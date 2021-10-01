September 30th Recap: Bisons win again, improving to 6-1

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap and Year in Review Of The System’s Prospects

Buffalo- The Bisons improve to 6-1 in the Final stretch portion of the season. The Herd won their 6th in a row for 77 wins in the 2021 season. Buffalo struck first with a Mallex Smith RBI triple in 3rd. They added two in the 4th inning off a Gregory Polanco RBI double and Tyler White RBI single. The Mets got two back in the bottom half of the 4th with a pair of solo HR off Nick Allgeyer.

Buffalo scored 4 runs in the 6th. Nash Knight double home White and Smith brought Knight home with a single to CF. Smith stole 2nd base and a throwing error allowed Kellin Deglan to scamper home and Smith to advance to 3rd. A wild pitch allowed the speedy Smith to score, 7-4.

The Mets added a run in the 7th but Mallex Smith homered to RF, a solo job, to cap a very productive day at the plate and on the bases for the veteran speedster.

On the bump, Nick Allgeyer went 5 innings, striking out 6 Mets. He was victimized by the longball. He was fortunate that all 3 home runs allowed came with no men on base. The bullpen was outstanding, throwing 4 no-hit innings.

The Durham Bulls remain undefeated in the Final Stretch. Buffalo and Nashville are tied 6-1 with 7 teams tied with 5-2 records.

DSL Blue Jays- The DR Baby Jays picked up another, scoring 3 runs in the 1st inning and adding an insurance run in the 5th. Francisco Fajardo continues to swing a hot bat with two hits and two walks. Keiner Leon held the DR Baby D-Back at bay through the middle innings with 3.1 no-hit innings, walking one and striking out 4 for the win.

Triple-A

Buffalo (77-47) and (6-1)

Won 8-5

HR- Smith (2)

Starter- Allgeyer 5.0IP, 6H, 4R, 0BB, 6K, and 3HRA on 81 pitches

W- Allgeyer (5-5, 5.34ERA)

H- Ryan Borucki (2), Kirby Snead (7), and Travis Bergen (6)

SV- Trent Thornton (3)

DSL

Blue Jays (36-19)

Won 4 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Guillermo Villasmil 4.2IP, 5H, 3R, 0BB, 6K

W- Leon (6-1, 2.67ERA)

SV- Rojas (6)

Top Performers:

Buffalo- Forrest Wall (0-for-3, 2BB, K, SB), Otto Lopez (0-for-3, 2BB, SB, E), Gregory Polanco (1-for-5, R, RBI, 2B, K), White (1-for-4, R, RBI, BB, K), Knight (1-for-4, R, RBI, 2K), Deglan (0-for-2, 2R, 2BB, 2K), Mallex Smith (3-for-4, 2R, 3RBI, SB, 3B, HR)

Leon (3.1IP, 0H, 0R, 1B, 4K), Fajardo (2-for-2, R, 2BB, 3SB), Martin Gimenez (2-for-4, RBI, K)

Spotlight

Buffalo’s bullpen was outstanding last night.

Ryan Borucki followed Allgeyer, entering the game in the 6th. The lefty struck out Khalil Lee but walked Brandon Drury and Travis Blankenhorn. He got out of the jam by getting Wilfredo Tovar to fly out and striking out David Thompson. Ryan threw 12 of his 26 pitches for strikes.

Kirby Snead entered the game in the 7th, walking Drew Jackson to open the frame. He struck out Martin Cervenka and Mark Payton before putting issuing a free pass to Mark Vientos. With runners at 1st and 2nd, Khalil Lee reached on an Otto Lopez throwing that allowed Jackson to score. Snead bounced back, striking out Drury on three pitches. The long-haired Snead threw 18 of his 26 pitches for strikes

In the 8th, Travis Bergen struck out Blankenhorn and Tovar to open the frame. He induced a ground ball to Thompson to end the inning. He threw 11 of his 16 pitches for strikes.

In the 9th, Buffalo’s new closer Trent Thornton was perfect. Trent struck out Drew Jackson on three pitches. He got Martin Cervenka to ground out to Otto Lopez and Payton to fly out to Forrest Wall to end the game. Thornton needed just 10 pitches, throwing 7 for strikes.

