September 19th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Thank you Fisher Cats, D-Jays, and C’s

The system went 4 and 0.

Buffalo- Richard Urena put the Herd on the board with an RBI single in the 6th inning. Still in the 6th, Christian Colon but them ahead with a sac fly. Colon gave the Herd a 3-1 lead with an RBI single to score Tyler White. In the 9th, Cavan Biggio singled home Nash Knight, then Gregory Polanco doubled him home, 5 to 1.

New Hampshire- The Fisher Cats scored 5 runs in the 4th off a Ryan Gold 3-run HR, a Steward Berroa RBI double, and Kevin Vicuna sac fly. Johnny Barbato had himself an excellent final outing, throwing 3.1 scoreless innings with 4 strikeouts.

Vancouver- The C’s scored 8 runs on 8 hits while holding the Hops to 2 runs on 9 hits. The C’s scored 5 runs in the 5th on a bases-loaded walk by Philip Clarke, a Davis Schneider 2-run double, and a run thanks to a throwing error to scored Schneider. Eric Rivera collected 3 hits and 3 runs in 4 at-bats.

Dunedin- In the 1st inning, Rainer Nunez drew a bases-loaded walk and took advantage of a wild pitch to take a 2-0 lead. Turns out that would be enough as Clearwater muster up just 2 hits but couldn’t score. Miguel Hiraldo hit a 2-run single in the 2nd inning and Mack Mueller hit a solo HR in the 3rd. Naswell Paulino no-hit the Hops over 5 innings. Harry Rutkowski, Jiorgeny Casimiri, and Jefferson Herrera held the Hops to 2 hits and one strikeout. That’s right, one strikeout.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (71-46)

Won 5 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Zach Logue 4.0IP, 5H, 1R, 2B, 6k on 81 pitches

W- Kyle Johnston (1-0, 1.26ERA)

H- Kirby Snead (6), Rafael Dolis (3), and Bryan Baker (4)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (52-55)

Won 6 to 4

HR- Spencer Horwitz (2) and Ryan Gold (2)

Starter- Jeremy Beasley 1.2IP, 2H, 3R, 0BB, 4K on 30 pitches

W- Barbato (3-4, 4.35ERA)

H- Curtis Talyor (2), Brandon Eisert (1), Sean Rackoski (7)

SV- Graham Spraker (2)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (55-64)

Won 8 to 2

HR- Tanner Morris (7)

Starter- Alejandro Melean 5.2IP, 7H, 2R, 1BB, 3K, and 1HRA on 85 pitches

W- Melean (1-1, 4.74ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (57-63)

Won 5 to 0

HR- Mueller (5)

Starter- Naswell Paulino 5.0IP, 0H, 0R, 3BB, 8K on 81 pitches

W- Paulino (7-4, 3.82ERA)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (25-29)

No Game

DSL

Blue Jays (29-17)

No Game

Top Performers:

Buffalo- Logue (see above), Tyler White (2-for-3, 2R, 2BB, 2B), Biggio (1-for-5, 2R, RBI, HR, 2K), Richard Urena (2-for-5, RBI), Cullen Large (2-for-4, 2B), and Christian Colon (2-for-3, 2RBI)

New Hampshire- Barbato (3.1IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 4K), Spencer Horwitz (2-for-4, 2R, RBI, HR, 2B, K), Ryan Gold (1-for-4, R, 3RBI, HR, 3K)

C’s- Tanner Morris (2-for-3, 2R, RBI, HR), Philip Clarke (1-for-3, R, 2RBI, BB, K), Eric Rivera (3-for-4, 3R, K), Gabriel Ponce (1IP, BB, 2K)

Dunedin- Dasan Brown (0-for-3, R, 2BB, 2SB), Mueller (HR, 1-for-4, R, RBI, 2K), Miguel Hiraldo (1-for-3, 2RBI, 2B, BB, K, SB)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Leo Jimenez.

Playing SS and batting 2nd, the 20-yr-old out of Chitre, Panama had himself another fantastic game plate. Jimenez extended his on-base streak to 18 games despite registering an at-bat. Leo walked 4 times and scored a pair of runs. He walked and scored in the 1st inning. He walked and scored in the 2nd inning. He walked in the 4th and 6th innings.

As a member of the D-Jays, Leo Jimenez owns a slash line of .315/.517/.381 with 51 walks and 35 strikeouts in 54 games. Leo collected 8 doubles and a HR while scoring 35 runs and driving in 19 RBI.

Pondings……has Leo Jimenez taken his game to the next level with an elite eye at the plate? Below are Jimenez’s walk/strikeout ratios leading up to 2021.

2018- 16/17 in 37GP

2019- 21/44 in 58GP

In May of 2021, Jimenez walked 5 times and struck out 10 times in 15GP. He started to show an improved eye at the plate in June with 16 walks and 12 strikeouts in 20 games. He landed on the IL in July, returning to the field at the end of August. In September, Jimenez has walked 26 times with 11 strikeouts in 15GP.

I think he has something here. Hopefully, in 2022, Jimenez will combine extra-base pop with his elite plate discipline.

The Groshans and Smith Show

Jordan Groshans on the IL since September 7th. Groshans owns a .291BA with a .817OPS. He has 7HR, 23 doubles, and 40RBI.

Kevin Smith did not play. Smith went hitless in five at-bats with a strikeout. The 25-yr-old Smith owns a .284 with 16SB in 19 attempts. Kevin has scored 59 runs while driving in 66RBI. He has 25 doubles, 4 triples, and 19HR.

