Sept 21st DSL Recap. YIR: Rainer Nunez.

Buffalo- Scheduled to play on Wednesday opening their final series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Then onto the playoffs.

DSL Blue Jays- The Padres and Blue Jays exchanged leads 4 times. The Paddies tied the game in the bottom of the 9th with an RBI double. They would take the win with on a bases-loaded walk by Frank Medina. Keiner Leon was the only BJ pitcher not to allow a run, throwing two no-hit innings with 2 strikeouts. Martin Gimenez and Yhoangel Aponte each had 2-hit games. Aponte tripled.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (71-46)

No Game

DSL

Blue Jays (30-18)

Loss 6 to 5

HR- Endri Garcia (2)

Starter- Sergio Caruci 5.0IP, 5H, 3R, 0BB, 5K

H- Leon (2) and Yondrei Rojas (4)

BSV- Jommer Hernandez (1)

L- Medina (1-1, 6.75ERA)

Top Performers:

DSL- Aponte (2-for-4, R, 1BB, 2k, 3B), Feliz (1-for-4, R, RBI, BB, K), Gimenez (2-for-5, 2R, 2K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Endri Garcia.

A 18-yr-old out of Maracaibo, Venezuela. Garcia played LF and batted 7th on Tuesday. Endri went 1-for-3 with a run scored, two RBI, 2 walks, and a strikeout. Endri walked in the 2nd inning and was forced out at 2nd base on a ground out by Francisco Fajardo. He hit a fly ball out in the 4th. In the 6th inning, Garcia hit a 2-run home run in the 6th off a 1-0 pitch. He walked in the 8th and stole 2nd but struck out in the 10th inning to end his day.

For the season the young man owns a slash line of .298/.385/.426 with 6 doubles and 2HR in 36GP. Garcia has walked 8 times with 24 strikeouts. He has stolen 3 bases in 7 attempts.

Year In Review: Rainer Nunez

A right-handed batter and thrower, Nunez finished his 3rd professional season in 2021. He stands 6-foot-3 and primarily played 1st after playing 3rd in his rookie season in 2018. Rainer started the season with FCL Blue Jays but finished the season with 8 games with the Dunedin Blue Jays.

The 20-yr-old out of La Romana, DR., lead the Blue Jays with 34 hits, 11 doubles (t-1), and 31RBI. He was 2nd on the club with 25 runs and 5 home runs. With 20 walks, Nunez posted a 13.7BB% with FCL Blue Jays and a 13.0BB% with the D-Jays (3BB). His K% increased from 15.1% (22) to 17.4K% (4) when he moved up a level.

Nunez posted some nice power numbers with a .210ISO while finishing with a .293BABIP. His offensive production was well above league average with .392 wOBA and 125wRC+. In 36 games in the FCL, Rainer Nunez slashed .274/.370/.484 with a .854OPS.

Looking Ahead

Nunez should start next season as the D-Jays everyday 1st baseman. He has a chance to hit double-digit HR with Dunedin and should continue to show nice plate discipline with a 1:1 walk-to-strikeout ratio or close to it.

