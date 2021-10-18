2021 Blue Jays Arizona Fall League Update: Week 1

Jays From the Couch Will Review The Progress Of The Blue Jays Prospects Currently Playing In The Arizona Fall League For The Mesa Solar Sox

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

October 13th, 2021

Game 1

Score- Saguaros 5 to Solar Sox 0

Spencer Horwitz played 1st base and batted 7th. He struck out in his first at-bat but picked up his first AFL hit with a single in the 4th with Nelson Velazquez on 2nd and 2-outs. Horwitz finished with a hit in 4 at-bats including two strikeouts.

Leo Jimenez played 2nd base and batted 8th. He grounded out in his first at-bat. In the 4th with Horwitz and Velazquez at 2nd and 3rd with two outs, Leo loaded the bases was hit by a pitch. In 3 at-bats, Leo was HBP and struck out once.

Brody Rodning entered the game in the 7th, allowing a lead-off double to Jake Means before getting Nathan Eaton to line out, striking out Donovan Casey, and getting Justin Foscue to fly out to RF. Brody threw 16 pitches, 11 for strikes in his one inning of work.

October 14th, 2021

Game 2

Score- Solar Sox 13 to Scorpions 5

Leo Jimenez- The infielder entered the game as a pinch hitter in the 8th and struck out.

Graham Spraker– He entered the game in the 8th, striking out Kole Cottam to open the inning. Graham walked Michael Helman on 5 pitches but got Will Wilson to ground into a double-play. Spraker finished the game getting Jeter Downs to fly out before striking out Richard Palacios and Hunter Bishop. He threw 20 of his 36 pitches for strikes.

October 15th, 2021

Game 3

Score Solar Sox 9 to Saguaros 3

Spencer Horwitz played 1st base and batted 5th. He had a monster game with 3 hits in 5 at-bats, scoring 3 runs, and driving in one RBI. In the 1st inning with two on, one run already in, and one out, Horwitz singled home Jonah Bride, 2-0. In the 4th, Spencer singled to lead off the inning and scored on Yusniel Diaz‘s HR, 4-1. In the 6th, Spencer Horwitz reached base on a ground ball force out and scored off a wild pitch, 5-2. The 1st baseman singled to RF in the 8th inning and scored on an Austin Beck single, 6-2. He struck out in the 9th, stranding two runners.

Cre Finfrock made his AFL debut in the 4th inning, with two outs and two men on base. He walked Ivan Johnson to load the bases but struck out Elijah Dunham to end the threat. Cre issued two walks in the 5thbut got two fly ball outs and a lineout to get out of the inning undamaged. Frinfock finished with 1.1 no-hit innings of relief, walking 3 and striking out. He threw 32 pitches, 17 for strikes.

Brody Rodning made his second appearance, entering the game in the 8th. After retiring the first two batters, he issued a walk and allowed a single. With runners at 1st and 2nd, a double steal put runners at 2nd and 3rd. Rodning got Michael Siani to swing threw a 2-2 pitch to end the threat. He threw 16 pitches, 11 for strikes.

October 16th, 2021

Game 4

Score Rafters 15 to Solar Sox 7

Michael Dominguez started the game. His AFL opening framer consisted of a fly out and a pair of strikeouts. He got bounced around in the 2nd inning with a single, double, K, 2-run HR, K, BB, mound visit, and ground out, 0-3. The 21-yr-old rebounded with a 1-2-3 3rd inning, lineout, K, K, to end his day. The RHP finished allowing 3 runs on 5 hits over 3 innings while walking 3 and striking out 6. He threw 38 of his 59 pitches for strikes.

