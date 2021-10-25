2021 Blue Jays Arizona Fall League Update: Week 2

Jays From the Couch Will Review The Progress Of The Blue Jays Prospects Currently Playing In The Arizona Fall League For The Mesa Solar Sox

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images.

The Mesa Solar Sox sit atop the AFL East standing with a 6-3 record. They are riding a 4-game win streak with a +7 run differential.

October 18th, 2021

Game 5

Score- Desert Dogs 7 to Solar Sox 1

Spencer Horwitz played 1st base and batted 2nd. He went o-for-2 with a pair of walks, lowering his batting average to .364 with a .825OPS.

Leo Jimenez played 2nd base and batted 8th. In 3AB, Loe went 1-for-3 with a walk. He is batting .143 with a .476OPS. He also committed an error and now has 2 on the AFL season.

Graham Spraker entered the game in the 8th with one out, following Josh Simpson who allowed a GRAND SLAM two batters earlier. Spraker struck out Jacob Amaya but allowed Lars Nootbaar to reach via a HBP. He closed out the inning and his outing with his 2nd K of the inning. He threw 15 pitches, 9 for strikes. Spraker has yet to allow a run, owning a 0.00ERA this Fall.

October 20th, 2021

Game 6

Score- Solar Sox 11 to Scorpions 9

Gabriel Moreno made his AFL debut, batting 5th and playing behind the plate. He went 0-for-2 with 3 runs, 3 walks, and a strikeout. He had a throwing error and a passed ball.

Spencer Horwitz played 1st and batted 7th. He went 2-for-5 with 3RBI. In the 2nd inning, Spencer reached on a fielding error and Moreno scored to tie the game up at 1-1. In the 3rd, Horwitz singled on a line to RF and advanced to 2nd on the throw, scoring Moreno and Nelson Velazquez, 5-1. Horwitz is batting .375 with a .819OPS and 4RBI.

Cre Finfrock entered the game in the 6th, striking our Andrew Bechtold to open the frame. He allowed a HR to the next batter, Patrick Bailey, and walked Will Wilson before striking out Kole Cottam and popping up Christian Koss to end the threat. Cre returned in the 7th, retiring the side with a strikeout sandwiched between a pair of fly ball outs. Finfrock threw 31 pitches, 20 for strikes. He owns a 2.70ERA.

October 21st, 2021

Game 7

Score Solar Sox 7 to Javelinas 6

Spencer Horwitz played 1st base and batted 3rd. The 1st baseman went 1-for-4 with a run scored and another walk. His batting average fell to .350 and his OPS fell to .785.

Gabby Moreno DH’d and batted 4th. He picked up his first hit of the AFL season with a single to lead off the 4th inning. The talented catcher also walked and struckout. He is batting .167 with a .667OPS.

Brody Rodning entered the game in the 6th inning. He retired the side, allowing a hit, walking none, and striking out none. Brody owns a 0.00ERA. He threw 9 pitches, 6 strikes, getting 2 outs via the fly ball.

Spraker picked up his first save, coming into the 9th. Nick Vespi loaded the bases with a pair of walks and a single, getting one out via the K before being lifted for Graham Spraker. The Blue Jays RP got out of the inning, striking out Jose Caballero and Drew Lugbauer. He needed 11 pitches, 6 strikes, to get the two outs.

October 22nd, 2021

Game 8

Score Solar Sox 9 and Rafters 5

Gabby was back behind the plate, batting 5th. He went 1-for-4 with a run scored, a walk, a pair of strikeouts, and an ugly 7LOB. He raised his batting average to .200 while maintaining his .667OPS.

Leo Jimenez returned to the lineup, playing 2nd base and batting 9th. Jimenez scored a run and walked twice, going 0-for-1. He walked to leadoff the 2nd inning, stealing his 1st base but did not score. He walked again in the 3rd inning and advanced to 2nd base on a passed ball and scored after Yusniel Diaz drew a bases-loaded walk.

October 23rd, 2021

Game 9

Score Solar Sox 9 and Desert Dogs 4

Spencer Horwitz had another great day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI, and yes, another walk. I love the walks these Blue Jays prospects are racking up. Spencer picked up his 1st double in the 2nd inning, scoring Velazquez to give the Sox an early 1-0 lead. Horwitz scored off a bases-loaded walk by Any Weber, 2-0. Horwitz pushed his batting average back up to .375 with a .881OPS.

Michael Dominguez struggled in his 2nd AFL start. He allowed 4 runs on 5 hits over 4 innings, issuing 2 walks, striking out 3, and allowing a HR. Dominguez walked the first batter he faced before retiring the next three batters in order. He opened the 2nd inning by surrendering three straight singles. The young starter limited the Dogs to just one run, inducing a double-play and striking out Anthony Mulrine following a mound visit. He had a 1-2-3 3rd inning with two flyball outs and a groundout. In the 4th, Michael Dominguez hit Yoelqui Cespedes and walked James Outman to open the frame. After getting Pedro Leon to pop out, Jeremiah Jackson hit a long fly ball over the right-field fence to pull the Dog to 6-4. Dominguez surrendered a double to Yolbert Sanchez after the HR but following a mound visit, Dominguez got out of the inning with a strikeout and a pop-out. His ERA is now 9.00 in two starts.

Rodning entered the game in the 6th with two outs. Rodning picked up his 1st hold with a perfect 1.1IP, striking out 3 batters to protect his sparkling 0.00ERA. He needed just 17 pitches, pounding the strike zone with 14 strikes.

Cre Finfrock followed Brody, entering the game in the 8th. Cre pitched a perfect 8th, getting 2 groundball outs and a flyball out. He needed just 13 pitches, 8 strikes.

Spraker is settling into the 9th inning role for the Sox, finishing the game with a scoreless 9th to hold onto his 0.00ERA. He allowed a two-out single to Juan Yepez but Yepez was thrown out attempting to stretch it into a double, ending the game. Spraker finished with a strikeout and a lineout. 6 of his 8 pitches were strikes.

