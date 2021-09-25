September 24th Recap: Buffalo picks up win #74

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap and Year in Review Of The System’s Prospects

Buffalo- In the 1st inning, Otto Lopez put the Bisons on the board scoring Forrest Wall with a double to LF. Cullen Large added on to the early lead scoring Lopez with a sac fly. In the 5th inning, Cullen Large pushed the lead to 3-1 with a bases-loaded walk and Christian Colon made it 4-2 with a HBP. Zach Logue struck out 7, walking one. Hobie Harris didn’t have his best stuff, almost coughing up the lead, retiring two batters, and walking three. Jacob Barnes bailed Harris out striking out Cornelius Randolph to end the 8th. Barnes got the first two batters to ground out, allowed a single to Alec Bohm before getting Mickey Moniak to line out.

DSL Blue Jays- After falling behind 2-0 in the top half of the 2nd inning, the Blue Jays stormed back with three runs. The Jays scored two more runs in the 3rd. The Blue Jays scored 7 runs in the 4th to blow the doors off the game. Lead by Francisco Fajardo who had a 3-hit game, the Blue Jays had 3 other players with multi-hit games as well as 5 extra-base hits.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (73-47)

Won 4 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Zach Logue 5.2IP, 5H, 2R, 1BB, 7K, and 1HRA on 86 pitches

W- Logue (8-3, 3.42ERA)

H- Rafael Dolis (4), Travis Bergen (5), Hobie Harris (6)

SV- Jacob Barnes (2)

DSL

Blue Jays (33-19)

Won 12 to 5

HR- none

Starter- Darwin Cruz 4.0IP, 6H, 2R, 1BB, 4K

W- Pedro Acosta (4-2, 5.09ERA)

SV- Brahiam Jimenez (1)

Top Performers:

Buffalo- Forrest Wall (2-for-4, 2R, K), Otto Lopez (1-for-4, R, RBI, 2B, BB, 2SB), Gregory Polanco (1-for-2, 2BB, K), Cullen Large (0-for-2, 2RBI, BB), Logan Warmoth (2-for-4, 2B)

DSL- Acosta (1.2IP, 1H, 1BB, 3K), Fajardo (3-for-5, R, 2RBI, 3B, 2SB), Garcia (2-for-3, 3R, RBI, 2BB, K, 2B), Robert Robertis (1-for-3, 2R, RBI, BB), Gimenez (2-for-4, R, 2RBI)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Yhoangel Aponte.

Aponte played CF and batted 4th for the DSL Blue Jays. He picked up his first hit in the 2nd inning with a lead-off double, stole 3rd, and scored on a throwing error by catcher Heber Villalobos. Aponte reached 1st base on a HBP to lead off the 3rd inning. Robert Robertis drove Aponte in with a single to LF.

In the Blue Jays’ 7-run 4th, Aponte doubled home Fajardo and Beltre, scoring on a Christian Feliz double.

Aponte finished 2-for-4 with 3 runs scored, 2RBI, 2 doubles, and a SB. The 17-yr-old owns a .240 with a .749OPS, 9 doubles, 3 triples, 18 RBI, and 25 runs scores in 38 games.

