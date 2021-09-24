September 24th Recap: Gregory Polanco homers twice as Buffalo wins

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap and Year in Review Of The System’s Prospects

Buffalo- The IronPigs jumped out to a 4-0 lead with 2 runs in the 3rd and 4th innings. All runs charged to Bowden Francis. In the 6th, Gregory Polanco cracked his 5th HR, scoring Cavan Biggio. In the 7th, Cavan Biggio stroked a two-run sac fly to tie the game. In the bottom of the 9th, Polanco hit a line drive over the right-field fence, scoring Otto Lopez and Cavan Biggio.

DSL Blue Jays GM1- Robert Robertis, Martin Gimenez, Cristian Feliz, and Yhoangel Aponte each had 2-hit games with Feliz collecting the only extra-base hit with a double. Keiner Leon picked up his 5th win with 3 strong innings of one-run relief.

DSL Blue Jays GM2- The Blue Jays scored 4 runs in the 5th with a two-run single from Endri Garcia and a two-run double from Cristian Feliz. They got 3 more runs in the 7th with two RBI singles and an RBI forceout, 8-5.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (73-47)

Won 7 to 4

HR- Gregory Polanco (5,6)

Starter- Bowden Francis 5.0IP, 6H, 4R, 2BB, 5K, and 1HRA on 83 pitches

W- Bryan Baker (5-1, 1.41ERA)

DSL

Blue Jays (32-19)

GM1- Won 4 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Guillermo Villasmil 4.0IP, 2H, 1R, 1BB, 1K, and 1HRA

W- Keiner Leon (5-1, 2.97ERA)

GM2- Won 8 to 5

HR- none

Starter- Angel Santana 2.0IP, 2H, 2R, 2BB, 0K

W- Pedro Acosta (3-2, 5.63ER)/BSV3

H- Jeury Hiciano (1)

SV- Yondrei Rojas (5)

Top Performers:

Buffalo- JAcob Waguespack (1IP, 2K), A.J. Cole (1IP, 1H, 2K), Polanco (3-for-5, 2R, 5RBI, 2HR), Biggio (1-for-3, 2R, 2RBI, BB), Otto Lopez (2-for-4, R, BB, K)

DSL GM1- Leon (3IP, 3H, R, 3K), Aponte (2-for-4, R), Feliz (2-for-4, R, RBI, 2B, 2K), Gimenez (2-for-4, R, RBI), Robertis (2-for-4)

DSL GM2- Beltre (0-for-2, 2R, 2BB, E), Garcia (1-for-4, R, 2RBI), Feliz (1-for-3, R, 2RBI, 2B, K), Yege (0-for-1, R, 2BB)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Cristian Feliz.

The 19-yr-old outfielder collected two hits in four at-bats in game 1 and one hit in three at-bats in game 2. The 6-foot-4 LHB picked up a double in the 4th inning and scored on Martin Gimenez singlet o LF. He stroked an RBI single in the 7th inning, scoring Yhoangel Aponte.

The 2019 IFA signee hit his second double of the day in the 5th inning, cashing in Manuel Beltre and Endri Garcia to give the Blue Jays a 5-4 lead.

The native of Santo Domingo, DR., owns a .273 batting average with a .786OPS with a 5 doubles and 4HR in 38 games. Feliz has scored 28 runs while driving in 24 runs. He has 15 walks and 44K with 2 stolen bases in 3 attempts.

