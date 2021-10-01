October 1st DSL Recap: Big win, improves to 37-19. YIR: De Castro

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap and Year in Review Of The System’s Prospects

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

DSL Blue Jays- The DR Baby Jays picked up another win. The D-Backs scored three runs in the top of the 1st. The Jays bounced back with a run in the bottom half when Manuel Beltre singled to LF, scoring Francisco Fajardo, 1-3. In the 3rd, Cristian Feliz stroked a two-run single to RF, scoring Jommer Hernandez and Endri Garcia, 3-3.

The DSL Jays took the lead in the 4th, Jommer Hernandez scored Martin Gimenez with a sac fly. Fajardo singled and advanced to 2nd on a throwing error and scoring Robert Robertis, 5-3.

In the 7th inning, Endri Garcia added an insurance run with a single to LF, 6-3. The DSL Blue Jays finished with 6 runs on 10 hits, walking 3 times, and 5 strikeouts.

On the bump 18-yr-old Jean Lopez and 20-yr-old Darwin Cruz held the D-Backs to 3 runs on 5 hits. Cruz improved to 3-1, allowing 2 runs on 3 hits, walking 2, and striking out 5. Lopez picked up his 3rd save chucking 4 scoreless innings, allowing 2 hits, walking 1, and striking out 2 strikeouts.

DSL

Blue Jays (37-19)

Won 6 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Jean Cruz 5.0IP, 3H, 3R, 2BB, 5K

W- Cruz (3-1, 2.22ERA)

SV- Lopez (3)

Top Performers:

DSL- Lopez (4.0IP, 2H, 0R, 1B, 2K), Fajardo (2-for-3, R, SB, CS), Garcia (2-for-4, 1R, RBI), Feliz (2-for-4, 2RBI)

YIR

Rikelbin De Castro (AKA Rikelvin) was a big 2019 IFA signing for $1.2M. Due to Covid, 2021 would be his rookie season. He spent the entire season with the FCL Blue Jays.

Baseball America describes the 18-yr-old infielder as a quick-twitch athlete with slick defensive actions, high-energy, quick first step, smooth hands, and good range. With the bat, De Castro is said to have quick wrists, a simple swing, and an inconsistent swing. His power is described as line-drive and gap.

The La Romana, DR., native played 39 games with a .239BA and .372OBP. His finished with a .769OPS while collecting 8 doubles, 3 triples, and 2HR for a .159ISO. His posted a .326BABIP, showing an above-average bat with a .368wOBA and 111wRC+.

De Castro walked at a 15.4% rate while striking out 25.6% of the time with 24 walks and 40 strikeouts. He stole 3 bases in 8 attempts. The young infielder pulled the bat 46% of the time.

In the field, De Castro mostly played SS (33GP) with half a dozen games at 2nd. He committed 12 errors at SS with a .888FPCT.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *