Sept 22nd and 23rd Recap: Allgeyer picks up win #4

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap and Year in Review Of The System’s Prospects

Sorry about not providing a recap the past two mornings. I had a crazy two nights at work which had me awake from 400 on Wednesday until 800 on Thursday, slept for 4 hrs, then up until Friday at 1300. So now I am sitting down to watching some Blue Jays recaps to get caught on what I’ve missed.

Buffalo- Sept 22nd- In a rain-shortened game, The IronPigs beat the Herd 3-0. Anthony Kay threw one inning, allowing one HR. Casey Lawrence allowed two runs on 4 hits over 5 innings as the bulk guy.

Sept 23rd- Hobie Harris, Dany Jimenez, and Jacob Barnes each chucked one no-hit inning t allow Buffalo to fight their way back from a 3-2 deficit. Christian Colon singled home Mallex Smith and Forrest Wall to tying the game 4-4 in the bottom of the 9th. Gregory Polanco singled home Nash Knight with the game’s winning run in the 10th inning. Santiago Espinal, Gregory Polanco, and Christian Colon each had two hits.

DSL Blue Jays- A sac fly off the bat of Ariel Almonte scored Carlos Jorge with the Reds winning run in the 1st inning. 18-yr-old Eliander Alcalde allowed one run over 6 innings. Alcalde has put together a solid rookie season.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (71-46)

Sept 22nd- Loss 3 to 0

HR- none

Starter- Kay 1.0IP, 1H, 1R, 0BB, 0K, and 1HRA on 10 pitches

Bulk- Casey Lawrence 5.0IP, 4H, 2R, 3BB, 2K on 75 pitches

L- Kay (0-4, 9.62ERA)

Sept 23rd- Won 5 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Nick Allgeyer 5.0IP, 1H, 1R, 3BB, 3K on 79 pitches

BSV- Fitz Stadler (1)

W- Jacob Barnes (1-0, 0.69ERA)

DSL

Blue Jays (30-19)

Loss 1 to 0

HR- none

Starter- Alcalde 6.0IP, 4H, 1R, 3BB, 5K

L- Alcalde (2-4, 3.40ERA)

Top Performers:

Buffalo 22nd- Travis Bergen (1IP, 1BB, 2K)

Buffalo 23rd- Allgeyer (see above), Biggio (1-for-3, R, 2BB), Espinal (2-for-4, RBI, 2B), Polanco (2-for-5, RBI, 2K, 2B), Colon (2-for-4, 2RBI)

DSL- Aponte (0-for-1, 2BB, K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Nick Allgeyer.

The 25-yr-old lefty threw 47 of his 79 pitches while inducing 6 ground ball outs and 1 fly ball out. Allgeyer started the game off nicely with strikeouts of Adam Haseley and Alec Bohm. Unfortunately, his control wavered in the 2nd inning with walks to Bryson Stott and Rafael Marchan to open the 2nd. Nick managed to limit the damage with just a C.J. Chatham ground out to score Stotts.

Allgeyer cruised through the next 3 innings with just a 3rd inning single. Nick had 3 up 3 down innings in the 4th and 5th inning.

Nick Allgeyer owns a 4-5 record with a 5.23 ERA in 21 games, 16 starts. In 84.1 innings, the former 12th round selection from the 2018 Draft has allowed 89 hits and walking 52 for an uninspiring 1.67WHIP. He has 74 strikeouts.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

