October 2nd Buffalo Recap: Buffalo wins big to improve to 8-1. YIR: Dahian Santos

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap and Year in Review Of The System’s Prospects

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

Buffalo- The Bisons improve to 8-1 in the Final stretch portion of the season; unfortunately, Durham won again to clinch the Final Stretch crown or title. A Durham loss and Buffalo win would tie the club’s record at 9-1; however, Durham wins the tiebreaker with a better regular-season record. Regardless, a great season for Buffalo. They won the Northeast crown, their first division title in 16 years. After hosting the Toronto Blue Jays there are no other fans more worthy of winning a championship than Buffalo fans.

The Herd won their 8th in a row for 79 wins in the 2021 season. MVP Kevin Smith launched his 21st HR in the 1st inning to give the Herd a 1-0 advantage. In the 2nd inning, Forrest Wall doubled to left field bringing home Nash Knight and Logan Warmoth, extending the lead to 3-0. To top things off, Gregory Polanco hit his 9th HR since his late-season addition, a solo shot to right field.

The Mets got on the board in the 5th inning with a Wilfredo Tovar single to left field, scoring Mark Payton. That was the only run the Mets would tally in the game.

On the bump, Zach Logue was on his game, throwing five-inning, allowing five hits, and one run. Zach struck out 8 batters with no walks. Ryan Borucki and Jacob Waguespack followed with two innings of no-hit relief. Anthony Castro pitched the 8th, allowing a hit with no walks or strikeouts. The Bison’s shutdown reliever Bryan Baker closed the game with a perfect 9th. Baker needed just 10 pitches, striking out Mason Williams on 5 pitches, striking out Drew Jackson on 3 pitches, and getting Martin Cervenka to fly out on 2 pitches.

Buffalo

Blue Jays (79-47)

Won 4 to 1

HR- Smith (21) and Polanco (9)

Starter- Logue 5.0IP, 5H, 1R, 0BB, 8K on 91 pitches

W- Logue (9-3, 3.32ERA)

H- Borucki (3), Waguespack (1), and Castro (2)

SV- Baker (11)

Top Performers:

Buffalo- Forrest Wall (1-for-5, 2RBI, 3K, 2B), Gregory Polanco (2-for-4, R, HR, RBI, K), Tyler White (2-for-4), Christian Colon (0-for-2, 2BB, K), Logan Warmoth (1-for-3, 2B, R, BB, K), Kevin Smith (1-for-5, R, RBI, HR), Borucki (1IP, BB, 2K), Baker (1IP, 2K)

Year In Review

Dahian Santos is a 18-yr-old righty out of Acarigua, Venezuela. The Blue Jays signed Santos in 2019. He made his professional debut on July 1st as a member of the FCL Blue Jays. He started the game, going 5 scoreless innings with no walks and 6 strikeouts.

Santos finished July with a 1-1 record and 5.30ERA, walking 3 batters and striking out 28 batters over 18.2IP. He made 3 starts in August, going 0-0 with a 2.13ERA, while walking 8 and striking out 19 batters in 12.2 innings.

The 5-foot-11 righty received a promotion to Dunedin on September 11th. In his final start with the FCL Blue Jays, Santos took the loss, throwing 4 innings, allowing 4 runs on 6 hits while walking one and striking out 6. In 10 games, 7 starts, Dahian Santos finished with a 1-2 record and 4.58ERA, registering on hold. He allowed 30 hits over 35.1 innings, walking 12 batters for a 1.19WHIP. Santos finished with an impressive 13.5K/9, striking out 53 batters. He had some good luck with a .321BABIP but his 4.09FIP and 3.01xFIP suggest he pitched slightly better than his 4.58ERA would suggest.

Santos did not pitch so hot in his two appearances with the D-Jays. Made two starts, finishing 0-2 with a 12.60ERA, walking 4 batters, and striking out 5.

Looking Ahead

Santos will be one of Dunedin’s starters to begin the 2022 season. It may take him a few starts to get his feet under him but being roughed up in his final two starts should provide an excellent base to build an offseason plan off of.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *