September 28th DSL Recap: Fajardo scores 5 runs in DSL Blue Jays win

Buffalo- The Bisons are 4-1 in the Final stretch. They start their final series on Wednesday, facing the Syracuse Mets. The Mets went 3-2 in their series and Buffalo won the season series 20-9. The last series between these clubs was played from September 7th to the 12th. The Herd won the first four games (3-0, 8-4, 6-4, 8-5) but lost the final two games (2-3, 2-10).

DSL Blue Jays- The Blue Jays have taken over 1st place in the Baseball City division with their win today. It was their 7th win in the past 10 games and 5 in a row. Manuel Beltre put the BJs on the board with an RBI single to score Francisco Fajardo. Beltre scored on a single by Yeuni Munoz. The BJs scored two more runs in the 2nd, 4th, and 6th innings. In the 7th, Endri Garcia doubled home Daniel Oliva and Jommer Hernandez to make it 10-1 for the DSL Blue Jays.

Blue Jays (35-19)

Won 11 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Eliander Alcalde 5.0IP, 4H, 0R, 0BB, 5K

W- Alcalde (3-4, 3.10ERA)

Top Performers:

DSL- Garcia (3-for-4, 2R, 3RBI, k, 2-2B), Beltre (2-for-3, R, 4RBI, BB, 3B), Munoz (2-for-3, 2RBI, 2BB, K, SB), Obeso (2IP, H, BB), Medina (1IP, 3K).

Spotlight

Francisco Fajardo from San Pedro de Macoris, DR., had a heck of a game. The DSL Blue Jays’ leadoff man played 2nd base and picked up his first hit on the very first pitch of the bottom half of the 1st. He stole 2nd and 3rd base before scoring on Manuel Beltre’s single to LF.

Fajardo walked on 4 pitches in the 2nd inning. He scored on Endri Garcia’s double to LF, 3-0. In the 4th, the 21-yr-old singled to RF, driving in Gary David, and came around to score on a fielding error by right fielder Wilmer Feliciano, 6-1.

In the 6th, the Spanish Conquistador (joking) doubled to RF and came around to score on Manuel Beltre’s two-run triple, 8-1. He walked to load the bases in the 7th inning and came home on a Sac Fly off the bat of Beltre.

FF finished 3-for-3 with five runs scored, a double, two walks, and a pair of stolen bases. He has hits in his last 5 games and three straight 3-hit games, collecting 12RBI and scoring 9 runs.

In 48 games, all with the DSL Blue Jays, Fajardo owns a .354BA with a .895OPS. He’s scored 39 runs with 14RBI, collecting 7 doubles, 4 triples, and a HR. Francisco Fajardo has 16 walks and 12 strikeouts and stealing 25 bases in 30 attempts.

