1- The Threshers scored 5 runs in the 5th on their way to a 6-3 win. Miguel Hiraldo drove in 2 runs, going 0-for-3. Dasan Brown stole 2 bases for 20 on the season but was caught for the 6th time. Steward Berroa stole his 54th base and hit a double.

Dunedin GM2- The D-Jays got another no-hitter from Trent Palmer, a 7 inning one but in it counts in my heart. Spoiler alert: Trent is my spotlight player today. Dunedin scored 3 runs on 4 hits. Adriel Sotolongo made his Dunedin debut with two RBI on a double in 3 at-bats. Berroa stole another base for 55 but was caught (9).

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (70-43)

Won 20 to 3

HR- Gregory Polanco (4), Cavan Biggio (2), Otto Lopez (2)

Starter- Casey Lawrence 5.0IP, 8H, 3R, 1B, 6k on 94 pitches

W- Lawrence (6-2, 4.91ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (49-54)

Rain

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (54-62)

Fall 3 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Alex Nolan 4.2IP, 3H, 3R, 2BB, 4K on 77 pitches

L- Nolan (1-6, 7.35ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (55-61)

GM1- Loss 6 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Rafael Ohashi 4.0IP, 3H, 4R, 5BB, 5K on 81 pitches

L- Ohashi (1-2, 5.96ERA)

GM2- WOn 3 to 0

HR- none

Starter- Trent Palmer 7.0IP, 0H, 0R, 2BB, 9K on 90 pitches

W- Palmer (4-2, 3.00ERA)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (23-26)

Loss 6 to 3

HR- De Castro (2)

Starter- Martinez 2.0IP, 2H, 1R, 2BB, 2K

L- Alvarado (3-3, 8.04ERA)

DSL

Blue Jays (27-15)

No Game

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Trent Palmer

The Blue Jays 2020 3rd round pitch started the season late, struggling to a 7.15ERA in 5 starts in June. However, he’s been lights out since.

July- 0-0, 1.38ERA in 13.0IP

August- 2-1, 2.49ERA in 21.2IP

September- 2-0, 2.12ERA in 17IP

On August 19th, Palmer no-hit the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. Throwing 58 of his 92 pitches for strikes with 6 ground ball outs versus no fly ball outs. He struck out 10 and walked 3.

On Wednesday, Palmer was at it again, throwing 57 of his 90 pitches for strikes with 3 ground ball outs and one fly ball out. He struck out 9 batters and walked 3.

For the season, Palmer owns a 4-2 record with a 3.00ERA. He’s made 16 starts with 2 complete game shutouts. He has allowed 33 hits over 63IP with 42 walks for a 1.19WHIP. Palmer has struck out 83 batters while holding opponents to a .153BA.

The Groshans and Smith Show

Jordan Groshans and the Fisher Cats did not play. Groshans owns a .291BA with a .817OPS. He has 7HR, 23 doubles, and 40RBI. The 21-yr-old infielder played 21 games in August, batting .284 with a .828OPS while hitting 9 doubles, 2HR, and driving in 9RBI.

Kevin Smith played 3rd and batted 4th for the Bisons. Kevin went 5-for-7 with 4R, 2RBI, and K reaffirming the gap between the majors and Triple-A. Smith doubled in the 1st to put the Herd on the board, 1-0. Smith scored on Polanco’s double. Smith singled and scored in the 3rd, coming home on Polanco’s 4th HR, 5-2. Smith singled in the 4th and advanced to 2nd on a wild pitch. He scored on a bases-loaded Richard Urena hit by pitch. Kevin hit an RBI single in the 7th and later scored on a wild pitch. He hit another single in the 9th but did not score.

The 25-yr-old Smith owns a .295/.377/.575 slash with 16SB in 19 attempts. In 86 games, Kevin has scored 59 runs while driving in 66RBI. He has 25doubles, 4 triples, and 19HR.

