September 16th Blue Jays Minor League Recap:

The system went 1 and 5.

Buffalo- The Red Wings scored 3 runs in the 2nd inning and 2 more in the 5th off Nick Allgeyer. The Bisons only had one extra-base hit and two walks but they did a decent job of manufacturing runs with Gregory Polanco and Forrest Wall stealing two bases. Otto Lopez also swiped a base. The bullpen did a great job of holding the Red Wings at bay. A.J. Cole, Kirby Snead, and Kyle Johnston combined on 3 no-hit innings.

Rehab notes: Cavan Biggio was in RF, going 0-for-4 with a K.

New Hampshire- The Fisher Cats finally got back on the field. Albeit a little rusty. Maximo Castillo held the Senators to one run on 3 hits. With NH holding a 3-1 lead in the 7th, Curtis Taylor surrendered 3 runs and took the L.

Vancouver- The Hops and C’s were tied 2-2 heading into the 6th. Hillsboro capitalized on a passed ball to take a 3-2 lead. Davis Schneider deposited a 0-1 pitch over the fence in left CF to tie things up at 3-3. Unfortunately, the Hops took the lead for good, cashing in 4 runs in the 8th.

Dunedin- Michael Dominguez had the best start of his professional career, holding the Threshers to one hit over 6 innings. Unfortunately, Rookie Hunter Gregory allowed 2 runs to score in his one inning. Gregory took the L as the D-Jays could only muster one run on 5 hits.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (70-44)

Lost 5 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Nick Allgeyer 5.0IP, 5H, 5R, 2B, 2k, and 2HRA on 85 pitches

L- Allgeyer (4-5, 5.45ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (49-55)

Loss 4 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Maximo Castillo 5.0IP, 3H, 1R, 1BB, 5K on 59 pitches

L- Curtis Taylor (2-3, 8.16ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (54-63)

Loss 7 to 3

HR- Davis Schneider (9)

Starter- Sem Robberse 5.0IP, 5H, 3R, 4BB, 5K on 85 pitches

L- Roither Hernandez (0-1, 5.53ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (55-62)

Loss 2 to 1.

HR- none

Starter Michael Dominguez 6.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 9K on 64 pitches

L- Hunter Gregory (0-1, 13.50ERA)/BSV1

H- Jefferson Herrera

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (25-27)

Won 12 to 4

HR- Palmegiani (2) GRAND SLAM

Starter- Rojas 3.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 5K

W- Civit (3-1, 8.64ERA)

DSL

Blue Jays (27-16)

Loss 12 to 5

HR- Garcia (1)

Starter- Alcalde 3.0IP, 6H, 7R, 3BB, 2K

L- Alcalde (2-3, 3.64ERA)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Davis Schneider

Playing 2nd base and batting 7th the 22-yr-old went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, an RBI, and a strikeout. Davis hasn’t seen much action in 2021, seeing a lot of the bench role. The former 28th round selection from the 2017 Draft, Davis Schneider reached in the 2nd inning on a throwing error. He led off the 5th with a Triple to RF and scored on a Andres Guerra double. Leading off the 7th inning, Schneider hit his 9th HR to tie the game, 3-3. He struck out in the 9th to end the game.

In 43 games with the C’s, Davis Schneider holds a .236BA and .839OPS. He has 6 doubles, a triple, and 9HR. He’s scored 25 runs while driving in 20. Davis has 25 walks to 55 strikeouts.

The Groshans and Smith Show

Jordan Groshans did not play. Groshans owns a .291BA with a .817OPS. He has 7HR, 23 doubles, and 40RBI.

Kevin Smith played SS and batted 4th for the Bisons. Smith went hitless in four at-bats with a pair of strikeouts. The 25-yr-old Smith owns a .291 with 16SB in 19 attempts. Kevin has scored 59 runs while driving in 66RBI. He has 25 doubles, 4 triples, and 19HR.

