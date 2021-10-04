YIR: Angel Del Rosario and Amell Brazoban

Jays From the Couch Will Review Seasons Of Many, Hopefully, Most, Of The Toronto Blue Jays Prospects. Not Just The Top Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The 18-yr-old was signed out of La Romana, D.R. in 2019, making his debut on June 28th, 2021 as a member of the FCL Blue Jays. He had just one plate appearance. In his next game, Del Rosario went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, and a strikeout. In July, the infielder played 13 games, batting .279 while collecting 12 singles, scoring 13 runs, and stealing 9 bases.

Angel stole 16 bases in August, collecting a double and hitting his first professional HR. He scored 13 runs, walking 8 times, and 13 strikeouts in 17 games while batting .222.

Del Rosario only played 9 games in September, batting .167 with 4 hits in 24 at-bats, scoring 3 runs. He stole two bases in three attempts. In 41 games, Angel Del Rosario batted .241 with a .355OBP and .284SLG. He provided the FCL Blue Jays with league average offensive production with .326wOBA and 86wRC+.

He doesn’t show much power with two doubles and a HR, finishing with a .043ISO. While he didn’t demonstrate much power, he did show off some good wheels with 27 steals in 29 attempts. Angel finished with 15 walks (10.9BB%) and 28 strikeouts (20.3K%).

In the field, Angel Del Rosario played 20 games at 2nd base, 13 games at SS, and 8 games at 3rd base. He committed 3 errors at 2nd, 4 errors at SS, and 1 at 3rd.

Looking Ahead

I don’t think Angel did enough to get a chance to start the 2022 season with the Dunedin Blue Jays. I expect him to start the year in extended Spring Training at the complex and see time back with the FCL Blue Jays.

The 19-yr-old was signed out of Santo Domingo, D.R., in 2018. He made his professional debut in 2019 with the DSL Blue Jays where he batted .181 with a .500OPS while hitting 8 doubles, 2 triples, and 2 home runs. Amell scored 26 runs, drove in 19. Brazoban stole 13 bases in 16 attempts while mostly playing CF.

Amell Brazoban spent 2021 as a member of the FCL Blue Jays. Amell had an outstanding July, batting .375 with 6 doubles, 3 triples, and a home run while scoring 14 runs and 8RBI. The outfielder finished the month with 10 walks, 11 strikeouts, and 5SB.

Brazoban regressed in August, batting .256 with a .694OPS in 15 games. He collected two more doubles and hit his 2nd home run while scoring 7 runs and driving in 8 runs.

In 7 September games, Amell Brazoban hit .316 with 3 doubles, 2 runs, and 3RBI. He finished with a triple slash of .317BA/.407/.545, collecting 11 doubles, 3 triples, and 2HR for a .228ISO and .417BABIP. Amell produced well above league average with .433wOBA and 149wRC+. He stole 8 bases with 5 caught stealing.

In the field, Amell Brazoban played 9 games in CF and 23 games in RF. He didn’t commit any errors in the field.

Looking Ahead

Amell Brazoban should move up to man RF in Dunedin in 2022. He is expected to get the bulk of the playing time RF with competition coming from Gabriel Martinez.

