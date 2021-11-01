2021 Blue Jays Arizona Fall League Update: Week 3

Jays From the Couch Will Review The Progress Of The Blue Jays Prospects Currently Playing In The Arizona Fall League For The Mesa Solar Sox

The Mesa Solar Sox went 1 and 5, losing the last 3 games in week 3. The Sox own a 7-8 record, holding half a game lead.

October 25th, 2021

Game 10

Score- Saguaros 16 to Solar Sox 15

Gabriel Moreno had himself a game, going 4-for-4 with 3 runs scores, 2RBI, and a walk. Catching and batting 2nd, Moreno singled in the 1st inning, scoring off a Spencer Horwitz 2 run single. In the 2nd, he walked and scored off a JJ Bleday home run. Gabby doubled to lead off the 5th inning, scoring on a Nelson Velazquez single. Moreno singled in the 6th. Gabriel made the game close with a sac fly, scoring Greg Cullen, 11-13. Gabby doubled in Andy Weber with the Sox 15th and final run. Moreno allowed one stolen base and caught one.

Spencer Horwitz acted as the Solar Sox DH and batted 5th. He went 1-for-3 with a run scored, two runs batted in, two walks, and a strikeout. Horwitz drove in the first two runs of the game with a single to CF. He scored in the 5th off a Yusniel Diaz double.

October 26th, 2021

Game 11

Score- Solar Sox 7 to Javelinas 15

Gabriel Moreno had another big game. Batting 4th and playing behind the plate, Gabby went 3-for-5 with 2 runs scored, and one run batted in. Moreno’s first hit came in the 4th inning, doubling to lead off the inning. He scored when Kameron Misner homered to RF. He singled to lead off the 6th, scoring off a Velazquez home run. Leading off another inning, Gabriel Moreno hit his 1st AFL home run.

Leo Jimenez was penciled back into the lineup, playing SS and batting 8th. Leo was hit by a pitch to lead off the 3rd inning. He doubled, his first, to CF. Jimenez walked in the 7th and in the 9th. His 9th inning walk came with the bases loaded.

Cre Finfrock entered the game in the 8th but struggled mightily. He walked Logan O’Hoppe to open the inning and didn’t get the first out of the inning before allowing a double, a 3-run home run, a walk, a fielding error which allowed Simon Muzziotti to reach, and another double. The only out Cre made was a Ji-hwan Bae ground out. Finfrock allowed Nick Gonzales to reach on a single before being lifted for Graham Spraker.

Graham Spraker got Bryson Scott to fly out and Logan O’Hoppe to line out to end the 8th inning. Spraker needed just 4 pitches.

October 27th, 2021

Game 12

Score Solar Sox 12 to Desert Dogs 0

Leo Jimenez played 2nd base and batted 2nd. He went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a walk. Jimenez walked in the 5th inning and scored on JJ Bleday’s bases-clearing double. Leo doubled in the 7th inning. He owns a .214BA with a .879OPS.

Brody Rodning entered the game in the 8th inning, replacing Caleb Kilian. He allowed a leadoff single to James Outman before getting Grae Kessinger and Yolbert Sanchez to fly out. Brody closed the inning with a strikeout. The lefty threw 15 of his 18 pitches for strikes and still owns a 0.00ERA.

October 28th, 2021

Game 13

Score Scorpions 11 and Solar Sox 4

Gabby was back behind the plate, batting 5th. He went 1-for-4 with a pair of RBI and a strikeout. Moreno singled home Bleday and Jimenez in the 3rd inning. Gabriel Moreno holds a .435BA with a 1.229OPS with 5RBI.

Graham Spraker entered the game in the 6th with 2 outs and the bases loaded. Spraker allowed a Marco Luciano walk before getting Patrick Bailey to ground out to SS. Graham opened and closed the 7th inning with a pair of strikeouts, sandwiching a Will Wilson flyout. The righty threw 13 of his 19 pitches for strikes.

October 29th, 2021

Game 14

Score Solar Sox 9 and Saguaros 10

Spencer Horwitz manned LF and batted 3rd. Spencer singled in the 1st inning but was erased when Moreno grounded into a double play. In the 3rd inning, Horwitz singled home Andy Weber and extend the lead to 3-0. Spencer scored on Velazquez RBI double, 4-0. Spencer Horwitz went 2-for-5 with a run scored, one RBI, and a strikeout. Spencer owns a .375BA with a .893OPS and 8RBI.

Michael Dominguez opened the game with a clean 1st inning, allowing just a double. Dominguez struck out the first two batters in the 2nd inning and ended the inning with a groundout. The young starter allowed a leadoff double, got Jackson Cluff and Nathan Eaton to pop out and Ezequiel Duran to fly out to end the inning. The 4th inning did Michael Dominguez in, allowing a leadoff double, an RBI sac fly, three straight walks, a strikeout, a 2-run single, and a walk to load the bases ended his outing. His final line was 3.2IP, 4H, 3R, 4BB, 4K, throwing 42 of his 80 pitches for strikes.

Brody followed Dominguez, getting Ezequiel Duran to pop out to end the 4th inning. Rodning was rocked for 6 hits, 6 runs, a walk, a strikeout, and a home run in the 5th. He threw 19 of his 32 pitches for strikes but saw his perfect ERA blow up to 8.53.

Cre Finfrock finished the game with a scoreless 9th. He allowed a single after getting Jackson Cluff to ground out. Cre struck out Duran, walked Elijah Dunham, and got Jake Means to ground out to end the 9th. Finfrock threw 12 of his 21 pitches for strikes dropping his ERA to 9.53.

October 30th, 2021

Game 15

Score Javelinas 16 to Solar Sox 13

Spencer Horwitz was back in LF and batting 4th. He went 3-for-5 with 3 runs scored, 3RBI. Spencer hit his 1st AFL home run in the 5th with Nelson Velazquez on base. In the 7th, Horwitz doubled to RF to bring Andy Weber home. He later scored on Kameron Misner’s 2-run ground-rule double to pull the Sox to within 3, 12-9. In the 9th, Horwitz singled and scored on Gabriel Moreno’s double. The productive day at the plate pushed his batting average to .405 with a 1.041OPS and 11RBI.

Gabriel Moreno caught for Mesa and batted 5th. He went 1-for-4 with 2 runs scored, one RBI, a walk, and a strikeout. Moreno doubled in the 9th. He owns a .355BA with a 1.042OPS with 4 doubles, and 6RBI. He threw out two base runners at 2nd base but also had his 2nd PB of the Fall.

Leo Jimenez batted 9th and played 2B. He went hitless in 3 at-bats, striking out all three times. He did drive in a run with a sac fly in the 4th inning. Leo has struggled this Fall, batting just .190 but owns a .705OPS.

