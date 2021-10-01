October 1st Buffalo Recap: Buffalo wins big to improve to 7-1. YIR: Jonatan Bernal

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap and Year in Review Of The System’s Prospects

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

Buffalo- The Bisons improve to 7-1 in the Final stretch portion of the season. The Herd won their 7th in a row for 78 wins in the 2021 season. Buffalo struck early and often with a run in the 1st and 3rd before erupting for 3-runs in the 4th, 5th, and 8th innings.

In the 1st, Tyler White scored Mallex Smith with a single to RF. Smith homered in the 3rd inning, it was his 2nd HR in as many games. Smith was at it again in the 4th, scoring Cullen Large and Juan Graterol with a single up the middle. Still in the 4th, Otto Lopez scored Logan Warmoth with a sac fly.

In the 5th inning, Gregory Polanco hit his 8th HR as a member of the Bisons. Warmoth singled home Nash Knight and Christian Colon to extend the lead to 8-0.

In the 8th, Colon doubled to LF, scoring Polanco. Graterol singled home White and Colon to push the lead to 11-0.

In the 9th, Gregory Polanco kept the ball rolling with an RBI single to RF, scoring Lopez with Buffalo’s 12th run.

On the bump, the Herd got a nice wildly effective start from Bowden Francis. The former Brewers prospect walked 5, struck out 6, allowing 1 hit through 5 shutout innings. Kyle Johnston followed with a one shutout inning, allowing just one hit with a strikeout. Fitz Stadler pitched a clean 7th with one walk. Curtis Tayler allowed the Mets to get on the board, allowing one run on two hits.

The Durham Bulls remain undefeated in the Final Stretch with a 2-1 win in 10 innings. Nashville lost to fall to 6-2, which means Buffalo owns the 2nd best record.

Buffalo

Blue Jays (78-47)

Won 12 to 1

HR- Smith (3) and Polanco (8)

Starter- Francis 5.0IP, 1H, 0R, 5BB, 6K on 96 pitches

W- Francis (10-6, 3.95ERA)

Top Performers:

Buffalo- Mallex Smith (2-for-5, 2R, 3RBI, BB, K, HR), Otto Lopez (2-for-5, R, RBI, K), Polanco (4-for-5, 2R, 2RBI, BB, HR), Graterol (2-for-4, R, 2RBI, BB)

Year In Review

Jonatan Bernal signed out of from Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico on April 7th, 2019. He made his pro debut that season with the DSL Blue Jays. Bernal posted a 1-3 record with a 3.27ERA, striking out 21. He allowed 30 hits in 33IP with 5BB with a 1.06WHIP.

The 19-yr-old played the 2021 season as a member of the GCL Blue Jays. He made 9 starts and 3 relief appearances. Bernal started the season strong with a 0-1, 2.70ERA in 20 innings in July. In August, RHP regressed posting 6.23ERA in 13 innings. During the final month, Bernal only pitched 9.2 innings, posting a 5.59ERA.

The 6-foot-1 pitcher finished a 0-3 record and 4.43ERA while also posting a 5.53FIP and 5.02xFIP over 42.2 innings. He allowed fly balls at a rate of 36.9% and a groundball rate at 43.8%. His strikeout rate was 7.38/9IP and walked 2.53/9IP, finishing with 12 walks and 35K while allowing 6HR.

Looking Ahead

Bernal will move up to Dunedin in 2022. The question is will continue to be viewed as a starter? In two minor league seasons, Jonathan has thrown a combined 75.2 innings. Bernal should double his career innings in 2022. The innings leader for the D-Jays threw 96.2IP with two pitchers throwing 63IP.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *