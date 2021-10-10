2021 Year In Review: LHP Zach Logue

Jays From the Couch Will Review Seasons Of Many, Hopefully, Most, Of The Toronto Blue Jays Prospects. Not Just The Top Prospects.

Selected in the 9th round of the 2017 Draft by Toronto out of Kentucky. A low hype prospect, Logue started his career with three appearances with Bluefield before joining the Vancouver Canadians on July 14th of 2017. The lefty made 9 appearances with the C’s, 4 starts. He posted a strong 1.75ERA with 3 wins and a loss. Logue struck out 28 batters and walked 6 while allowing 19 hits over 25.2IP for a 0.97WHIP.

In 2018, the 6-foot-0 strike-thrower pitched at two levels again. He dominated with Lansing with a 3-1 record and 2.67ERA over 54 innings. Zach joined the D-Jays on May 25th, making 18 appearances, 16 starts. He finished with an impressive 9-3 record and 3.41ERA. Despite moving up a level, Logue maintained a decent 7.62K/9 with Dunedin after finishing with a 7.62K/9 in Lansing. He struck out 85 batters and walked 32 in 100.1IP while allowing 102 hits for a 1.25WHIP.

2019 saw Zach Logue join the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats. He did make a single start for the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons. At AA in 18 starts and 1 appearance out of the bullpen, the native of Mason Ohio, posted his first losing record as a professional with a 3-7 record while posting a 4.10ERA (his first ERA over 4). Logue struck out 7.04K/9 (79K) with 32BB while allowing 95 hits over 101 innings for a 1.26WHIP.

In 2021, Zach Logue returned to Double-A to start the season before establishing himself as the main piece of a Division-winning rotation in Buffalo. From the last time I saw him in 2019 to June, 2021 when he joined the Herd’s rotation, Logue showed improvements to all three of his pitches. He mixed his pitches better, hiding his low 90’s FB with a low ¾ slot. He’s never been afraid to work inside but his location seemed better. Logue was also far more consistent with his average to slightly above average slider and change.

These improvements allowed him to post career-high numbers in strikeouts and innings pitched while maintaining a solid BB/9 at the highest level of the minor leagues.

Month-By-Month

May saw Logue pick up 3 three wins with a 2.96ERA while striking out 39 batters in 27.1IP. He walked just 3 batters and allowed 18 hits for a 0.77WHIP.

The lefty split his time between AA and AAA in June, making two starts for New Hampshire and two starts for Buffalo. He went 0-1 with a 9.72ERA with the Fisher Cats and 1-0 with a 3.00ERA with the Bisons.

Logue struggled a little in July failing to finish 5 innings in 3-of-5 starts. He struck out 24 batters in 21.2 innings while walking 8, finishing with a 4.57ERA and 1.20WHIP. SO not a horrible first full month at the minor leagues highest level but deifinitely some regression.

In August, Logue made 5 starts. He pitched into the 6th twice, completing 6 innings once. In his other starts, he completed 5 twice and 4 once. Zach showed good control with 5 free passes in 25.1 innings, allowing 28 hits for a 1.30WHIP. The Triple-A rookie finished the month with 3 wins and 2 loses, posting a 3.91ERA.

In the final month of the season, Zach Logue had very good month with a 2-0 record and 2.13ERA. He made five starts, throwing 25.1 innings for the second month. He completed 5 innings in all but one start, allowing two runs in 3-of-5 starts while striking out 7 batters twice. He struck out 29 batters and walked 4, allowing 21 hits for a 0.99WHIP.

Zach made one October start, completing 5 innings, allowing one runs on 5 hits, walking none, and striking out 8 for the W.

At the End Of the Day

New Hampshire

Zach Logue started 7 games. He posted a 3-1 record and 4.54ERA. His ERA was a little inflated but his 3.52FIP and 2.83xFIP suggests better things to come had he remained in AA. In 35.2 innings, Zach walked 7 batters (1.77BB/9) and struck out 51 (12.87K/9). He was victimised by the longball with a 17.6HR/FB allowing 6HR.

Buffalo

The 25-yr-old lefty picked up 9 wins and 3 losses in 18 appearances over 89.1 innings with a 3.32ERA. His 3.56FIP and 4.10xFIP indicate some regression would be expected but only a slight regression. Zach walked 20 batters (2.01BB/9) and allowed 79 hits for a 1.11WHIP while striking out 93 (9.37K/9). Logue descreased the ball that left the yard, allowing 9 home runs for a 9.7HR/FB%.

Best Game

It is a toss up between his June 18th start and May 29th start. On the 29th Logue K’d 12 Patriots over 6 innings; however, June 18th was the only start where he completed 7 innings and it was at Triple-A.

According to Baseball Reference, the June 18th start earned an 83 game score with his May 29th start earned him a 74 game score.

On June 18th made his 2021 Triple-A debut against the Rochester Red Wings. In the start, Logue allowed one hit, throwing 57 of his 81 pitches for strikes. He induced 9 ground balls out and 5 fly ball outs. Zach struck out 8 batters and walked none, picking up the

LHP vs RHP

Zach Logue held LHB to a .225BA and .607OPS. LHB only hit one HR off of Buffalo’s lefty with RHB hitting 14 home runs. RHB had more success hitting off Logue with a .244BA and .717OPS.

Flyballs or Wormkiller

Logue’s splits are pretty even. In AA, Zach induced 37.8GB% and 41.5FB% while allowing 20.7LD% for a 0.91GB/FB. This improved during his time with Buffalo where his GB% increased to 38.2% and his FB% decreased to 38.6% for a 0.99GB/FB. His LD% did increase to 23.2% showing that Triple-A batters made better contact against Logue despite grounding out more.

Looking Ahead

It is decision time for the Blue Jays. Zach Logue is Rule 5 eligible this offseason. He has shown enough at Triple-A for a team like Baltimore to take a flier on him. Zach could either fill the role of Quad-A starter or multiple inning lefty in the Tyler Saucedo mold.

I can’t see any reason that the Blue Jays wouldn’t add Zach Logue to the 40-man roster after leading all Buffalo pitchers in wins, innings (T-1), and strike outs. He has a chance to compete for a back of the rotation spot if Robbie Ray and Steven Matz leave via free agency and the no other starting pitching is acquired. It is more likely that Logue is added and used as Triple-A insurance. Therefore, we should expect to see Logue heading the 2022 Buffalo Bisons rotation along with Nick Allgeyer, Joey Murray, Bowden Francis, and a mix of Maximo Castillo, Anthony Kay, and Trent Thorton.

