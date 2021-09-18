September 17th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Buffalo is Playoff bound

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 3 and 3.

Buffalo- The Herd clinch despite losing. The Red Wings scored three off Bowden Francis and Hobbie Harris, adding a solo home run off Travis Bergen. Otto Lopez, Gregory Polanco, and Juan Graterol each had multi-hit games.

New Hampshire- The Fisher Cats held the Senators off the board while scoring 4 runs on 8 hits. Reggie Pruitt had the only multi-hit game. Spencer Horwitz homered in his Double-A debut. Steward Berroa singled in two at-bats, stealing 2 bases in his debut.

Vancouver- The Hops scored two runs in the 4th and 6th, holding the C’s to 2 runs on 6 hits.

Dunedin- The Threshers and D-Jays combined to score 15 runs on 16 hits. Each team walked 6 times with Leo Jimenez drawing 3 walks to extend his on-base streak to 14 games since joining the D-Jays and 17 games overall as a member of the D-Jays…..not including his rehab. Gabriel Martinez made his Dunedin debut, going 3-for-4.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (70-45)

Lost 7 to 3

HR- Graterol (2)

Starter- Francis 5.0IP, 3H, 3R, 2B, 4k, and 1HRA on 74 pitches

L-Francis (9-6, 3.98ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (50-55)

Won 4 to 0

HR- Horwitz

Starter- Adrian Hernandez 1.2IP, 0H, 0R, 2BB, 5K on 35 pitches

W- Andrew Bash (1-0, 0.00ERA)

H- Sean Rackoski (6) and Graham Spraker (4)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (54-64)

Loss 4 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Paxton Schultz 5.0IP, 2H, 2R, 2BB, 7K on 96 pitches

L- Schultz (5-7, 5.28ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (56-62)

Won 7 to 6

HR- none

Starter- Natheneal Perez 5.0IP, 6H, 2R, 2BB, 6K, and 2HRA on 92 pitches

W- Perez (4-3, 5.61ERA)

H- Jimmy Burnette (2)

SV- Matt Svanson (5)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (25-28)

Loss 13 to 0

HR- none

Starter- Bernal 4.0IP, 4H, 2R, 1BB, 5K

L- Bernal (0-3, 4.43ERA)

DSL

Blue Jays (27-16)

GM1- Won 9 to 5

HR- none

Starter- Santana 2.0IP, 3H, 1R, 1BB, 3K

W- Obeso (2-0, 8.10ERA)

SV- Mercedes (1)

GM2- Won 12 to 0

HR- None

Starter- Santana 3.0IP, 1H, 0R, 3BB, 3K

W- De Jesus (2-2, 10.32ERA)

Top Performers:

Buffalo- Graterol (3-for-4, 2R, RBI, HR), Polanco (2-for-3, R), Lopez (2-for-5, 2RBI, 2B)

New Hampshire- Bash (5IP, 3H, 1BB, 4K), Pruitt (2-for-4, RBI, 2B), HOrwitz (1-for-4, HR, R, RBI), Berroa (1-for-2, R, RBI, 2SB), ChavezYoung (1-for-2, 2BB, 2B, CS)

C’s- Thomas Ruwe (2IP, 4K), Trevor Schwecke (2-for-4, RBI, K, 2B)

Dunedin- Leo Jimenez (0-for-1, 2R, 3BB)

DSL GM1- Mercedes (3.2IP, 1H, 5K), Garcia (2-for-4, 2R, 2RBI, 2B)

DSL GM2- Feliz (4-for-5, 2R, 3RBI, 2-2B), Beltre (2-for-5, 3R, BB, K, 2B), Robertis (2-for-4, 2R, BB), E.Garcia (3-for-4, R, 2RBI, 2B), Hernandez (2-for-4, R, RBI, 2K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Gabriel Martinez.

The 19-yr-old out of Maracaibo, Venezuela, played his 1st game with the Dunedin Blue Jays on Friday. Gabby was signed on July 24th, 2018, playing his 1st professional season in 2019 as a member of the DSL Blue Jays.

He played 31 games with the FCL Blue Jays in 2021, batting .330 with 8 doubles, 14 walks, 7 stolen bases, and 18 strikeouts. During his time with the FCL Blue Jays, Martinez played all three outfield positions with a handful of games at DH.

In his 1st game with the D-Jays, Gabriel Martinez played LF and batted 6th. He walked in his 1st at-bat which came in the 1st inning. In his next at-bat, Martinez singled to RF to load the bases. The D-Jays would score two runs in the inning but Martinez wasn’t one of them. Martinez registered his 1st RBI in the 4th inning with an RBI single to RF, a throwing error allowed him to advance to 3rd and score on a MacKenzie Mueller strikeout that saw Mueller reach 1st. Martinez singled in the 6th and struck out in the 8th to finish 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.

The Groshans and Smith Show

Jordan Groshans did not play. Groshans owns a .291BA with a .817OPS. He has 7HR, 23 doubles, and 40RBI.

Kevin Smith played 3B and batted 2nd for the Bisons. Smith went hitless in five at-bats with a strikeout. The 25-yr-old Smith owns a .287 with 16SB in 19 attempts. Kevin has scored 59 runs while driving in 66RBI. He has 25 doubles, 4 triples, and 19HR.

