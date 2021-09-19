September 17th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Buffalo is Playoff bound

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 1 and 4

Buffalo- The Red Wings scored 4 runs in the 4th off Thomas Hatch (3ER) and Jacob Waguespack (1ER) on their way to a 4-2 win. Fitz Stalder (1.1IP), Dany Jimenez (1.2IP), and Jacob Barnes (1IP) held Rochester to two hits and two walks. Santiago Espinal and Cavan Biggio connected on solo home runs in their rehab. Biggio has two 3-hit games in his last 3 games, 6-for-11.

New Hampshire- In the Fisher Cats 3-run 2nd inning Steward Berroa singled home Reggie Pruitt for the first run. Kevin Vicuna drove home Rafael Lantigua to make it 2-0. Chavez Young capped off the 2nd inning with an RBI ground out, scoring Berroa. Lantigua continues to search for his 1st AA hit since joining the Fisher Cats, 0-for-7. New Hampshire scored two more in the 7th thanks to a two-run single off the bat of Spencer Horwitz. Julian Valdez made his AA debut with 3.1 scoreless innings, walking 3, and striking out a pair while picking up the win.

From September 17th

think it’s safe to say Spencer Horwitz (@SPENCE_b_shakin) got ALLLLLL of this one for his first Double-A home run? pic.twitter.com/mdn96aqOz4 — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) September 18, 2021

Vancouver- Rained out.

Dunedin- Clearwater held the D-Jays to one run on 6 hits. Rainer Nunez hit his 1st home run since joining Dunedin on September 14th. 18-yr-old Dahian Santos and Sean Mellen each allowed 3 runs while NDFA Justin Kelly provided Dunedin with 3 scoreless innings.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (70-46)

Lost 4 to 2

HR- Biggio (3) and Espinal (1)

Starter- Thomas Hatch 2.2IP, 2H, 3R, 2B, 4k on 49 pitches

L- Hatch (2-6, 4.04ERA)

Fitz Stadler strikes out a pair, setting the Red Wings down in order in the fifth. 💪#Bisons still trail Rochester, 4-1 pic.twitter.com/zeyNtcYHE8 — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) September 18, 2021

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (51-55)

Won 5 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Nick Fraze 2.2IP, 3H, 2R, 0BB, 1K on 43 pitches

W- Julian Valdez (1-0, 0.00ERA)

H- Marcus Reyes (4)

SV- Parker Caracci (1)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (54-64)

Rained out.

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (56-63)

Loss 4 to 1

HR- Nunez (1)

Starter- Santos 3.0IP, 3H, 2R, 2BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 68 pitches

L- Santos (0-2, 12.60ERA)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (25-29)

Loss 7 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Ayala 3.0IP, 7H, 6R, 1BB, 3K, and 2HRA

L- Ayala (1-3, 9.35ERA)

DSL

Blue Jays (29-17)

Loss 7 to 2

HR- None

Starter- Villasmil 3.0IP, 1H, 0R, 3BB, 3K

L- Villasmil (0-1, 4.15ERA)

Top Performers:

Buffalo- Biggio (3-for-4, R, RBI, HR, K), Espinal (1-for-3, R, RBI), Otto Lopez (1-for-3, BB, K, SB), Stadler (1.1IP, BB, 3K), Jimenez (1.2IP, 2H, 3K)

New Hampshire- Valdez (3.1IP, 2H, 3BB, 2K), Horwitz (2-for-4, 2RBI, 2B), Kevin Vicuna (3-for-4, R, RBI, CS), Berroa (1-for-4, R, RBI, SB)

C’s- Thomas Ruwe (2IP, 4K), Trevor Schwecke (2-for-4, RBI, K, 2B)

Dunedin- Kelly (3IP, H, 3K), Nunez (2-for-4, R, RBI, HR)

FCL- Brito (2-for-2, RBI, 2B)

DSL- Robertis (2-for-4, RBI, K), Feliz (2-for-3, 2B)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Parker Caracci.

Drafted in the 21st round in 2019, the 25-yr-old started the year as a member of the Vancouver Canadians. He joined the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on August 17th after establishing himself as the C’s closer.

On Saturday, Parker made his 6th appearance with NH (remember NH didn’t play for over a week in September) when he entered the game in the 8th inning. The righty retired all but one batter he faced, walking Harrisburg’s Jacob Rhinesmith to lead off the 9th inning. He quickly erased Rhinesmith getting Jake Alu to ground into a double play. The native of Jackson, MS., threw 13 of his 21 pitches for strikes, getting 3 ground ball outs and 1 fly ball out.

Vancouver: 3-2, 2.64ERA, 32G (44.1IP), 3H, 8SV in 11 opportunities, 22BB, 40K, and 1.22WHIP.

New Hampshire: 1-0, 0.84ERA, 6G (10.2IP), 1SV, 5BB, 5K, and 0.94WHIP.

The 6-foot-0 righty put together a very successful season and should be expected to return to New Hampshire in 2022.

The Groshans and Smith Show

Jordan Groshans on the IL since September 7th. Groshans owns a .291BA with a .817OPS. He has 7HR, 23 doubles, and 40RBI.

Kevin Smith played 1B (1st time in his career) and batted 4th for the Bisons. Smith went hitless in five at-bats with a strikeout. Smith has gone hitless in the past 3 games, 0-for-13 with 4K. The 25-yr-old Smith owns a .284 with 16SB in 19 attempts. Kevin has scored 59 runs while driving in 66RBI. He has 25 doubles, 4 triples, and 19HR.

