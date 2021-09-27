September 27th DSL Recap: Fajardo scores 3 runs in lopsided win. YIR Adriel Sotolongo

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap and Year in Review Of The System’s Prospects

DSL Blue Jays- The Blue Jays beat up on the Orioles, scoring 3 runs in the 3rd and two runs in the 4th and 6th innings. Endri Garcia put the Blue Jays on the board with an RBI single to CF, scoring Francisco Fajardo. Cristian Feliz doubled home Garcia and Robert Robertis hit a sac fly to score Manuel Beltre. Beltre reached on a fielding error in the 4th inning that resulted in Daniel Oliva and Fajardo to come home. Beltre reached on a throwing error in the 6th that also results in 2-runs, this time it was Fajardo and Garcia scoring.

Triple-A

No Game

DSL

Blue Jays (34-19)

Won 7 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Sergio Caruci 4.0IP, 2H, 1R, 2BB, 4K

W- Neiyerbe Obeso (4-0, 5.79ERA)

Top Performers:

DSL- Fajardo (3-for-4, 3R, K, 2SB), Garcia (1-for-3, 2R, RBI, BB), Feliz (2-for-4, 2B, RBI, 2K), Obeso (2IP, H, BB), Medina (1IP, 3K).

Year In Review

Adriel Sotolongo was signed out of Havana, Cuba on January 15th, 2021. The 23-yr-old spent much of his rookie campaign with the FCL Blue Jays. He was promoted on September 14th, getting 3 games in with the Dunedin Blue Jays.

As a member of the FCL Blue Jays, Sotolongo played 23 games, mostly at 3rd base (10GP). Sotolongo played 6 games at 1st base, 8 games at RF plus 2 games with the D-Jays, 1 game in LF, and 5 as the DH. The 6-foot-3 RHB posted a very healthy .510wOBA and 194 wRC+ as a member of the FCL Blue Jays. It begs the question, what took the organization so long to promote him?

He hit 7 home runs and 4 doubles in 97 at-bats for a .301ISO. He also posted an insane and very unsustainable .446BABIP. Adriel scored 22 runs while driving in 28. With 12 walks and 21K, he posted a 12.4BB% and 21.6K%. He finished with a .386BA, .464OBP, and .687SLG.

Looking Ahead

Considering his age and how successful he was with the FCL Blue Jays, I could see Sotolongo landing with the Vancouver Canadians. There may be some Visa issues playing in Canada, similar to those experienced by Willy Gaston in 2019. Hopefully, the Blue Jays can get this sorted out prior to the season.

When we take his advanced age into consideration, I’m not too sure how much value his FCL stats actually have; therefore, it is important for the Blue Jays to be very aggressive with Sotolongo. This will provide a better picture of what level of talent Adriel actually is.

