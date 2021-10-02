October 2nd DSL Recap: Blue Jays win in extra innings. YIR: Kelvin Perez

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap and Year in Review Of The System’s Prospects

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

DSL Blue Jays- In the 1st, Cristian Feliz singled on a line to right field, scoring Endri Garcia. Yeuni Munoz followed with a single to LF to bring home Manual Beltre with the Dominican Baby Jays 2nd run.

The DSL Jays added on in the 2nd inning off a Francisco Fajardo RBI single. The Padres hit a two-run HR in the 3rd and an RBI triple in the 9th to tie the game at 3-3.

In the 10th inning with Fajardo starting the inning at 2nd base, he stole 3rd for his 30th SB of the year. With Endri Garcia at the plate, a passed ball allowed Fajardo to score. Garcia was walked on 4 pitches but was pickoff. Manuel Beltre walked on 4 pitches. A failed pickoff attempt allowed Beltre to move to 3rd and a wild pitch allowed him to score, 5-3.

On the bump, Sergio Caruci struggled, allowing 2 runs on 3 hits over 2.2IP. Eliander Alcalde followed Caruci with 3.1 scoreless innings, striking out 5 batters. Brahiam Jimenez allowed one run on one hit, walking one and striking out 4 batters in 2IP. Keiner Leon allowed one hit, striking out one batter in one inning. Yondrei Rojas allowed one run on one hit, striking out two batters.

DSL

Blue Jays (38-19)

Won 5 to 4 in 10 innings

HR- none

Starter- Caruci 2.2IP, 3H, 2R, 2BB, 4K, and 1HRA

W- Leon (7-1, 2.60ERA)/BSV2

H- Jimenez (2)

SV- Rojas (7)

Top Performers:

DSL- Alcalde (3.1IP, 2BB, 5K), Beltre (1-for-3, 2R, 3BB, 2K), Garcia (1-for-3, R, 2BB, 2B, SB, CS), Feliz (2-for-4, RBI, BB, K), Gimenez (1-for-4, 2BB, K), Fajardo (1-for-4, R, RBI, BB, SB, CS)

YIR

Kelvin Perez was signed in 2019 but didn’t make his debut until 2021. As a member of the FCL Blue Jays, the 21-yr-old appeared in 15 games. The 6-foot-3 right-hander led the team with 4 wins and just one loss.

Perez struck out 17 batters, walked 9, and allowed 4 home runs. He finished with 7.29K/9 and 3.86BB/9. He allowed 18 hits over his 21 innings and finished with a 1.29WHIP.

Despite the tidy WHIP, Perez finished with a 6.00ERA, 6.43FIP, and 5.58xFIP.

Looking Ahead

Perez should start 2022 as a member of the Dunedin Blue Jays bullpen. He is a guy who multiple innings, throwing 2 innings 7 times in 2021.

